Watched the Milan Newcastle game and it was a complete annoyance of a fixture. Milan pretty much dominated most of the game but their finishing was the worst I've seen in ages. On another day if even one of theirs showed up with their shooting boots it could be 3,4,5-0.

All that said, remember a lot of shouts that people wanted Rafael Leao here. I've not seen him a whole lot, about 5 or 6 full 90s and every time I can see that he is a very talented player but he's not always interested in the game. He'd drive me nuts if he was playing here like that because there's times when you can see that he just isn't as focused or interested in doing anything beyond the final third. Maybe it is by instruction, but for all that talent, you want to see a little more desire for the full 90 and not a little 10-15 minute stretch in a game.