jason42

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
March 5, 2024, 10:00:16 pm
Change of plans it seems...

Looks like Turkey is off the menu with Cyprus coming to the party, specifically Paphos.
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
March 6, 2024, 07:34:54 am
Paphos is nice
SamLad

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
March 6, 2024, 09:41:55 am
holiday related ....

never, ever, ever use Trip.com.  ever.  they are lying cheating bastard thieves.

I won't bore you with why I'm saying this (long story and a bit confusing) but I'll just mention that Tripadvisor has close to 1500 posts from ppl who've used them, and most are from ppl wouldn't touch them again with a 10-foot pole.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
March 6, 2024, 10:12:46 am
Agree with Rob, Paphos is a good spot
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
March 6, 2024, 10:33:13 am
Quote from: jason42 on March  5, 2024, 10:00:16 pm
Change of plans it seems...

Looks like Turkey is off the menu with Cyprus coming to the party, specifically Paphos.

Theres a really good water park, Aphrodite, my teenage kids love it. Book it online and pre-pay for the food, saves you money. We stayed at Avanti Holiday Village last year and the Aliathon a couple of years before, it was about a 15 min walk to the waterpark, but there is a bus you can get on Poseidonos Ave that goes straight there - taxis are fucking expensive, like 10 euros to go a mile.

Theres some lovely looking hotels overlooking the beach if you want 4/5* and Stavros Flatley from BGT has a watersports place going there
jason42

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
March 6, 2024, 01:38:56 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March  6, 2024, 10:33:13 am
Theres a really good water park, Aphrodite, my teenage kids love it. Book it online and pre-pay for the food, saves you money. We stayed at Avanti Holiday Village last year and the Aliathon a couple of years before, it was about a 15 min walk to the waterpark, but there is a bus you can get on Poseidonos Ave that goes straight there - taxis are fucking expensive, like 10 euros to go a mile.

Theres some lovely looking hotels overlooking the beach if you want 4/5* and Stavros Flatley from BGT has a watersports place going there
Thanks Rob. Just had a look at the waterpark and it is a 15 minute walk from the hotel we are thinking of booking - https://www.leonardo-hotels-cyprus.com/hotels-in-paphos/leonardo-cypria-bay
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
March 6, 2024, 02:42:15 pm
Quote from: jason42 on March  6, 2024, 01:38:56 pm
Thanks Rob. Just had a look at the waterpark and it is a 15 minute walk from the hotel we are thinking of booking - https://www.leonardo-hotels-cyprus.com/hotels-in-paphos/leonardo-cypria-bay

That looked a lovely hotel that, we stayed right opposite in the Aliathon Resort the first time we went. There's a lovely long path that goes at the back next to the beach and you can walk all the way to the Harbour. The bus stops outside if you aren't in the mood to walk. Took me by surprise that they drive on the left in Cyprus, when in Spain, Greece etc I naturally look right when crossing, had to really think about it over there.

There's a pub called the Wild Horse over the road where you can watch footy, we went further up and used to watch at the Crocodile - beer was cheaper and the bar staff were great, one was a right laugh. They did nice food too and the gyros from the shop around the corner were ace.
kop306

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
March 14, 2024, 06:25:14 pm
if anyone goes to new york make sure you go to the intrepid museum where concorde is
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
March 14, 2024, 06:43:49 pm
Heard an advert for Emirates today, waffling on about BBQs on the beach and other outdoor stuff, then it said Visit Dubai this summer. Like fuck they do BBQs in the summer, its  48/49c of a day and over 40c of a night :lmao
Qston

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 08:55:07 am
Slightly mixed feelings, but this year it will be the first proper holiday (not just long weekends) that my wife and I have had without kids. When we got together she already had a 5 year old son so holidays have always fitted around what the kids would like and during school holidays. I am lucky enough that a close mate of mine has a lovely house near the Dordogne which is in beautiful countryside and has said we can stay there for 2 weeks. We are going the last 2 weeks of June. It is an old farmhouse with a lovely pool and covered seating area outside with all the mod cons.

Mixed feelings because it will feel odd without the kids, but the thought of just being able to do what we want and when we want is liberating. My only real concern is that my 18 year old daughter has her head permanently in the clouds because she is glued to her phone. She regularly does daft things like leaving her keys in the front door or leaving the oven on, so I just hope we have standing home when we come back !  I am sure a few of you on here have finally made that decision to leave a child at home and have been through the usual worries
Crosby Nick

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 09:28:00 am
2 weeks with just you and your wife? When will you run out of things to talk about?
reddebs

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 09:39:05 am
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 08:55:07 am
Slightly mixed feelings, but this year it will be the first proper holiday (not just long weekends) that my wife and I have had without kids. When we got together she already had a 5 year old son so holidays have always fitted around what the kids would like and during school holidays. I am lucky enough that a close mate of mine has a lovely house near the Dordogne which is in beautiful countryside and has said we can stay there for 2 weeks. We are going the last 2 weeks of June. It is an old farmhouse with a lovely pool and covered seating area outside with all the mod cons.

Mixed feelings because it will feel odd without the kids, but the thought of just being able to do what we want and when we want is liberating. My only real concern is that my 18 year old daughter has her head permanently in the clouds because she is glued to her phone. She regularly does daft things like leaving her keys in the front door or leaving the oven on, so I just hope we have standing home when we come back !  I am sure a few of you on here have finally made that decision to leave a child at home and have been through the usual worries

She'll surprise you, a bit like Kevin in Home Alone but without the fighting off criminals 😁
Qston

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 12:37:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:28:00 am
2 weeks with just you and your wife? When will you run out of things to talk about?

Day 2.,......but I have an emergency back up plan. Books and my sky card. My mate has a sky box and I just need to slot in my card.
Qston

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 12:39:21 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:39:05 am
She'll surprise you, a bit like Kevin in Home Alone but without the fighting off criminals 😁

She surprises me all the time Debs with either a comment where I think "you're more intelligent than I thought"......or she does something where I think "you're incredibly stupid".

She isn`t a party kinda girl, but she is so friggin dopey
Graeme

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 01:29:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February 28, 2024, 03:26:05 pm
No masks at all required in the Canaries now, just had a week in Tenerife and its fine. They're struggling with a drought though on Tenerife, so do wonder if they'll try and discourage tourists in the summer.

We're going to Tenerife in June and I did spot recently they've been re-introduced in certain settings - hospitals, clinics etc.
reddebs

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Yesterday at 02:03:06 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 12:39:21 pm
She surprises me all the time Debs with either a comment where I think "you're more intelligent than I thought"......or she does something where I think "you're incredibly stupid".

She isn`t a party kinda girl, but she is so friggin dopey

She's just a typical 18yr old mate.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 10:04:03 am
Just got back from Berlin. Didnt enjoy it as much as we do usually enjoy a city break; mainly because the scorching hot hotel room meant we didnt sleep at all so were knackered during the day. I did my best to take things in on a history tour and at some of the museums, but having been before about 10 years ago it fell a bit flat.

I enjoyed Kreuzberg and there was some good bars and restaurants there, but I think, for me, Berlin has the same issue as somewhere like Helsinki - both nice, clean cities that seem good to live in, but have been rebuilt so frequently over and over that theyve lost something intangible that other cities retain. Like how theres so little left preserved of the awful but very interesting history of WW2 and the Berlin Wall etc; of course you can learn about these things and I understand the collective guilt in wanting to scrub these things out of visibility, but it does take away something. Maybe thats unfair of me but thats my feeling of the place. Like the museums about it could be anywhere.

Weve the Costa Brava booked for a week in July for a friends wedding, as Im looking forward to a lazy week in the sun at an all inclusive. Id like to get away again this year aside from that, maybe some sun around early winter, but as we want to do a big trip next year, it probably wont be financially possible.
