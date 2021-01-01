New VAR protocol for this weekends games according to the guardian:





New VAR guidelines in Premier League this weekend

PA Media are reporting that new VAR guidelines will be in use in the Premier League this weekend. It follows the now infamous confusion between Darren England (the VAR) and the referee Simon Hooper, which led to Luis Diazs goal for Liverpool being incorrectly disallowed for offside.



After audio of the incident was released on Tuesday, referees body PGMOL said it would develop a new VAR communication protocol, in an effort to avoid similar mistakes  and it appears that protocol will now be in force right away. PGMOL plan to enhance the clarity of communication between the referee and the VAR team in relation to on-field decisions.



VARs will now also confirm the outcome of the checking process with the assistant VAR before confirming the final decision to on-field officials, to avoid errors of miscommunication. The protocols should also allow for issues to be raised once play has restarted, which was not previously possible