]



What if they dont have a 'legitimate' right to be here?







Well if they don't have a legitimate right to be here then they should be dealt with humanely and appropriately.It's a bit of a strange situation at present because due to the batshit-crazy way the Tories are 'running' the country, it seems that no immigrants are here 'legitimately'That clearly needs to change, but also law and order is an important part of any society and country. If someone breaks the law then you would expect that some action would happen as a consequence - hopefully something along the lines of rehabilitation rather than punishment.Immigration is a whole different kettle of fish, but one that many people are concerned about for a host of reasons (And this is people on the 'left', the 'centre' and the 'right' - but probably for different reasons)It's not an easy subject to deal with and the Right-wing media and the Tories have made it toxic.The first step is to put into place a system where legitimate immigrants and refugees can be processed and handled. That's not happening at the moment.The second step is to look at what can be done if people fail the conditions to enter the country.The third step is to look at what can be done in the case someone is here illegally, under false pretences or whatever.There aren't just 'immigrants', there are, like many things, many different types - illegal, legal, economic, asylum seekers from war and persecution and personal danger, those that have aided the UK and are now in danger, those that have married into familes, those that were born here and probably another hundred 'tags'For me, personally, the main thing is for us to have fair and just laws around this and a fair and just immigration service that handles and reviews cases speedily, fairly, constantly and then have clear steps of what can be done to help the people, regardless of their status. Everyone deserves to be treated fairly and with respect in my opinion.It's not an easy thing and the dismantling of the system by those tossers makes it much harder.