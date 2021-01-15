We'd all like to see cheaper railways but if we're paying the prices we are now we can get the points in bold out quicker than we would do if we dropped prices. The train network needs modernising right across the country, there's still places where diesel engines are still used!



HS2 has been horrifically mis-sold to the country as getting to London quicker when the main purpose of it was to get the high speed trains off the main line tracks thus creating extra capacity on those for passenger and freight services.



The Tories have done what they've done to the rest of the country with trains and completely ran it into the ground, if higher prices means more investment to improve train services right across the country and make sure the north gets the HS2 sections it was promised quicker than it would be by slashing the cost of travel then its a price we have to pay.



The service is unaffordable as things stand. Rail companies are already dealing with a drop in passenger numbers. The priority HAS to be cutting prices. There will still be plenty of money left over for investment, once the private parasites are removed from the equation.Eight years ago I could travel first class from Liverpool to London for around £45 one way. The cost has tripled - TRIPLED! Even with my disabled rail card it costs me around £70-£90 depending on when I can book. And that's just first class. Standard is abysmal.Getting HS2 reinstated is something Labour need to look at urgently. The government is still buying up land for the project, and they can't possibly sell off what they have bought before the next GE.We can invest AND cut ticket prices if the service is renationalised. The two are not mutually exclusive. Like I said, in Spain, you can pay 18 for a 3 hour, non stop service from Madrid to Malaga in a standard class coach where comfort approaches first class for a UK train. It's too much to ask the British people to be paying through the nose now on the promise of having a comparable quality of service 20 years down the line. We're still dealing with a cost of living crisis where a weekly work commute is likely taking up a big chunk of a lot of people's expenses.Looking to cut prices asap is a gesture of hope to the electorate that buys Labour a lot of goodwill.