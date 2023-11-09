« previous next »
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #200 on: November 9, 2023, 01:03:10 pm »
Was annoying that search like. Bit weird having the collection at the hotel de ville. I suppose there was probably a decent a chance a fair few reds were staying there though.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #201 on: November 9, 2023, 02:10:26 pm »
No ball ache to be honest, which is good as it's a DIY job rather than an eticket.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #202 on: November 9, 2023, 05:16:45 pm »
No overkill on way into ground either plus free sandwich and drink (including beer!) so hopefully that continues after match!!  Biggest issue was having purple sweatshirt and convincing police that I was an away fan !!
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #203 on: November 9, 2023, 09:46:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on November  9, 2023, 05:16:45 pm
No overkill on way into ground either plus free sandwich and drink (including beer!) so hopefully that continues after match!!  Biggest issue was having purple sweatshirt and convincing police that I was an away fan !!

The baquette and beer was a great touch if Carlsberg did away days!!
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #204 on: November 10, 2023, 11:46:08 am »
One of our chums had to collect at the ground... and ended up going in without a ticket 15 minutes into the game as the tickets never arrived ("stuck in traffic").
There were a few of them in the same boat.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #205 on: November 10, 2023, 08:03:28 pm »
Whats the view on USG selling details

Will Genk be included or will they use Lask & Touluse (smaller allocations)

** hoping this happens
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #206 on: November 10, 2023, 09:11:34 pm »
Policing was pretty much spot on. Fuck all like Paris!
« Reply #207 on: November 10, 2023, 09:30:08 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on November 10, 2023, 08:03:28 pm
Whats the view on USG selling details

Will Genk be included or will they use Lask & Touluse (smaller allocations)

** hoping this happens

They'll be using Genk, we'll probably only end up with 1000 allocation. By the time 25% is siphoned off for hospo sponsors etc, there will be 750 for the 'normal supporter'
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #208 on: November 11, 2023, 12:19:15 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on November 10, 2023, 09:11:34 pm
Policing was pretty much spot on. Fuck all like Paris! 

Can't argue with that. Was a bit anxious about getting, pitching up 45 minutes beforehand but it was fine. No BS keeping us in afterwards.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 08:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on November 10, 2023, 09:30:08 pm
They'll be using Genk, we'll probably only end up with 1000 allocation. By the time 25% is siphoned off for hospo sponsors etc, there will be 750 for the 'normal supporter'

Anderlecht (Lotto Park) holds 22,500, 5% + 1125.

will be interesting exactly what allocation we get and what criteria they use.
« Reply #210 on: Today at 07:39:39 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 08:01:31 pm
Anderlecht (Lotto Park) holds 22,500, 5% + 1125.

will be interesting exactly what allocation we get and what criteria they use.

Didn't get anywhere near 5% for Toulouse so would most likely be similar here

Toulouse got 1000, they may well have only asked for 1000, but this suggests the section for away fans only holds 1000. I realise West Ham got 1125, however they played Anderlecht, rules may be different when it's in effect a neutral stadium

https://www.toulousefc.com/play/blog/2023/09/la-billetterie-de-la-tribune-visiteurs-d-union-saint-gilloise-tefece

PRACTICAL INFORMATION
👉 Lotto Park, avenue Théo Verbeeck 2, 1070 Anderlecht

👉 Capacity of the visitors stand: 1000 seats

👉 Excluding supporter groups, 500 places available via our online ticket office

👉 Ticket price at 20 (this price will be the price charged by all the clubs in our Europa League group in the visitors' stand)

👉 One ticket per order, it will be sent by email a few days before the meeting

Thank you to all those who will go to Belgium to encourage our Violets, have a good trip and go
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #211 on: Today at 08:55:33 pm »
No way that awY end was meant to hold 1200.
« Reply #212 on: Today at 09:01:03 pm »
Quote from: shaunNW on Today at 08:55:33 pm
No way that awY end was meant to hold 1200.

There was a fair few empty seats though down the left hand side.
from my spec and from being taller than most, I could see the first 5-6 seats empty for a good 25-33% down the left hand side of our section.
« Reply #213 on: Today at 09:44:06 pm »
you couldn't see whole pitch from left hand side due to flags on the fence
« Reply #214 on: Today at 09:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Shauniboy on Today at 09:44:06 pm
you couldn't see whole pitch from left hand side due to flags on the fence

Correct, but you could clearly see our end for the 2nd half yeah.
