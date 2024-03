Thanks Rob. Just had a look at the waterpark and it is a 15 minute walk from the hotel we are thinking of booking - https://www.leonardo-hotels-cyprus.com/hotels-in-paphos/leonardo-cypria-bay



That looked a lovely hotel that, we stayed right opposite in the Aliathon Resort the first time we went. There's a lovely long path that goes at the back next to the beach and you can walk all the way to the Harbour. The bus stops outside if you aren't in the mood to walk. Took me by surprise that they drive on the left in Cyprus, when in Spain, Greece etc I naturally look right when crossing, had to really think about it over there.There's a pub called the Wild Horse over the road where you can watch footy, we went further up and used to watch at the Crocodile - beer was cheaper and the bar staff were great, one was a right laugh. They did nice food too and the gyros from the shop around the corner were ace.