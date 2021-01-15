It's going to be "Good for Labour but not as good as people started hoping, and bad for the Tories but not worse than most predicted" territory overall I reckon. The Tories will squeak the mayoral elections and point to that to as a success and that "the plan is working", and Labour will point to their broad gains that the Tory support has collapsed and the nation wants that GE. Tory Rebels won't have the stones to knife Sunak and the stasis will continue throughout the summer as the Tories desparately try to send a few Rwanda flights through and cross their fingers that the economy upturns.Dunno what's going on in London with the Tories reportedly upbeat about Hall and Labour saying it's going to be close, they must both have some exit poll information they're working on. Would be mad to see Hall get in, especially in the face of the national trend.Anyway what I find interesting about the Blackpool result is that is looks uncannily like the Yougov tracker for the 3 parties.With every month showing another 1% drop for the Tories and increase for Reform, it might end up the case that Sunak punting the GE into the back half of the year goes down as one of the great strategic electoral blunders ever as the Tories go from ~150 likely seats to closer to ~50, with Reform's slice handing Starmer or Davey seats they'd never dreamed would be competitive.