Topic: Toulouse away selling details (Read 7460 times)
John Higgins
Anny Roader
Posts: 298
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse away selling details
«
Reply #200 on:
Today
at 01:03:10 pm
Was annoying that search like. Bit weird having the collection at the hotel de ville. I suppose there was probably a decent a chance a fair few reds were staying there though.
Alf
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,520
Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Toulouse away selling details
«
Reply #201 on:
Today
at 02:10:26 pm
No ball ache to be honest, which is good as it's a DIY job rather than an eticket.
RedSue
Main Stander
Posts: 199
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse away selling details
«
Reply #202 on:
Today
at 05:16:45 pm
No overkill on way into ground either plus free sandwich and drink (including beer!) so hopefully that continues after match!! Biggest issue was having purple sweatshirt and convincing police that I was an away fan !!
