I want the Tories totally wiped out - not a single MP. Possible, but highly, highly unlikely. However, what it possible (and I'd love) is for LibDems to wins the second greatest number of seats and they become the Official Opposition. This could lead to the true demise of the Tories as they become increasingly sidelined (must like the Liberal Party 100 years ago).



That is my hope also. I'm hoping for a sea-change where we see genuine centre-left politics take hold over the next 20 years or so. The Lib-Dems would likely become more centre-right in such a scenario, as they absorb Tory refugees.It's why I'm not too concerned about Labour's £28bn climate change committent - I see it as a temporary setback; potentially too radical for a first term, but doable for a second term.What I found interesting about that poll is that the SNP hold up surprisingly well, still retaining at least 40 seats. I also enjoyed the detailed explanation in the article as to how they cross checked the poll and ran the numbers through multiple variations and poll-types to arrive at their numbers.As things stand, the Tories could see getting over a hundred MPs as an achievement. What I hope for though, is that polls like this lead to the self fulfilling prophecy scenario - people believe it will happen, so it does. Voters feel freed by the numbers to switch their vote after a lifetime of going through the motions, and many more (likely hard core Tories) just don't bother voting at all because they feel the result is a foregone conclusion. Labour voters, by contrast, no the dangers of complacency, and won't take the result for granted.Again, without the EU to snipe at, the Tories have no function. Their whole purpose is unite people behind hate of the "non British" as a cover for feathering the nests of their rich pals. But they've lost their fig leaf of respectability, and now there's nothing to obscure the corruption.Many absolutely dangerous Tory gobshites losing their seats hopefully drives them to the sidelines, or into the arms of Reform. On election night there will be many Tories through gritted teeth trying to spin such a disaster as a good result for them, as it means a complete reset for the party and that the only way is up. But I want it just to be the beginnings of flushing the Tory turd for good.