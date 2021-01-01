6 weeks this is going on for, with almost all days having just 1 game.



Why not do two games a day to speed it up?



It already feels like a drag.



Because logistically that would be almost impossible. If you always have 2 games a day, that means all 10 teams play in a 3 day period, and if it is 2 per day, then the third day you'd only have 1 (unless you have 1 of the teams that played the second day play immediately on some schedules)) - and even then that would still mean teams having 1 day rest sometimes, and almost never more than 2 days - between long days in the hot sun, travelling 100s or 1000s of miles - there would be no time for any sort of training between games because of this, and you'd get tons of injuries. Also from a cricket going perspective in the country - attendance is already low on week-day games, if you have 2 per day, it would be even lower.Also, from a tv perspective, some countries only really have 1 channel to show cricket on in a day, or it might be extra for the sports package - it's ok with pyjama hit and giggle to have 2-3 games a day as they can be held consecutively - and it is much less demanding on the body so is much easier to play with only 1 day rest, and you'd still be able to broadcast each one. Hosting 2 on the same day, every day, as they take 7+ hours each, would be mean each day prioritising one to show and pissing people off - let's say you had India vs Pakistan and England vs Australia at the same time - which do you broadcast?Even today, Sky have chosen as their primary game our game, purely because it is England - and the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka relegated to the Mix channel. Due to how Sky is set up, today they are able to put the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on on Sky Mix - but if it was a weekend, with Premier League, Championship, F1, Bundesliga, NFL, RWC all either on Sky Sports, or on ITV/BBC directly competing - you just wouldn't be able to broadcast fully live both games.