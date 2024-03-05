Slightly mixed feelings, but this year it will be the first proper holiday (not just long weekends) that my wife and I have had without kids. When we got together she already had a 5 year old son so holidays have always fitted around what the kids would like and during school holidays. I am lucky enough that a close mate of mine has a lovely house near the Dordogne which is in beautiful countryside and has said we can stay there for 2 weeks. We are going the last 2 weeks of June. It is an old farmhouse with a lovely pool and covered seating area outside with all the mod cons.



Mixed feelings because it will feel odd without the kids, but the thought of just being able to do what we want and when we want is liberating. My only real concern is that my 18 year old daughter has her head permanently in the clouds because she is glued to her phone. She regularly does daft things like leaving her keys in the front door or leaving the oven on, so I just hope we have standing home when we come back ! I am sure a few of you on here have finally made that decision to leave a child at home and have been through the usual worries