Anderlecht (Lotto Park) holds 22,500, 5% + 1125.



will be interesting exactly what allocation we get and what criteria they use.



Didn't get anywhere near 5% for Toulouse so would most likely be similar hereToulouse got 1000, they may well have only asked for 1000, but this suggests the section for away fans only holds 1000. I realise West Ham got 1125, however they played Anderlecht, rules may be different when it's in effect a neutral stadiumPRACTICAL INFORMATION👉 Lotto Park, avenue Théo Verbeeck 2, 1070 Anderlecht👉 Capacity of the visitors stand: 1000 seats👉 Excluding supporter groups, 500 places available via our online ticket office👉 Ticket price at 20 (this price will be the price charged by all the clubs in our Europa League group in the visitors' stand)👉 One ticket per order, it will be sent by email a few days before the meetingThank you to all those who will go to Belgium to encourage our Violets, have a good trip and go