Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October

Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
SATURDAY 7TH OCTOBER

Luton vs Spurs. 12:30  TNT SPORTS
Burnley vs Chelsea  15:00
Everton vs Bournemouth  15:00
Fulham vs Sheffield United  15:00
Manchester United vs Brentford  15:00
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest  17:30  SKY SPORTS


SUNDAY 8TH OCTOBER

Brighton vs Liverpool  14:00  SKY SPORTS
West Ham vs Newcastle  14:00
Wolves vs Aston Villa  14:00
Arsenal vs Man City  16:30  SKY SPORTS
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
All the games on Sunday are good, but Saturday is shite.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Ugh. The idea of English officials after seeing the game last night.

Glad I'll be gibbing this shite this weekend.

Roll on the derby at Anfield.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Expecting some significant human errors at Luton, Old Trafford and Brighton

Arteta should be sacked if he can't do anything at home to City without De Bruyne and Rodri
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Arsenal have no Saka do they? City seem to roll them over quite comfortably, home or away.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Cant see Liverpool getting anything at Brighton, not with 7 men anyway.

Oli

Oli

Got pizza

2 slices

Happy with that

Sausages?

Hate sausages red card for that , vegan.

Ref sends Liverpool player off

Oli

Oli

On field decision red card

Expletive red card was for sausages

Delay delay delay delay delay stop game stop game

Oli

Expletive expletive

Cant do anything now,  cant do anything

Expletive
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
That's wrong that, North Bank


Pardon?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Think I'm more nervous about Brighton away than Tottenham to be honest. Doesn't help that last week's game was an absolute farce and confidence is a bit low (mine that is). Hope we get 3 pts.

Can Arsenal take the 3 points too please?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 10:30:27 am
Think I'm more nervous about Brighton away than Tottenham to be honest. Doesn't help that last week's game was an absolute farce and confidence is a bit low (mine that is). Hope we get 3 pts.

Can Arsenal take the 3 points too please?

Referee: Antony Taylor (Manchester United)

VAR: Chris Kavanagh (Manchester United)
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
All the games on Sunday are good, but Saturday is shite.
All the games on Sunday are good, but Saturday is shite.

The most Brexit set of fixtures ever
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
.




Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://catchystream.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule/soccerstreams : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.bosscast.net : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org



For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


https://twitter.com/premierleague : www.premierleague.com : www.youtube.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Premier_League


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://highlightsfootball.com & https://hoofoot.com & https://soccercatch.com & https://yoursoccerdose.com & https://footyfull.com
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Annoying that the the Spurs bubble wont be bursting for another week. If Everton lose at home to Bournemouth Ill dare to dream again.United will probably beat Brentford at home. Fulham v Sheffield Utd feels an abomination of a PL fixture.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Referee: Antony Taylor (Manchester United)

VAR: Chris Kavanagh (Manchester United)
Time to bet on a red card/s for us then  ::)
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Time to bet on a red card/s for us then  ::)

'Well done, good process mate'.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
'Well done, good process mate'.

You happy with that?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
You happy with that?
.......can't do anyfin.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
New VAR protocol for this weekends games according to the guardian:


New VAR guidelines in Premier League this weekend
PA Media are reporting that new VAR guidelines will be in use in the Premier League this weekend. It follows the now infamous confusion between Darren England (the VAR) and the referee Simon Hooper, which led to Luis Diazs goal for Liverpool being incorrectly disallowed for offside.

After audio of the incident was released on Tuesday, referees body PGMOL said it would develop a new VAR communication protocol, in an effort to avoid similar mistakes  and it appears that protocol will now be in force right away. PGMOL plan to enhance the clarity of communication between the referee and the VAR team in relation to on-field decisions.

VARs will now also confirm the outcome of the checking process with the assistant VAR before confirming the final decision to on-field officials, to avoid errors of miscommunication. The protocols should also allow for issues to be raised once play has restarted, which was not previously possible
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Should be so easy, just utter these simple words: goal or no-goal.

Its mad how everything is made so wordy and complicated by these imbeciles.  Like the whole chat on the VAR tape, could have been abour 400 words less, just idiots talking over each other in some language resembling English, but barely any of the phrases making sense. 
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Should be so easy, just utter these simple words: goal or no-goal.

Its mad how everything is made so wordy and complicated by these imbeciles.  Like the whole chat on the VAR tape, could have been abour 400 words less, just idiots talking over each other in some language resembling English, but barely any of the phrases making sense.

Yup. It sounded like they were in a war room on DEFCON 3. Utter imbeciles.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Should be so easy, just utter these simple words: goal or no-goal.

Its mad how everything is made so wordy and complicated by these imbeciles.  Like the whole chat on the VAR tape, could have been abour 400 words less, just idiots talking over each other in some language resembling English, but barely any of the phrases making sense. 
Or just shout at the top of their voices.
STOP THE FUCKING GAME!
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Its got so bad that youre looking at who the referee is before you look at the line ups. I expect more embarrassment this weekend delay delay delay delay delay 
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Its got so bad that youre looking at who the referee is before you look at the line ups. I expect more embarrassment this weekend delay delay delay delay delay 

The refs will be loving it. Theyre part of the show now.
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
Referee: Antony Taylor (Manchester United)

VAR: Chris Kavanagh (Manchester United)

:lmao

They're taking the fucking piss
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
:lmao

They're taking the fucking piss

Gotta wonder who's gonna get sent off in this one?
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th/8th October
I'm more concerned about there not being a duo I'd happily have.
