« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Toulouse away selling details  (Read 2980 times)

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 11:42:35 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 11:36:17 am
I managed to login on my mates 8/9 and got one on the refresh. Pain in the arse that though. Could have explained the change.

Think its to stop those on 9 trying to hold in baskets for the later sales
Logged

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,087
  • Long live the King
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 11:46:10 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:42:35 am
Think its to stop those on 9 trying to hold in baskets for the later sales

No problem with it as long as they tell you beforehand. Fairly major change to not explain.

The sale is advertised as 8 or more. But you cant buy a ticket through your own account if on more than 8.
Logged
Long live the King

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 11:47:08 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 11:46:10 am
No problem with it as long as they tell you beforehand. Fairly major change to not explain.

Its been like this hit and miss for a year or so

Some sales it happens some it doesnt, does with homes anwyay
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,788
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 11:51:23 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:47:08 am
Its been like this hit and miss for a year or so

Some sales it happens some it doesnt, does with homes anwyay

It also seems to go missing straight after you purchase. Can be annoying if doing 2 transactions in the guaranteed sale.
Logged

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 am »
the concept of friends & family is to connect and buy for your list of F&F so that is being compromised if this is going to be a permanent change to the system !

lfc should be communicating correctly any changes to the system, minor or major - ynwa
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:00:15 pm by ant »
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Online Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,087
  • Long live the King
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 am »
Quote from: ant on Yesterday at 11:55:09 am
the concept of friends & family is to connect and buy for your list of F&F so that is being compromised if this is going to be a permanent change to the system !

ldc should be communicating correctly any changes to the system, minor or major - ynwa

Game back showing on my normal account now.
Logged
Long live the King

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 12:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 11:56:39 am
Game back showing on my normal account now.
same
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,979
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm »
Thought i'd have a sniff on 5/9 given how LASK went...

Not a fan of not having any group stage away credits to guarantee a potential final ticket early... hopefully a few decent allocations in the knockouts will come
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,819
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 01:28:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm
Thought i'd have a sniff on 5/9 given how LASK went...

Not a fan of not having any group stage away credits to guarantee a potential final ticket early... hopefully a few decent allocations in the knockouts will come

In the same boat here on 5, needing a good one to get back on it now.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 01:51:18 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 01:28:31 pm
In the same boat here on 5, needing a good one to get back on it now.

CL 3rd place teams come into for the last 16 so possibility to get a good allocation there. But there is some dross in that CL this season so maybe another small one

But when the club can are taking 24.67% tickets out of the normal allocation (1200 in this case), to satisfy partners, sponsors and hospitality etc on top of the 200 VIP tickets allocation, then it makes it nigh on impossible

Reason LASK went so low was the fact that a large number of the tickets that the club took out for those very purposes, were returned and went back into the pot, most likely because of the logistics in getting there, who knows
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:55:59 pm by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Offline DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,330
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 02:13:41 pm »
Got in after 8 minutes, was expecting a scrap at that point but all done straight away.
The sooner they drop Napoli 19/20 so I don't have to be pissing about in these nerve-racking 2nd sales the better!
Logged

Offline Oh Yes BisCAN

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 02:16:53 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Yesterday at 02:13:41 pm
Got in after 8 minutes, was expecting a scrap at that point but all done straight away.
The sooner they drop Napoli 19/20 so I don't have to be pissing about in these nerve-racking 2nd sales the better!
I forgot you missed Napoli 2019/20
Logged
"Has everybody heard... the bird is the word?" @rabbitrabbiton

Offline kalle-anka

  • Dönåld Dükk!!!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,513
  • SOS member 6912
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 02:17:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 01:07:55 pm
Thought i'd have a sniff on 5/9 given how LASK went...

Not a fan of not having any group stage away credits to guarantee a potential final ticket early... hopefully a few decent allocations in the knockouts will come

Could we potentially get Man U or do they have some sort of country protection in the first round??
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 02:21:57 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Yesterday at 02:17:46 pm
Could we potentially get Man U or do they have some sort of country protection in the first round??

R32 is seeded, not sure about R16
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 02:24:08 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 02:21:57 pm
R32 is seeded, not sure about R16

Pretty sure it's country protection till last 8, but not certain

R32 - Runners up in EL groups v CL 3rd place teams
R16 - Winners of group v Winners of R32 ties
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 03:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 02:24:08 pm
Pretty sure it's country protection till last 8, but not certain

R32 - Runners up in EL groups v CL 3rd place teams
R16 - Winners of group v Winners of R32 ties

Ta, thought it would be locked down but never know with this comp can end up with so many from the same countries in it
Logged

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 03:26:06 pm »
Not great when the club are taking such a big chunk of these allocations. Would a 3.5k/4k allocation give people with just Napoli 22/23 a shout at getting a ticket or would they need a bigger allocation?
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 03:32:08 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 03:26:06 pm
Not great when the club are taking such a big chunk of these allocations. Would a 3.5k/4k allocation give people with just Napoli 22/23 a shout at getting a ticket or would they need a bigger allocation?

Think 2.7k+ you'd have a shout
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 03:55:45 pm »
Been to all 9 games, LFC know Ive been, Ive had to collect at most if not all the games
Yet dont have any credits.

Missed out earlier today, not a happy bunny here
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 04:03:31 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 03:55:45 pm
Been to all 9 games, LFC know Ive been, Ive had to collect at most if not all the games
Yet dont have any credits.

Missed out earlier today, not a happy bunny here

Shite that mate
I'm sure there'll be another sale nearer the game for 8+ with the returns
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 04:33:18 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 03:55:45 pm
Been to all 9 games, LFC know Ive been, Ive had to collect at most if not all the games
Yet dont have any credits.

Missed out earlier today, not a happy bunny here

You've been to 9 assume on someone else's card, so why would you be in today's sale, the 9 sale was yesterday?
Logged

Online Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 04:36:23 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 03:55:45 pm
Been to all 9 games, LFC know Ive been, Ive had to collect at most if not all the games
Yet dont have any credits.

Missed out earlier today, not a happy bunny here

This is the problem with the system. YOU have no credits but can utilise someone's elses for your own gain.

Consider yourself lucky you know someone that helps you and take advantage of a cluelessly designed system
Logged

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 06:18:23 pm »
Is it showing sold out?
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,272
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 06:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on Yesterday at 06:18:23 pm
Is it showing sold out?
Yep - according to main website sales page.......could be some returns at a later date maybe ?
Logged

Offline bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 07:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Yesterday at 04:33:18 pm
You've been to 9 assume on someone else's card, so why would you be in today's sale, the 9 sale was yesterday?
Because the other person whose card I use only had 8 x 2 cards
I got a Genk (& had to collect it) via someone else card.
He got hospitality at Genk.
LFC know Ive  been to every game, Ive collected at almost every one.

Certainly didnt expect not to get a Toulouse, expiected a far bigger allocation
Logged

Online Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 07:46:14 pm »
What do you mean "they know" you've been to every game.
Sure you have to provide details but there's very little to suggest they would collate that information and somehow reward you.
You're talking about a department who lack spell-checking skills
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,940
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 08:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Rodneyhide on Yesterday at 07:46:14 pm
What do you mean "they know" you've been to every game.
Sure you have to provide details but there's very little to suggest they would collate that information and somehow reward you.
You're talking about a department who lack spell-checking skills

He's saying he's had to provide his own individual details as the one actually going and had to collect with his own ID etc.
It make a total mockery of the system that they currently permit.
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 09:14:15 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 07:06:30 pm
Because the other person whose card I use only had 8 x 2 cards
I got a Genk (& had to collect it) via someone else card.
He got hospitality at Genk.
LFC know Ive  been to every game, Ive collected at almost every one.

Certainly didnt expect not to get a Toulouse, expiected a far bigger allocation

Thing is though you should know the pitfalls that are prevalent when using other people's cards

The fact that it's still allowed and openly allowed by the club and by some accounts wanting to be defended by the supporters board is cause to a lot of anger and frustration, rightly so if you ask me

Unless the attendee gets the credit, collections are pretty much pointless in solving any problems.

There's no chance of that happening so people like you will continue doing it, and so will lots of others

The club has created this situation and it's now something that will never get solved
« Last Edit: Today at 07:42:55 am by Tiz Lad »
Logged

Offline Minore

  • Late Night Cruiser of Swedish *ahem* "TV" Channels.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
    • Spirit of Shankly
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:00:57 pm »
I know it's already been up but what do people think for Union St Gilloise if you're on 9/9 and say we only get about 700 there after VIPs etc?
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #109 on: Today at 12:05:11 pm »
Will be a dead rubber and beeps excuse me vips will be shaving their arses for the mancs.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #110 on: Today at 12:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Minore on Today at 12:00:57 pm
I know it's already been up but what do people think for Union St Gilloise if you're on 9/9 and say we only get about 700 there after VIPs etc?
West Ham got 1132 at Anderlecht last season so hopefully we'll get similar, if so then everyone on 10/10 including Toulouse will be sorted...and even if we only get 1K  I still think that everyone on 10/10 will be sorted still bearing in mind 700 odd sold in both the 1st sales for LASK/Toulouse.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #111 on: Today at 12:17:06 pm »
Might be 16/16 if they have to go to Maribor as guaranteed
Logged

Online tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #112 on: Today at 12:19:29 pm »
21/22 with Moscow and Maribor.
Logged

Offline Tiger Tony

  • Ginger knob who used to be barred from the Crows Nest. Will scweam and scweam and scweam if he doesn't get a Cardiff ticket. Aluminium. Thinks he's clever.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,358
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #113 on: Today at 12:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Minore on Today at 12:00:57 pm
I know it's already been up but what do people think for Union St Gilloise if you're on 9/9 and say we only get about 700 there after VIPs etc?
Go back to 2017/18. Spartak and Maribor. So 6 from 17/18. 6 from 18/19. 4 from 19/20. 4 from 22/23. LASK and Toulouse. 21 out of 22 probably guaranteed sale
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #114 on: Today at 01:24:45 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 12:17:06 pm
Might be 16/16 if they have to go to Maribor as guaranteed

Why though even if it's 1000 and the club take 25% out if the 1000 as they have in these two - so 750 left

It's fairly common knowledge that 700 have 10/10 and the sales have proven that.

So no need in my opinion to go back any further
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 