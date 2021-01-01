How is it dividing the fan base?



The more you are shown at primetime the more chance you have of capturing the heart of a neutral fan or the next generation of fans.



It is all about exposure. I mean look at how keen the club was to play the 39th game abroad or why teams routinely jet halfway around the world for preseason tours.



Exposure equals more TV money and crucially bigger commercial deals. The other thing is that the Club isn't going to complain about playing in the 12:30 slot especially when playing in the Europa League limits the number of times you can play on TV.



Sky get the majority of first picks with 19 going to the 16:30 Sunday. That slot usually gets the biggest game of the weekend. So if there is a top game then we aren't going to get that slot and you can only be picked for the 2pm slot five times a season.



We know how exposure works but Klopp can be quoted as far back as to 2018 speaking against these kick offs. So considering your continuous conjecture, Klopp has been regularly and knowingly been shafted by the club every single time this has happened in the past 5 years, which is around double digits. So it's even more confusing when you say "So it will be up to Klopp to speak out again."