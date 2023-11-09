Will be funny if Mac Allister players 6 and Endo 8.
Growing pains or Groin pains, one of the two.
Great stuff all round for the reds eh.Diaz papa freed, a decent team with Luis included, a probable away win in Europe.Early kick off so early bevs
Didnt know his Dads been released. Nice oneWhos these Bevs mate? They 'Friends' are they? You one of them Goldfish bowl key swinging kinky fucks are ya? Paddle on the arse an leather undies on?Fair doos John
Crosby Nick never fails.
Fun fact for the day: -They make Airbus's in Toulouse.
Yeah, pelvis related or something? A growth spurt and his body went a bit haywire. Best part of 2 years since his debut appearances. Still only 19, so it's great to see him back.
That'd be Beverly and her twin sister Beverly.
