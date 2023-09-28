« previous next »
Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?

rob1966

Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 10:38:26 am
Might seem a bit early, but my missus books everything miles in advance. So far, we've got:-

February - week in Tenerife, staying just outside Fanabe for the first time.

May - Portugal, staying at a hotel we stayed in back in 2008, on the Algarve

August - Kids got bored during the school holidays, so she decided we're going back to Heraklion in Crete

October - working out where to go............
Buck Pete

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 10:58:08 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September 28, 2023, 10:38:26 am

August - Kids got bored during the school holidays, so she decided we're going back to Heraklion in Crete


Where are you off to Rob?  We've booked Crete with the daughter her husband and 3 grandkids in July.

We are on a resort with a waterpark and stuff about 20 miles along the coast from Heraklion.
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 11:14:32 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 28, 2023, 10:58:08 am
Where are you off to Rob?  We've booked Crete with the daughter her husband and 3 grandkids in July.

We are on a resort with a waterpark and stuff about 20 miles along the coast from Heraklion.

Little place called Bellos Apartments, its about a 10 minute walk from the town. We go to the Aphrodite water park, its massive and great.
gazzam1963

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 12:23:40 pm
Two cruises booked , first in April Dubai to Southampton inc a stop in Oman , Jordan , transit the suez , then a few European stops . Then a weeks cruise to the fjords in august .
Nobby Reserve

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 12:39:34 pm
Our youngest does her GCSE's next summer and, as our eldest will have finished her 2nd year at uni by mid-June, we're taking advantage of being able to have a holiday outside the school holidays. As soon as our youngest's Prom weekend is over, we're off to Tenerife, staying at the Iberostar Selection Anthelia.

Looks a nice place and gets great reviews on Trip Advisor. The aim was to go All-Inclusive as we all love the sense of freedom that that brings, and if it's a reasonable extra cost, I know that me and the missus at least would more than get our money's worth on drink alone. The upgrade on this, however, was almost £2k for 5 nights (from the B&B option)

 :o

Screw that. We won't spend anything like that B&B, and we'll have the chance to eat at different places.


Not sure where we're going in the summer holidays, though. It'll be somewhere in the UK and with the dog. Me and our eldest want to go back to the NW of Scotland; wife and youngest really don't (youngest wants Devon/Cornwall, which I'm cool with, although cottages/lodges, especially with a hot tub, are bloody pricey)
rob1966

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 01:03:49 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 28, 2023, 12:39:34 pm
Our youngest does her GCSE's next summer and, as our eldest will have finished her 2nd year at uni by mid-June, we're taking advantage of being able to have a holiday outside the school holidays. As soon as our youngest's Prom weekend is over, we're off to Tenerife, staying at the Iberostar Selection Anthelia.

Looks a nice place and gets great reviews on Trip Advisor. The aim was to go All-Inclusive as we all love the sense of freedom that that brings, and if it's a reasonable extra cost, I know that me and the missus at least would more than get our money's worth on drink alone. The upgrade on this, however, was almost £2k for 5 nights (from the B&B option)

 :o

Screw that. We won't spend anything like that B&B, and we'll have the chance to eat at different places.


Not sure where we're going in the summer holidays, though. It'll be somewhere in the UK and with the dog. Me and our eldest want to go back to the NW of Scotland; wife and youngest really don't (youngest wants Devon/Cornwall, which I'm cool with, although cottages/lodges, especially with a hot tub, are bloody pricey)

We're staying just around the corner from that in Feb - I'll be able to give you a list of places to eat and drink. There was one we went to last Feb, 3 courses for about £12 and it was lovely. There's so many places around there all competing that food and drink prices are really cheap.

I never want to go All Inclusive again, as I end up eating far too much and putting on loads of weight.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 01:24:30 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 28, 2023, 12:39:34 pm
Our youngest does her GCSE's next summer and, as our eldest will have finished her 2nd year at uni by mid-June, we're taking advantage of being able to have a holiday outside the school holidays. As soon as our youngest's Prom weekend is over, we're off to Tenerife, staying at the Iberostar Selection Anthelia.

Looks a nice place and gets great reviews on Trip Advisor. The aim was to go All-Inclusive as we all love the sense of freedom that that brings, and if it's a reasonable extra cost, I know that me and the missus at least would more than get our money's worth on drink alone. The upgrade on this, however, was almost £2k for 5 nights (from the B&B option)

 :o

Screw that. We won't spend anything like that B&B, and we'll have the chance to eat at different places.


Not sure where we're going in the summer holidays, though. It'll be somewhere in the UK and with the dog. Me and our eldest want to go back to the NW of Scotland; wife and youngest really don't (youngest wants Devon/Cornwall, which I'm cool with, although cottages/lodges, especially with a hot tub, are bloody pricey)

Ive stayed there Nobby. Its really nice. Went for a big family holiday once and then have returned a couple of times just with my family of 4.

Never done the all inclusive. Never sure youd get your moneys worth and I just go to one of the local supermercados to get a stash of cokes, beers, wine, crisps and theyre very relaxed about you drinking them in your room/poolside. Weve done half board and the restaurant is the best weve been to for the standard hotel buffet.

But loads of places to eat and drink close by as well as Rob can probably confirm.

Theres a couple of big pools down at the bottom but theres a nice smaller, quieter garden pool which can be quite chilled. Weve requested a room in those blocks, and if you get a ground floor one you can pop in and out really easily.
Wigwamdelbert

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 01:27:58 pm
Phuket - just the 2 of us. 10 nights AI in Phuket Marriott
Nobby Reserve

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 01:39:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 28, 2023, 01:03:49 pm
We're staying just around the corner from that in Feb - I'll be able to give you a list of places to eat and drink. There was one we went to last Feb, 3 courses for about £12 and it was lovely. There's so many places around there all competing that food and drink prices are really cheap.

I never want to go All Inclusive again, as I end up eating far too much and putting on loads of weight.

Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 28, 2023, 01:24:30 pm
Ive stayed there Nobby. Its really nice. Went for a big family holiday once and then have returned a couple of times just with my family of 4.

Never done the all inclusive. Never sure youd get your moneys worth and I just go to one of the local supermercados to get a stash of cokes, beers, wine, crisps and theyre very relaxed about you drinking them in your room/poolside. Weve done half board and the restaurant is the best weve been to for the standard hotel buffet.

But loads of places to eat and drink close by as well as Rob can probably confirm.

Theres a couple of big pools down at the bottom but theres a nice smaller, quieter garden pool which can be quite chilled. Weve requested a room in those blocks, and if you get a ground floor one you can pop in and out really easily.


Thanks for the feedback, chaps.

Not been to Tenerife for a fair few years. Last time was I think in 2005. Visited del Duque beach a couple of times* and the area around it.

I've got a pathological fear of cockroaches so am a bit apprehensive about going back to Tenerife, but the missus has always loved the place and the kids want to experience it (eldest was only 2 and doesn't really remember it)

Hoping they still do the catamaran trips out of Colon marina!

NarutoReds

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 02:20:26 pm
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on September 28, 2023, 01:27:58 pm
Phuket - just the 2 of us. 10 nights AI in Phuket Marriott
Nice place, I love Phuket's beach and its white sands. Went there around 6-7 years ago, my boss paid for our company trip, all employees went there.

I like Bangla Road in Patong Beach, really comes to life after sunset and as I remember, the road was / is closed to traffic around 7.00pm.

I was walkin / chilling out along the seaside at night and enjoying the fresh seafood. But I'm no sure how about Phuket nowadays, had been a long time.

Hope you are going enjoy to it, Wigwamdelbert mate...
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 03:15:47 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on September 28, 2023, 02:20:26 pm

I was whoring along the seaside at night

Chakan

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 28, 2023, 03:17:28 pm
NarutoReds

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 29, 2023, 10:12:18 am
Fooking-puta-madre myself. I have corrected it, pardon for my indecency. Didn't mean any verbal transgressions, breaking RAWK's general civility code or something.

But again yes, Phuket is a nice place. Really.  ;D  ;D
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 29, 2023, 10:19:38 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on September 29, 2023, 10:12:18 am
Fooking-puta-madre myself. I have corrected it, pardon for my indecency. Didn't mean any verbal transgressions, breaking RAWK's general civility code or something.

But again yes, Phuket is a nice place. Really.  ;D  ;D

What happens in Phuket stays in Phuket. ;)

Only teasing, dont apologise! You get around though! How far is the flight to Thailand for you?
NarutoReds

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 29, 2023, 10:24:59 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 29, 2023, 10:19:38 am
What happens in Phuket stays in Phuket. ;)

Only teasing, dont apologise! You get around though! How far is the flight to Thailand for you?
Roughly... 1 hour and 31 minutes from my place to Phuket, by flight. I love Phuket more than Bangkok.

Well, my office, RIGHT NOW, is 20 minutes (driving) from...

Crosby Nick 128

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
September 29, 2023, 12:07:13 pm
Ah ok. Malaysia presumably!
I've been a good boy

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
October 1, 2023, 05:26:28 pm
Monastir, Tunisia in June then Alanya, Turkey in September.
Buck Pete

Re: Holidays 2024 - What's your plans?
Today at 12:38:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 28, 2023, 11:14:32 am
Little place called Bellos Apartments, its about a 10 minute walk from the town. We go to the Aphrodite water park, its massive and great.

Rob.  The only Aphrodite waterpark I can find is on Paphos mate.  Are you sure its Crete?

Also, The Bellos apartments look very close to where we are staying.  Star Beach Village.  This has its own Waterpark that is open to the public.

