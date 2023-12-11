It's way past time that all parties started making policies for the good of the country, as opposed to policies that will get them elected.



It's politics, I wish we lived in a Country where everyone could see through the bullshit, everyone could form their own informed opinions to judge policy's and politicians but it's not the way things are.EG, One of the latest arguments is most people have no problem paying more taxes if those taxes are used to improve Services etc. am sure many people will say this when asked as well but those same people will start getting pissed off with Labour etc when the Tory's say Labour have brought in high taxes to look after the unemployed, higher taxes to look after the scroungers who refuse to work while decent people like yourselves who work their arses off struggle to get by. result is those voters will get angry and vote Tory. the connection to those taxes being used to improve services is forgotten.It's the purity argument over how Labour should be honest and tell voters what policy's they intend to bring in. spell out every policy in detail. it's naïve and counter productive. if voters judged them fairly and give them credit because they understood the policy's intention to make a better country then we would all be far better off but that's not realty. the Tory party +right wing media will convince people those Labour policy's make things worse.The really annoying thing is the Tory policy's do make things worse and many get angry but they get more angry when the Tory's wind them up on other issues.Happens every election and the Tory's are desperately trying to make it happen at the next election, forget their record, Labour don't want to stop the boats, Labour want to look after the illegal immigrants. this is the first time in decades when voters see through it hopefully.