Anderlecht (Lotto Park) holds 22,500, 5% + 1125.
will be interesting exactly what allocation we get and what criteria they use.
Didn't get anywhere near 5% for Toulouse so would most likely be similar here
Toulouse got 1000, they may well have only asked for 1000, but this suggests the section for away fans only holds 1000. I realise West Ham got 1125, however they played Anderlecht, rules may be different when it's in effect a neutral stadiumhttps://www.toulousefc.com/play/blog/2023/09/la-billetterie-de-la-tribune-visiteurs-d-union-saint-gilloise-tefece
PRACTICAL INFORMATION
👉 Lotto Park, avenue Théo Verbeeck 2, 1070 Anderlecht
👉 Capacity of the visitors stand: 1000 seats
👉 Excluding supporter groups, 500 places available via our online ticket office
👉 Ticket price at 20 (this price will be the price charged by all the clubs in our Europa League group in the visitors' stand)
👉 One ticket per order, it will be sent by email a few days before the meeting
Thank you to all those who will go to Belgium to encourage our Violets, have a good trip and go