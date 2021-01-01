« previous next »
Cricket World Cup 2023

Ray K

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #200 on: Today at 09:21:12 am
Throwing wickets away for fun now.
gerrardisgod

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #201 on: Today at 09:22:02 am
Not sure Livingstones long for this team, once Stokes is back. Albeit, it then probably means one of the bowlers comes back out for Moeen.
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #202 on: Today at 09:23:23 am
Livingstone's defence! Shocking stuff.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #203 on: Today at 09:28:13 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:22:02 am
Not sure Livingstones long for this team, once Stokes is back. Albeit, it then probably means one of the bowlers comes back out for Moeen.

Yeah, just a bit of a biffer.

Yorky says a good start from Yorkshire. Trying to think of the last quality batsman to have come out of Lancashire (apart from Vaughan!). Probably Athertonand then Fairbrother. Ridiculous really.
Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #204 on: Today at 09:39:09 am
Thought we were on for 400

Good comeback from them
CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #205 on: Today at 09:39:35 am
Pegged back now. 10 and over from here would be 380. But it's hard to score 10 an over with the tail on this pitches.

Would need to be a record breaking chase (in all ODI, not just WC) if Bangladesh are to win from here. So you'd imagine England have this game all but in the bag. That said Bangladesh have scored 334, 338 and 349 in the last 6 months albeit against Ireland twice and Afghanistan.
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #206 on: Today at 09:43:29 am
Can't say I'm displeased to see Curran go. What a strange innings. Ducking short balls etc.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #207 on: Today at 09:47:04 am
Seems like a tough pitch to just brute force it. The most correct two batsmen have scored the bulk of the runs. Feels like the kind of pitch where if you can take wickets steadily. Or certainly make a couple of early inroads, itll be hard for Bangers to force the pace in a chase.

Just the one full time spinner feels a bit odd but seamers bowing cutters could work well here.
Scottymuser

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #208 on: Today at 09:57:11 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:34:10 pm
6 weeks this is going on for, with almost all days having just 1 game.

Why not do two games a day to speed it up?

It already feels like a drag.

Because logistically that would be almost impossible.  If you always have 2 games a day, that means all 10 teams play in a 3 day period, and if it is 2 per day, then the third day you'd only have 1 (unless you have 1 of the teams that played the second day play immediately on some schedules)) - and even then that would still mean teams having 1 day rest sometimes, and almost never more than 2 days - between long days in the hot sun, travelling 100s or 1000s of miles - there would be no time for any sort of training between games because of this, and you'd get tons of injuries.  Also from a cricket going perspective in the country - attendance is already low on week-day games, if you have 2 per day, it would be even lower.

Also, from a tv perspective, some countries only really have 1 channel to show cricket on in a day, or it might be extra for the sports package - it's ok with pyjama hit and giggle to have 2-3 games a day as they can be held consecutively - and it is much less demanding on the body so is much easier to play with only 1 day rest, and you'd still be able to broadcast each one.  Hosting 2 on the same day, every day, as they take 7+ hours each, would be mean each day prioritising one to show and pissing people off - let's say you had India vs Pakistan and England vs Australia at the same time - which do you broadcast? 

Even today, Sky have chosen as their primary game our game, purely because it is England - and the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka relegated to the Mix channel.    Due to how Sky is set up, today they are able to put the Pakistan vs  Sri Lanka on on Sky Mix - but if it was a weekend, with Premier League, Championship, F1, Bundesliga, NFL, RWC all either on  Sky Sports, or on ITV/BBC directly competing - you just wouldn't be able to broadcast fully live both games.
CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #209 on: Today at 09:59:50 am
364/9 (50 ov)

Feels disappointing from the position we were in when Malan and Root were there... but will almost certainly be plenty to defend.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #210 on: Today at 10:06:21 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:59:50 am
364/9 (50 ov)

Feels disappointing from the position we were in when Malan and Root were there... but will almost certainly be plenty to defend.

Yeah we hoped for near 400 but everything would have had to go perfectly to get that. As a positive I think it shows its not too easy to score quickly on.
voodoo ray

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #211 on: Today at 10:35:45 am
That should be enough. But we'll see
Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #212 on: Today at 10:39:15 am
Still a good score
thaddeus

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #213 on: Today at 10:51:37 am
14-2

Maybe not as good a batting track as Malan made it look!  Hopefully Woakes can bowl his way into form.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #214 on: Today at 10:55:47 am
Topley showing why he probably should have played v NZ as well. 3 early wickets and surely an uphill struggle for Bangladesh from here.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #215 on: Today at 11:00:23 am
By my potentially dodgy calculations if we can restrict Bangladesh to about 254 we would get the net run rate back to 0.

Worry about that in 20 overs or so I guess, just keep going first and make sure the game gets won.
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #216 on: Today at 11:00:46 am
What's Topley like with the red ball? I can't remember.
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #217 on: Today at 11:03:28 am
Woakes proving the case that he can't bowl anywhere except in England.
Scottymuser

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #218 on: Today at 11:29:07 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:00:46 am
What's Topley like with the red ball? I can't remember.

He doesn't bowl with the red ball very often as he is so injury prone, so other than in 2021, he hasn't been allowed to bowl in more than 4 games since 2013 (in 2021, Surry were allowed to let him play in 7 games as 2020 was a covid year of no cricket, and England decided he was completely surplus to requirements to try and give him the best chance to get fully fit with less pressure).  Even then, being fit and allowed to play for surrey all season, he was only able to be fit enough to play in 7 matches, bowling less than 200 overs combined and only getting 21 wickets at 29.  Then in 2022 and 2023, we picked him again, limiting his role to a white ball player almost entirely to manage fitness (he was allowed to play 3 games in 2022, but none in 2023 in the CC).
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #219 on: Today at 11:30:57 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:29:07 am
He doesn't bowl with the red ball very often as he is so injury prone, so other than in 2021, he hasn't been allowed to bowl in more than 4 games since 2013 (in 2021, Surry were allowed to let him play in 7 games as 2020 was a covid year of no cricket, and England decided he was completely surplus to requirements to try and give him the best chance to get fully fit with less pressure).  Even then, being fit and allowed to play for surrey all season, he was only able to be fit enough to play in 7 matches, bowling less than 200 overs combined and only getting 21 wickets at 29.  Then in 2022 and 2023, we picked him again, limiting his role to a white ball player almost entirely to manage fitness (he was allowed to play 3 games in 2022, but none in 2023 in the CC).

Cheers Scotty. I won't build my hopes uo then.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #220 on: Today at 11:35:06 am
Is Scotty AI? :D
CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #221 on: Today at 11:41:27 am
Sri Lanka going great against Pakistan in Hyderabad - 199/2 from 27

Kusal Mendis on 106 from just 69 balls so far
Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #222 on: Today at 01:00:24 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 11:41:27 am
Sri Lanka going great against Pakistan in Hyderabad - 199/2 from 27

Kusal Mendis on 106 from just 69 balls so far

Going to be a good chase to watch
CheshireDave

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #223 on: Today at 01:14:46 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:00:24 pm
Going to be a good chase to watch

Potential to be the first close match of the entire WC so far.
Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #224 on: Today at 01:21:11 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:14:46 pm
Potential to be the first close match of the entire WC so far.

The total means they have to start quickly too.
voodoo ray

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #225 on: Today at 01:21:33 pm
Are bangers doing what they did 4 years ago where they make fuck all effort to actually reach the target?
Scottymuser

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #226 on: Today at 01:32:48 pm
Cracking first ball of the tournament there for Livingstone - but really puts the cat amongst the pigeons as you would have assumed he would have been one of the players to miss out when Stokes comes back - only really Brook now who you could drop (unless Stokes is fit enough to 100% bowl 10 overs, he can't replace any Woakes/Rashid/Woods/CurranS/Topley) - whereas it would have been nice to have the option.

Jookie

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #227 on: Today at 01:39:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 09:28:13 am
Yeah, just a bit of a biffer.

Yorky says a good start from Yorkshire. Trying to think of the last quality batsman to have come out of Lancashire (apart from Vaughan!). Probably Athertonand then Fairbrother. Ridiculous really.

Be interesting to see how Josh Bohannon develops.  Think hes mid 20s and ended up top scorer in Div1this season.

Not sure his style is that suited to what England want to do currently. Few others who are the same - James area springs to mind.
Yorkykopite

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #228 on: Today at 01:57:28 pm
That's an excellent total by Sri Lanka. There's talk about them being the dark horses.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #229 on: Today at 02:13:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:57:28 pm
That's an excellent total by Sri Lanka. There's talk about them being the dark horses.

Are they actually going to bother showing this game?

Enough pointless interviews now
Nick110581

Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #230 on: Today at 02:18:20 pm
How does the RR work for this with regards to table ?
