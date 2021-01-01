« previous next »
Author Topic: Toulouse away selling details  (Read 2473 times)

Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #80 on: Today at 11:42:35 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:36:17 am
I managed to login on my mates 8/9 and got one on the refresh. Pain in the arse that though. Could have explained the change.

Think its to stop those on 9 trying to hold in baskets for the later sales
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:46:10 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:42:35 am
Think its to stop those on 9 trying to hold in baskets for the later sales

No problem with it as long as they tell you beforehand. Fairly major change to not explain.

The sale is advertised as 8 or more. But you cant buy a ticket through your own account if on more than 8.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:47:08 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:46:10 am
No problem with it as long as they tell you beforehand. Fairly major change to not explain.

Its been like this hit and miss for a year or so

Some sales it happens some it doesnt, does with homes anwyay
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:51:23 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:47:08 am
Its been like this hit and miss for a year or so

Some sales it happens some it doesnt, does with homes anwyay

It also seems to go missing straight after you purchase. Can be annoying if doing 2 transactions in the guaranteed sale.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:55:09 am »
the concept of friends & family is to connect and buy for your list of F&F so that is being compromised if this is going to be a permanent change to the system !

lfc should be communicating correctly any changes to the system, minor or major - ynwa
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:56:39 am »
Quote from: ant on Today at 11:55:09 am
the concept of friends & family is to connect and buy for your list of F&F so that is being compromised if this is going to be a permanent change to the system !

ldc should be communicating correctly any changes to the system, minor or major - ynwa

Game back showing on my normal account now.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:56:39 am
Game back showing on my normal account now.
same
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:07:55 pm »
Thought i'd have a sniff on 5/9 given how LASK went...

Not a fan of not having any group stage away credits to guarantee a potential final ticket early... hopefully a few decent allocations in the knockouts will come
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:28:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 01:07:55 pm
Thought i'd have a sniff on 5/9 given how LASK went...

Not a fan of not having any group stage away credits to guarantee a potential final ticket early... hopefully a few decent allocations in the knockouts will come

In the same boat here on 5, needing a good one to get back on it now.
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:51:18 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 01:28:31 pm
In the same boat here on 5, needing a good one to get back on it now.

CL 3rd place teams come into for the last 16 so possibility to get a good allocation there. But there is some dross in that CL this season so maybe another small one

But when the club can are taking 24.67% tickets out of the normal allocation (1200 in this case), to satisfy partners, sponsors and hospitality etc on top of the 200 VIP tickets allocation, then it makes it nigh on impossible

Reason LASK went so low was the fact that a large number of the tickets that the club took out for those very purposes, were returned and went back into the pot, most likely because of the logistics in getting there, who knows
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #90 on: Today at 02:13:41 pm »
Got in after 8 minutes, was expecting a scrap at that point but all done straight away.
The sooner they drop Napoli 19/20 so I don't have to be pissing about in these nerve-racking 2nd sales the better!
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #91 on: Today at 02:16:53 pm »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 02:13:41 pm
Got in after 8 minutes, was expecting a scrap at that point but all done straight away.
The sooner they drop Napoli 19/20 so I don't have to be pissing about in these nerve-racking 2nd sales the better!
I forgot you missed Napoli 2019/20
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #92 on: Today at 02:17:46 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 01:07:55 pm
Thought i'd have a sniff on 5/9 given how LASK went...

Not a fan of not having any group stage away credits to guarantee a potential final ticket early... hopefully a few decent allocations in the knockouts will come

Could we potentially get Man U or do they have some sort of country protection in the first round??
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:21:57 pm »
Quote from: kalle-anka on Today at 02:17:46 pm
Could we potentially get Man U or do they have some sort of country protection in the first round??

R32 is seeded, not sure about R16
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:24:08 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:21:57 pm
R32 is seeded, not sure about R16

Pretty sure it's country protection till last 8, but not certain

R32 - Runners up in EL groups v CL 3rd place teams
R16 - Winners of group v Winners of R32 ties
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 02:24:08 pm
Pretty sure it's country protection till last 8, but not certain

R32 - Runners up in EL groups v CL 3rd place teams
R16 - Winners of group v Winners of R32 ties

Ta, thought it would be locked down but never know with this comp can end up with so many from the same countries in it
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:26:06 pm »
Not great when the club are taking such a big chunk of these allocations. Would a 3.5k/4k allocation give people with just Napoli 22/23 a shout at getting a ticket or would they need a bigger allocation?
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:32:08 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 03:26:06 pm
Not great when the club are taking such a big chunk of these allocations. Would a 3.5k/4k allocation give people with just Napoli 22/23 a shout at getting a ticket or would they need a bigger allocation?

Think 2.7k+ you'd have a shout
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:55:45 pm »
Been to all 9 games, LFC know Ive been, Ive had to collect at most if not all the games
Yet dont have any credits.

Missed out earlier today, not a happy bunny here
Re: Toulouse away selling details
« Reply #99 on: Today at 04:03:31 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 03:55:45 pm
Been to all 9 games, LFC know Ive been, Ive had to collect at most if not all the games
Yet dont have any credits.

Missed out earlier today, not a happy bunny here

Shite that mate
I'm sure there'll be another sale nearer the game for 8+ with the returns
