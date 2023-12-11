« previous next »
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #80 on: December 11, 2023, 01:24:53 pm »
There are real differences in who gets their way in our democracy. Policy is more responsive to preferences of the well-heeled than of the worse off, and people know this  but it seems to be a blind spot for most politicians, he said.


This is spot on.

From all parties.

Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #81 on: December 11, 2023, 01:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 11, 2023, 01:24:53 pm
There are real differences in who gets their way in our democracy. Policy is more responsive to preferences of the well-heeled than of the worse off, and people know this  but it seems to be a blind spot for most politicians, he said.


This is spot on.

From all parties.

It's way past time that all parties started making policies for the good of the country, as opposed to policies that will get them elected.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #82 on: December 11, 2023, 04:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December 11, 2023, 01:48:18 pm
It's way past time that all parties started making policies for the good of the country, as opposed to policies that will get them elected.

The problem is that too many people wouldn't know a policy that is good for the country if it chucked a bucket of ice water over them. Being told what's best for them without bothering to think for themselves.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #83 on: December 11, 2023, 04:10:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 11, 2023, 04:08:36 pm
The problem is that too many people wouldn't know a policy that is good for the country if it chucked a bucket of ice water over them. Being told what's best for them without bothering to think for themselves.

Sadly correct

see my signature
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #84 on: December 11, 2023, 04:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December 11, 2023, 01:48:18 pm
It's way past time that all parties started making policies for the good of the country, as opposed to policies that will get them elected.
It's politics, I wish we lived in a Country where everyone could see through the bullshit, everyone could form their own informed opinions to judge policy's and politicians but it's not the way things are.
EG, One of the latest arguments is most people have no problem paying more taxes if those taxes are used to improve Services etc. am sure many people will say this when asked as well but those same people will start getting pissed off with Labour etc when the Tory's say Labour have brought in high taxes to look after the unemployed, higher taxes to look after the scroungers who refuse to work while decent people like yourselves who work their arses off struggle to get by. result is those voters will get angry and vote Tory. the connection to those taxes being used to improve services is forgotten.
It's the purity argument over how Labour should be honest and tell voters what policy's they intend to bring in. spell out every policy in detail. it's naïve and counter productive. if voters judged them fairly and give them credit because they understood the policy's intention to make a better country then we would all be far better off but that's not realty. the Tory party +right wing media will convince people those Labour policy's make things worse.
The really annoying thing is the Tory policy's do make things worse and many get angry but they get more angry when the Tory's wind them up on other issues.
Happens every election and the Tory's are desperately trying to make it happen at the next election, forget their record, Labour don't want to stop the boats, Labour want to look after the illegal immigrants. this is the first time in decades when voters see through it hopefully.
« Last Edit: December 11, 2023, 04:58:51 pm by oldfordie »
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #85 on: December 11, 2023, 05:57:06 pm »
It would help if people could actually be bothered to get off their asses and vote.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #86 on: December 16, 2023, 03:27:08 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8sRoYvFTE3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8sRoYvFTE3c</a>
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #87 on: December 16, 2023, 09:01:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 11, 2023, 05:57:06 pm
It would help if people could actually be bothered to get off their asses and vote.

Depends if your vote even counts. under the anachronistic FPTP. If you're in one of the safe seats it doesn't, although most of the Tory seats are genuinely up for grabs for once if Lab/Lib can come to a pact.

If you live in Liverpool for example then Labour will win the seats at a canter whether you vote or not.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #88 on: December 16, 2023, 09:02:01 pm »
Just get on with it and lets have people who give a shot for a change.

They ran out of ideas years ago.  And they were shit.

Spring election, get rid and start again.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #89 on: December 17, 2023, 10:27:32 pm »
There must be a chance of a Lib Lab coalition if the blue wall goes liberal? 

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/dec/17/britains-blue-wall-crumbling-tories-failing-voters



Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 01:47:15 am »
Quote from: Fromola on December 16, 2023, 09:01:04 pm
Depends if your vote even counts. under the anachronistic FPTP. If you're in one of the safe seats it doesn't, although most of the Tory seats are genuinely up for grabs for once if Lab/Lib can come to a pact.

If you live in Liverpool for example then Labour will win the seats at a canter whether you vote or not.

You say that but how many seats did UKIP or the Brexit Party or Reform win? Fuck all, yet they have set the agenda for politics in this country for the last 10 years.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 01:52:59 am »
Quote from: kavah on December 17, 2023, 10:27:32 pm
There must be a chance of a Lib Lab coalition if the blue wall goes liberal? 

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/dec/17/britains-blue-wall-crumbling-tories-failing-voters





As a last resort its a possibility, but so far all indications are a Labour landslide in which case why would/should Labour bother?
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 12:09:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:47:15 am
You say that but how many seats did UKIP or the Brexit Party or Reform win? Fuck all, yet they have set the agenda for politics in this country for the last 10 years.

Agreed. UKIP and it's later iterations have successfully leapfrogged the Greens and Lib Dems when it comes to poll numbers, but due to the voting system don't have a single MP. Their influence stems from their ability to cleave support from the Tories that can cost them so many seats.

I'm reminded of when the Liberal-SDP Alliance contributed to the 1983 debacle.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:01:32 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:52:59 am
As a last resort its a possibility, but so far all indications are a Labour landslide in which case why would/should Labour bother?

Oh aye, just leaning to the pessimistic side.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:39:13 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:52:59 am
As a last resort its a possibility, but so far all indications are a Labour landslide in which case why would/should Labour bother?

Yeah, i don't think it'll be a hung Parliament after the next election, Lib Dems need to win at least 30 plus seats, if Labour fail to reach the winning point, , the Lib Dems might win some blue wall seats but i don't think the voters have forgiven the Lib Dems for turning trator & going into bed with the Tory's that enabled austerity post 2010.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #95 on: Today at 10:44:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:52:59 am
As a last resort its a possibility, but so far all indications are a Labour landslide in which case why would/should Labour bother?
I would like Labour to really push for total annihilation of the tories.
Re: UK General Election 24/25?
« Reply #96 on: Today at 11:02:10 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:44:09 am
I would like Labour to really push for total annihilation of the tories.

Total annihilation of the Tories will only come from a two pronged attack - it's essential that the Lib Dems make big gains in the south, suburbs, blue wall seats to 1) give the Tories that deserved pasting and 2) highlight the futility of them going to the extremes (not that they will learn that, yet).

Labour will almost certainly get a comfortable majority but I think a big Lib Dem presence will be beneficial to hurt the Tories more and to put pressure on the Labour government from the progressive side (on Europe, immigration, prisons etc).
