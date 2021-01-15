what a childish reaction
no woosh, just huge disappointment that I still wont be able to get on a train independently.
Where to spend money is always a choice and were not on the brink of WW3.
We're effectively in WW3 right now - it's just that so far it's only Ukraine fighting it. But that's not for this thread. What can be said though, is that we can't curtail defence spending.
This isn't 1997, when the economy was in decent shape. It's not even 2010, when the economy was struggling from a bad hit. The current economy isn't even on its knees. It's curled up in the gutter after having the Tories kick the shit out of it for over a dozen years. But you are massively disappointed that a Labour government won't immediately
lavish uncosted billions on the railways?
I realise it's frustrating for passengers, especially disabled ones. But unfortunately we're years away from fixing some of these issues. It's taken over 10 years to bring the 777s in.
It's true, in a dire emergency the magic money tree can come into play. But that's needed to make ammo, bombs, shells and missiles right now. Buying back rolling stock is kind of a low priority. We should just be glad that we're getting BR back. This kind of mess isn't fixed overnight. We should try being a bit more hopeful and not so immediately dismissive when everything isn't exactly
the way we think it should be.