Author Topic: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September  (Read 3836 times)

Offline DangerScouse

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm »
Shocking penalty decision
Offline Claire.

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm »
Mbappe scores from the pen, 1-0 PSG
Offline Ray K

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 09:12:40 pm »
Serves Sule right for having arms. He should know better. Most top quality defenders chop their arms off before a big Champions League night.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 09:13:28 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:10:06 pm
Shocking penalty decision

Always is these days. Doesn't help that Uefa decides anytime a ball hits a hand it's a pen. If that's a pen then ours v Chelsea was one.
Offline PeterTheRed...

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 09:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:12:40 pm
Serves Sule right for having arms. He should know better. Most top quality defenders chop their arms off before a big Champions League night.

To be fair, it was Sule's second hand-ball in the box tonight ...
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm »
Defending European champions cant sell out at home embarrassing.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm »
What's the Red Star keeper doing?
Offline Ray K

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 09:21:08 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm
Defending European champions cant sell out at home embarrassing.
To be fair, the entire club is a sell out.

Fuck me that's Joe Hart -esque from the Zvezda keeper
Offline PeterTheRed...

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 09:21:30 pm »
Comical goalkeeping by Red Star's goalkeeper ...
Offline JRed

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 09:23:48 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm
Defending European champions cant sell out at home embarrassing.
Their tickets must be about £500 each for them to have the highest income in the game.
It all means as much as cheating on football manager and taking Stockport to the champions league and pl titles every season. Infact, its very similar to that.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 09:24:00 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm
Defending European champions cant sell out at home embarrassing.
They won the one that was eluding them for years, don't think many of them will care anymore. The sooner they get charged the better, need them to seriously decline as no-one recognises them as a big club anyway.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 09:27:12 pm »
Bloody hell, Ive even managed to jinx Joe Hart into saving a penalty :D
Offline The North Bank

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 09:30:00 pm »
Celtic running out of players. This could get ugly
Offline Crouch Potato

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 09:30:04 pm »
2 red cards for Celtic.
Offline JRed

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm »
What a boring set of champions league fixtures tonight.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 09:30:35 pm »
Harsh red for that Celtic bloke, still a pretty dumb tackle too
Offline Ray K

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm »
A Bernabeu-type night for Brendan.

Hang on, was that goal disallowed,? I turned the sound down after the goal went in
Offline Crouch Potato

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm »
Goal ruled out for Feyenoord but hard to see them not getting at least 1 more.
Offline newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 09:34:16 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm
What a boring set of champions league fixtures tonight.
Offline Ray K

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:30:27 pm
What a boring set of champions league fixtures tonight this season.
Offline PeterTheRed...

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm
Defending European champions cant sell out at home embarrassing.

Even the people in Manchester are not bothered about them ...
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 09:38:34 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:20:56 pm
What's the Red Star keeper doing?

John Virgo?
Offline JRed

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 09:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:36:31 pm

Definitely. Its either Abu Dhabi, or if they get some luck, Bayern. No one else has what it takes to win it. Some shite in it this year.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 09:42:30 pm »
Actually hope Dortmund drop down to the Europa League from that group. Probably slightly more attacking threat than Newcastle/Milan but nothing in midfield and always poor in defence. In general, I don't think any top sides are dropping out of the Champions League into the Europa, they never do really.
Offline Fromola

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 09:46:13 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:39:54 pm
Definitely. Its either Abu Dhabi, or if they get some luck, Bayern. No one else has what it takes to win it. Some shite in it this year.

It's a free run for City with us not in it. An English team aren't going to trouble them, Italian teams ultimately aren't good enough, Mbappe can't carry PSG on his own. Like a decade ago that leaves Real/Barca/Bayern but I don't think either are as strong as they were 10 years ago.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm »
hahahaha, Lazios goalie equalises in the last seconds  ;D
Offline The North Bank

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 09:55:30 pm »
Booom

Lazio keeper brilliant header hahahha
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 09:55:39 pm »
Goalie equaliser for Lazio!
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 09:56:06 pm »
what a stunning goal(ie!)
Offline RedG13

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 09:57:37 pm »
What a goal for the goalie
Offline Ray K

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 09:58:12 pm »
Becker-esque from the Lazio keeper
Offline oojason

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 09:58:35 pm »

Lazio [1] - 1 Atletico Madrid; Ivan Provedel (goalkeeper) on 90+5' - https://dubz.co/c/8b1020 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1704238377896223139
Offline Legs

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 10:09:58 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm
Defending European champions cant sell out at home embarrassing.

Hey dont you know that Manchester has terrible traffic in midweek ?

Thats what I heard anyway 😳
Offline newterp

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:58:35 pm
Lazio [1] - 1 Atletico Madrid; Ivan Provedel (goalkeeper) on 90+5' - https://dubz.co/c/8b1020 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1704238377896223139

:lmao Simeone asking for a Yellow Card
Offline KevLFC

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #194 on: Yesterday at 11:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:46:13 pm
It's a free run for City with us not in it. An English team aren't going to trouble them, Italian teams ultimately aren't good enough, Mbappe can't carry PSG on his own. Like a decade ago that leaves Real/Barca/Bayern but I don't think either are as strong as they were 10 years ago.

Isn't that kind of worrying the only teams that can stop City is Barca/Real or Bayern. 10 years ago we had like 7 or 8 that can win it. Now it's down to what 3 or 4? And as you say I am not even sure Bayern are that strong, even with Kane in their team.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #195 on: Yesterday at 11:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm
A Bernabeu-type night for Brendan.
Par for the course.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #196 on: Today at 12:44:03 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 05:44:57 pm
Joe Cole talking about the romance of football with Saudi owned Newcastle playing in the Champions League at the San Siro. Truly fairytale stuff.
That is what romance of football is nowadays!
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #197 on: Today at 03:07:33 am »
Watched the Milan Newcastle game and it was a complete annoyance of a fixture. Milan pretty much dominated most of the game but their finishing was the worst I've seen in ages. On another day if even one of theirs showed up with their shooting boots it could be 3,4,5-0.
All that said, remember a lot of shouts that people wanted Rafael Leao here. I've not seen him a whole lot, about 5 or 6 full 90s and every time I can see that he is a very talented player but he's not always interested in the game. He'd drive me nuts if he was playing here like that because there's times when you can see that he just isn't as focused or interested in doing anything beyond the final third. Maybe it is by instruction, but for all that talent, you want to see a little more desire for the full 90 and not a little 10-15 minute stretch in a game.
Online StL-Dono

Re: Europa League / Conference League / Champions League Fixtures 19 - 21 September
« Reply #198 on: Today at 03:49:58 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:25:25 pm
:lmao Simeone asking for a Yellow Card
What a great finish!  Couldn't have happened to a more deserving club.  I think AthMad must have assumed the Lazio keeper was the referee since he wasn't dressed in the light blue. No one marked him or paid him even the slightest attention.  The keeper dives for the shot without even an awareness that the Lazio keeper was about to get his head on it. 

Love seeing Simeone crying though....    :)
