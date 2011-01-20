« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election 24/25?  (Read 7091 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 11:20:25 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:31:13 am
Reposting directly from the Electoral Calculus site, so it doesn't get lost in the Labour thread:

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/blogs/ec_vipoll_20240215.html


Tories facing electoral decimation. And yes I know that's not technically the correct use of the word "decimate". ;D

EDIT: I found this paragraph in the report telling:
I want the Tories totally wiped out - not a single MP. Possible, but highly, highly unlikely. However, what is possible (and I'd love) is for the LibDems to win the second largest number of seats and they become the Official Opposition. This could lead to the true demise of the Tories as they become increasingly sidelined (much like the Liberal Party 100 years ago).

Edit: numerous typos.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:11:08 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,503
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 12:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:20:25 am
I want the Tories totally wiped out - not a single MP. Possible, but highly, highly unlikely. However, what it possible (and I'd love) is for LibDems to wins the second greatest number of seats and they become the Official Opposition. This could lead to the true demise of the Tories as they become increasingly sidelined (must like the Liberal Party 100 years ago).

That is my hope also. I'm hoping for a sea-change where we see genuine centre-left politics take hold over the next 20 years or so. The Lib-Dems would likely become more centre-right in such a scenario, as they absorb Tory refugees.

It's why I'm not too concerned about Labour's £28bn climate change committent - I see it as a temporary setback; potentially too radical for a first term, but doable for a second term.

What I found interesting about that poll is that the SNP hold up surprisingly well, still retaining at least 40 seats. I also enjoyed the detailed explanation in the article as to how they cross checked the poll and ran the numbers through multiple variations and poll-types to arrive at their numbers.

As things stand, the Tories could see getting over a hundred MPs as an achievement. What I hope for though, is that polls like this lead to the self fulfilling prophecy scenario - people believe it will happen, so it does. Voters feel freed by the numbers to switch their vote after a lifetime of going through the motions, and many more (likely hard core Tories) just don't bother voting at all because they feel the result is a foregone conclusion. Labour voters, by contrast, no the dangers of complacency, and won't take the result for granted.

Again, without the EU to snipe at, the Tories have no function. Their whole purpose is unite people behind hate of the "non British" as a cover for feathering the nests of their rich pals. But they've lost their fig leaf of respectability, and now there's nothing to obscure the corruption.

Many absolutely dangerous Tory gobshites losing their seats hopefully drives them to the sidelines, or into the arms of Reform. On election night there will be many Tories through gritted teeth trying to spin such a disaster as a good result for them, as it means a complete reset for the party and that the only way is up. But I want it just to be the beginnings of flushing the Tory turd for good.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 13, 2024, 10:54:11 pm
Sounds about right. Between Bozo's sleaze and Truss's incompetence, the Tories were well and truly fucked. But it's somewhat depressing that this is what it took to wake the electorate up.
well people are willing to forgive many things but when it starts hitting them in their pockets, they have long memories
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on February 14, 2024, 02:56:32 pm
Lib Dem is the obvious choice. They won the constituency in 2005.
I think Rochdale was long held by now known child abuser Liberal 'Sir' Cyril Smith
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:31 am by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,630
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #124 on: Today at 12:06:06 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:20:25 am
I want the Tories totally wiped out - not a single MP. Possible, but highly, highly unlikely. However, what is possible (and I'd love) is for the LibDems to win the second largest number of seats and they become the Official Opposition. This could lead to the true demise of the Tories as they become increasingly sidelined (much like the Liberal Party 100 years ago).

Edit: numerous typos.
them getting under 100 sears would be the stuff of dreams, I fear it's unlikely and the polls will close in the run in, but hoping for a number of Portillo moments in 1997 for sure.

There was one poll out yesterday that showed the lead down to 11 points, down from 18 a month ago, hopefully just an outlier and there isn't a trend in upcoming polls.

The lead has been consistent, however, and the ones to watch are the MRP polls that Red Beret alluded too, as they correctly predicted the 2017 and 2019 elections. This one was 18000 people, so the margin or error will be much lower than ones of 1000 to 2000
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,685
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:36:46 am »



Good night for Labour and a terrible one for the Tories. Strong performances in both by-elections from Refuck unfortunately.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,853
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #126 on: Today at 05:13:16 am »
Lovely stuff. Saw that lanky streak of piss Lord Snooty playing down the Kingswood result overnight as not that bad for the Tories. Prick. Hopefully his seat goes too in the not too distant future.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,969
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:41:10 am »
They are going to have to throw everything at Reform to get them to stand down.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,666
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:58:26 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:36:46 am
Strong performances in both by-elections from Refuck unfortunately.

Well yes and no. It's not pleasant to be reminded that there's a significant segment of the British people who could line up behind them, I do get that. But that group does exist, and they are traditionally the Conservative 'Extra Twat' Core that usually faithfully line up to keep awful Tory MPs in parliament. Having them excised from the Tories ends up keeping both locked out of any sort of influence under FPTP. I don't like FPTP in principle, but after seeing the Left frequently splinter in the face of a united Right it's nice to see it volte-face and hit the other side hard for once.

The usual Tory suspects (Rees-Mogg seems to be up early and at it already) will be saying how the party need to move to the Right to re-capture the Reform lot, and making a big deal that in Kingswood the 2 parties together would have beaten Labour. That though, denies the reality that a Tory party dancing to Reform's tune would maybe have bled extra voters from the centre, some of which would have ended up reinforcing Labour. Or at least staying home (as it seems a lot of them did yesterday).

I don't know in the end, ultimately you can wargame all this stuff out theoretically but you only get one chance to send the voters into the booths and then have to scrabble around with the numbers afterwards.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,979
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:00:08 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 05:13:16 am
Lovely stuff. Saw that lanky streak of piss Lord Snooty playing down the Kingswood result overnight as not that bad for the Tories. Prick. Hopefully his seat goes too in the not too distant future.

That's like saying it's a good result getting beaten 4-0 instead of 7-0.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:00:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:41:10 am
They are going to have to throw everything at Reform to get them to stand down.

Probably, or draft Frottage in.  Either way it will likely at best dilute the GE outcome for the Tories, but wont change the result itself.

Given by-election results and the current polls, there is zip chance Sunak calls an earlyish election.   The longer they cling on then potentially the greater the punishment at the ballot box.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,503
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #131 on: Today at 08:13:18 am »
Tories would likely have held onto Kingswood if not for Reform. Problem for the the Tories is I don't think they have anything to offer Reform to get them to stand down.

When you compare how Reform fared to Change UK, it's bothersome. On the one hand you had experienced politicians aghast at what at happened to their parties and desperate to force genuine reform. They sank without trace. Then you have these knuckle draggers appealing to the worst instincts of people, who are little more than a right wing pressure group - yet they now poll better than the Lib-Dems.

Yeah, I know their support is spread out and diluted to the point they can't win a seat, but it still pisses me off.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,503
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #132 on: Today at 08:17:43 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:00:20 am
Probably, or draft Frottage in.  Either way it will likely at best dilute the GE outcome for the Tories, but wont change the result itself.

Given by-election results and the current polls, there is zip chance Sunak calls an earlyish election.   The longer they cling on then potentially the greater the punishment at the ballot box.

I think the longer he waits the worse it will get. The voters want him and the Tories gone, and the longer they delay the inevitable the angrier the electorate will become. The likelihood is voters will only become more eager to punish them.

I mean, you've got Jeremy Cnut talking about fresh austerity when you have multiple councils going to the wall. We're saddled with a high tax, poor service economy, because all the money has been sucked up by the Tories' rich mates. Wouldn't surprise me to see riots in the summer.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,931
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:21:31 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:13:18 am
Tories would likely have held onto Kingswood if not for Reform. Problem for the the Tories is I don't think they have anything to offer Reform to get them to stand down.

When you compare how Reform fared to Change UK, it's bothersome. On the one hand you had experienced politicians aghast at what at happened to their parties and desperate to force genuine reform. They sank without trace. Then you have these knuckle draggers appealing to the worst instincts of people, who are little more than a right wing pressure group - yet they now poll better than the Lib-Dems.

Yeah, I know their support is spread out and diluted to the point they can't win a seat, but it still pisses me off.

Whenever people think about how this and that argument makes more sense to them, we have to remember that we have a UK democracy with UK voters.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,503
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #134 on: Today at 08:26:09 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:21:31 am
Whenever people think about how this and that argument makes more sense to them, we have to remember that we have a UK democracy with UK voters.



Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,706
  • ....mmm
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #135 on: Today at 08:59:42 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:58:26 am
The usual Tory suspects (Rees-Mogg seems to be up early and at it already) will be saying how the party need to move to the Right to re-capture the Reform lot, and making a big deal that in Kingswood the 2 parties together would have beaten Labour. That though, denies the reality that a Tory party dancing to Reform's tune would maybe have bled extra voters from the centre, some of which would have ended up reinforcing Labour. Or at least staying home (as it seems a lot of them did yesterday).

I mean he may be right but the left and center-left vote has been split Labour/Dems/Greens for decades.

The UKIP lot already switched to Tory and clearly felt they werent heard, I think they'll be less likely to do it again. For everyone watching on the Tory party just try to pander to everyone they can and have no clear vision.
Logged
:D

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,244
  • Truthiness
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:10:46 am »
Reform are going to absolutely destroy the Tories at the GE. They'll end up getting ~8% of the votes, but the vast, vast majority of those voters are former tories aged 50+.  You know, the blue rinse brigade from Tunbridge Wells who vote every single time. They're hammering huge holes in blue wall seats, never mind the red wall ones.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,928
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:17:27 am »
Depends on Reform. The Tories great advantage in first past the post is they have all the right leaning votes. The left/centre is divided between several parties, so they get big majorities historically with 40% or even less of the vote.

UKIP muddied the waters a bit, but they took from Labour votes as well, as it was a Brexit issue.

Brexit Party were ordered to stand down by the right wing press/interest groups as they were panicking in case Labour won with the Tory vote split. They stood down in Tory seats and Tories won them all pretty much. They would have won even more Labour seats had Brexit Party stood down in all of them.

Reform won't win a single seat (the electoral system is bollocks tbf). But if they pick up around 10% of the vote then that's mostly taken off the Tories because it's no longer a Brexit party but a right-wing interests one. That'll decimate the Tories and Labour will have a much bigger majority than even Blair did. Tories will still get 20%+ of the vote, but Reform could wipe them out.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:19:23 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,878
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:20:38 am »
Reform polling so well is catastrophic for the Tories.
Interesting though that in. Kings wood they still got 35% of the vote, Id like to see turnout by age group, I wonder if it was more heavily skewed to pensioners voting than normal??
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:16 am by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,928
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:30:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:20:38 am
Reform polling so well is catastrophic for the Tories.
Interesting thighs that in. Kings wood they still got 35% of the vote, Id like to see turnout by age group, I wonder if it was more heavily skewed to pensioners voting than normal??

Turnout was only half what it was in 2019 but the Tories dropped from 27,000 votes in 2019 to 8000 here. The Tory majority in 2019 was just higher than Labour's entire vote this time.

An even bigger issue than Reform in this election for the Tories could be their vote staying at home. Reform is a protest vote against them and so is staying at home. Tory and Reform vote combined only just beats the Labour vote in this by-election by 70 odd votes. And in a seat where they had a big majority.

Lib Dem and Green vote combined is just short of Reform as well, so it just shows how entitled the Tories are to the right wing/conservative vote. In reality a lot of Tories (particularly older voters in the Shires and Home Counties) won't want to vote Sunak, combined with anger over immigration and general GB News/Telgraph/Mail complaints.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:34:06 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:30:36 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:20:38 am
Interesting thighs that in. Kings wood
Something about those South Gloucestershire legs, Tepid?
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,878
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:43:25 am »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 09:30:36 am
Something about those South Gloucestershire legs, Tepid?
autocorrect hell.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 