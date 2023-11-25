« previous next »
Author Topic: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread

Offline Carllfc

  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #80 on: November 25, 2023, 10:41:19 pm »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th November

Lazio v Celtic (3-0)
Shakhtar v Antwerp (2-0)
Feyenoord v Atletico (1-1)
Milan v Dortmund (1-2)
PSG v Newcastle (3-1)
Man City v Leipzig (3-0)
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade (0-0)
Barcelona v Porto (2-1)

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray V Man Utd (2-1)
Sevilla V PSV (2-0)
Bayern V Copenhagen (3-0)
Arsenal V Lens (4-1)
Real Madrid V Napoli (3-2)
Braga V Union Berlin (1-2)
Sociedad V Salzburg (1-1)
Benfica V Inter (0-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Offline vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #81 on: November 25, 2023, 11:29:25 pm »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th November

Lazio v Celtic (2-0)
Shakhtar v Antwerp (2-0)
Feyenoord v Atletico (1-1)
Milan v Dortmund (2-1)
PSG v Newcastle (3-0)
Man City v Leipzig (3-0)
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade (1-1)
Barcelona v Porto (2-1)

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray V Man Utd (3-1)
Sevilla V PSV (2-0)
Bayern V Copenhagen (3-1)
Arsenal V Lens (2-1)
Real Madrid V Napoli (2-0)
Braga V Union Berlin (1-1)
Sociedad V Salzburg (2-1)
Benfica V Inter (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Online redforlife

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #82 on: November 27, 2023, 12:19:19 pm »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th November

Lazio v Celtic (2-1)
Shakhtar v Antwerp (2-1)
Feyenoord v Atletico (1-1)
Milan v Dortmund (2-1)
PSG v Newcastle (4-2)
Man City v Leipzig (3-1)
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade (1-1)
Barcelona v Porto (2-0)

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray V Man Utd (2-2)
Sevilla V PSV (2-1)
Bayern V Copenhagen (4-0)
Arsenal V Lens (3-0)
Real Madrid V Napoli (3-1)
Braga V Union Berlin (0-0)
Sociedad V Salzburg (0-0)
Benfica V Inter (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Online BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #83 on: November 27, 2023, 12:28:53 pm »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th November

Lazio v Celtic (2-0)
Shakhtar v Antwerp (2-0)
Feyenoord v Atletico (0-1)
Milan v Dortmund (1-1)
PSG v Newcastle (2-0)
Man City v Leipzig (3-1)
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade (2-1)
Barcelona v Porto (2-0)

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray V Man Utd (2-1)
Sevilla V PSV (2-1)
Bayern V Copenhagen (3-0)
Arsenal V Lens (2-0)
Real Madrid V Napoli (2-1)
Braga V Union Berlin (2-1)
Sociedad V Salzburg (2-0)
Benfica V Inter (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lewandowski
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Offline nayia2002

  
  
  
  
    
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #84 on: November 27, 2023, 08:45:44 pm »

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th November

Lazio v Celtic (3-0)
Shakhtar v Antwerp (2-0)
Feyenoord v Atletico (1-1)
Milan v Dortmund (2-1)
PSG v Newcastle (3-1)
Man City v Leipzig (3-0)
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade (1-1)
Barcelona v Porto (2-1)

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray V Man Utd (3-1)
Sevilla V PSV (2-0)
Bayern V Copenhagen (3-1)
Arsenal V Lens (3-1)
Real Madrid V Napoli (2-0)
Braga V Union Berlin (1-1)
Sociedad V Salzburg (2-1)
Benfica V Inter (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #85 on: November 28, 2023, 09:41:10 am »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th November

Lazio v Celtic (3-0)
Shakhtar v Antwerp (2-0)
Feyenoord v Atletico (1-2)
Milan v Dortmund (2-1)
PSG v Newcastle (3-0)
Man City v Leipzig (4-0)
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade (1-1)
Barcelona v Porto (2-0)

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray V Man Utd (2-1)
Sevilla V PSV (2-0)
Bayern V Copenhagen (4-0)
Arsenal V Lens (2-0)
Real Madrid V Napoli (3-1)
Braga V Union Berlin (1-1)
Sociedad V Salzburg (2-1)
Benfica V Inter (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Offline RJH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #86 on: November 28, 2023, 01:48:35 pm »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th November

Lazio v Celtic (2-0)
Shakhtar v Antwerp (1-0)
Feyenoord v Atletico (1-1)
Milan v Dortmund (2-1)
PSG v Newcastle (3-2)
Man City v Leipzig (3-1)
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade (2-2)
Barcelona v Porto (2-1)

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray V Man Utd (2-2)
Sevilla V PSV (2-1)
Bayern V Copenhagen (3-0)
Arsenal V Lens (2-0)
Real Madrid V Napoli (3-1)
Braga V Union Berlin (0-0)
Sociedad V Salzburg (1-1)
Benfica V Inter (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Offline KeegansPerm

  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #87 on: November 28, 2023, 03:56:21 pm »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th November

Lazio v Celtic (2-0)
Shakhtar v Antwerp (2-0)
Feyenoord v Atletico (1-2)
Milan v Dortmund (1-1)
PSG v Newcastle (3-0)
Man City v Leipzig (2-0)
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade (1-1)
Barcelona v Porto (2-0)

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray V Man Utd (2-1)
Sevilla V PSV (2-1)
Bayern V Copenhagen (3-0)
Arsenal V Lens (2-1)
Real Madrid V Napoli (2-0)
Braga V Union Berlin (1-1)
Sociedad V Salzburg (2-1)
Benfica V Inter (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG 
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #88 on: November 28, 2023, 03:59:18 pm »
WEEK 5 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th November

Lazio v Celtic (2-1)
Shakhtar v Antwerp (1-1)
Feyenoord v Atletico (1-1)
Milan v Dortmund (1-1)
PSG v Newcastle (2-1)
Man City v Leipzig (2-1)
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade (1-2)
Barcelona v Porto (2-1)

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray V Man Utd (2-1)
Sevilla V PSV (1-1)
Bayern V Copenhagen (3-0)
Arsenal V Lens (2-1)
Real Madrid V Napoli (2-1)
Braga V Union Berlin (2-0)
Sociedad V Salzburg (1-1)
Benfica V Inter (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Harry Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Offline Red Star

  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #89 on: November 28, 2023, 06:35:34 pm »

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

Tuesday 28th November

Feyenoord v Atletico (1-1)
Milan v Dortmund (1-1)
PSG v Newcastle (2-1)
Man City v Leipzig (3-0)
Young Boys v Red Star Belgrade (2-1)
Barcelona v Porto (2-0)

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray V Man Utd (1-1)
Sevilla V PSV (2-1)
Bayern V Copenhagen (3-0)
Arsenal V Lens (2-0)
Real Madrid V Napoli (2-1)
Braga V Union Berlin (2-2)
Sociedad V Salzburg (2-0)
Benfica V Inter (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern

Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #90 on: November 29, 2023, 10:28:47 am »
Got distracted yesterday with an ill child  :butt

WEEK 5 FIXTURES

Wednesday 29th November

Galatasaray V Man Utd (1-1)
Sevilla V PSV (2-1)
Bayern V Copenhagen (3-0)
Arsenal V Lens (2-0)
Real Madrid V Napoli (3-1)
Braga V Union Berlin (2-0)
Sociedad V Salzburg (2-1)
Benfica V Inter (2-1)

FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Arsenal
Online BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #91 on: November 29, 2023, 10:17:00 pm »
Latest standings:

70   BoRed
63   redforlife
62   bradders1011
62   KeegansPerm
60   Barneylfc
59   Youngest Son Of Skittle
58   Red Star
58   nayia2002
58   RJH
57   ollyfrom.tv
54   mickitez
53   vivabobbygraham
50   Carllfc
31   Vishwa Atma
11   jackh
06   Wabaloolah
Online BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #92 on: November 29, 2023, 10:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 29, 2023, 10:28:47 am
Got distracted yesterday with an ill child  :butt

I say this every season, the winning strategy is simply to post a complete entry every round.

For what it's worth, this wasn't a very high scoring round.
Online BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #93 on: November 29, 2023, 10:23:12 pm »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (-)
PSV V Arsenal (-)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (-)
Man Utd V Bayern (-)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (-)
Napoli V Braga (-)
Salzburg V Benfica (-)
Inter V Sociedad (-)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (-)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (-)
Celtic v Feyenoord (-)
Atletico v Lazio (-)
Dortmund v PSG (-)
Newcastle v Milan (-)
Antwerp v Barcelona (-)
Porto v Shakhtar (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #94 on: November 29, 2023, 10:26:27 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on November 29, 2023, 10:19:32 pm
I say this every season, the winning strategy is simply to post a complete entry every round.

Had my kid at A&E from half 3 until about 8. Only remembered on the drive home while listening to a game on the radio in the car that I hadn't posted  :D
Online BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #95 on: November 29, 2023, 10:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 29, 2023, 10:26:27 pm
Had my kid at A&E from half 3 until about 8. Only remembered on the drive home while listening to a game on the radio in the car that I hadn't posted  :D

Not blaming you for forgetting, it was more a comment on how I keep on winning this despite being terrible in all other predictions competitions. ;D

Hope the kid's fine.
Offline mickitez

  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #96 on: November 30, 2023, 12:00:55 pm »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (1-1)
PSV V Arsenal (2-1)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (1-1)
Man Utd V Bayern (2-2)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (1-4)
Napoli V Braga (4-1)
Salzburg V Benfica (1-2)
Inter V Sociedad (1-1)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (2-0)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (0-2)
Celtic v Feyenoord (1-1)
Atletico v Lazio (0-0)
Dortmund v PSG (1-2)
Newcastle v Milan (1-1)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-2)
Porto v Shakhtar (1-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Napoli
Offline bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #97 on: November 30, 2023, 12:30:11 pm »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (1-3)
PSV V Arsenal (1-1)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (1-2)
Man Utd V Bayern (0-3)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (1-3)
Napoli V Braga (2-0)
Salzburg V Benfica (0-1)
Inter V Sociedad (2-0)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (0-0)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (1-2)
Celtic v Feyenoord (0-2)
Atletico v Lazio (1-1)
Dortmund v PSG (1-1)
Newcastle v Milan (2-1)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-4)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kvaratshkelia
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Barcelona
Offline vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #98 on: December 9, 2023, 09:04:41 pm »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (2-0)
PSV V Arsenal (2-1)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (2-1)
Man Utd V Bayern (1-1)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (1-2)
Napoli V Braga (2-0)
Salzburg V Benfica (1-1)
Inter V Sociedad (2-1)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (3-1)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (1-1)
Celtic v Feyenoord (1-1)
Atletico v Lazio (1-1)
Dortmund v PSG (1-2)
Newcastle v Milan (1-2)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-2)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Wahi (Lens)
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Offline Carllfc

  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #99 on: December 10, 2023, 10:53:06 am »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (2-1)
PSV V Arsenal (1-1)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (2-0)
Man Utd V Bayern (0-0)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (1-3)
Napoli V Braga (3-0)
Salzburg V Benfica (1-2)
Inter V Sociedad (2-0)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (2-0)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (0-2)
Celtic v Feyenoord (1-2)
Atletico v Lazio (1-1)
Dortmund v PSG (2-1)
Newcastle v Milan (1-2)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-4)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - kvaratskhelia
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Barcelona
Online BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #100 on: December 11, 2023, 09:52:11 am »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (1-1)
PSV V Arsenal (1-1)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (1-2)
Man Utd V Bayern (1-2)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (0-2)
Napoli V Braga (2-0)
Salzburg V Benfica (1-1)
Inter V Sociedad (1-0)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (2-0)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (0-2)
Celtic v Feyenoord (1-1)
Atletico v Lazio (0-0)
Dortmund v PSG (1-2)
Newcastle v Milan (2-1)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-2)
Porto v Shakhtar (1-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Napoli
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #101 on: December 11, 2023, 09:58:32 pm »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (1-2)
PSV V Arsenal (1-1)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (2-1)
Man Utd V Bayern (0-2)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (0-2)
Napoli V Braga (2-1)
Salzburg V Benfica (2-1)
Inter V Sociedad (2-0)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (2-1)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (1-2)
Celtic v Feyenoord (1-1)
Atletico v Lazio (2-0)
Dortmund v PSG (2-1)
Newcastle v Milan (2-1)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-2)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Lautaro Martinez
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Porto
Offline Red Star

  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #102 on: December 11, 2023, 10:19:49 pm »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (1-1)
PSV V Arsenal (1-2)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (2-2)
Man Utd V Bayern (2-1)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (0-2)
Napoli V Braga (2-0)
Salzburg V Benfica (1-1)
Inter V Sociedad (1-0)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (3-1)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (0-2)
Celtic v Feyenoord (2-2)
Atletico v Lazio (2-0)
Dortmund v PSG (1-1)
Newcastle v Milan (1-1)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-1)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Gimenez
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Napoli
Offline nayia2002

  
  
  
  
    
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #103 on: December 11, 2023, 11:32:36 pm »


Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (1-2)
PSV V Arsenal (1-1)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (2-1)
Man Utd V Bayern (1-3)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (1-3)
Napoli V Braga (2-0)
Salzburg V Benfica (1-1)
Inter V Sociedad (1-1)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (2-1)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (2-1)
Celtic v Feyenoord (1-1)
Atletico v Lazio (2-1)
Dortmund v PSG (2-2)
Newcastle v Milan (2-1)
Antwerp v Barcelona (1-3)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Newcastle [/b]
Online redforlife

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #104 on: December 12, 2023, 12:15:34 pm »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (2-1)
PSV V Arsenal (2-1)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (2-0)
Man Utd V Bayern (0-2)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (1-2)
Napoli V Braga (2-0)
Salzburg V Benfica (1-0)
Inter V Sociedad (2-0)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (2-0)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (0-3)
Celtic v Feyenoord (2-2)
Atletico v Lazio (2-1)
Dortmund v PSG (2-1)
Newcastle v Milan (2-1)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-3)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Alvarez
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Copenhagen
Offline RJH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #105 on: December 12, 2023, 01:20:27 pm »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (2-2)
PSV V Arsenal (2-1)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (1-1)
Man Utd V Bayern (1-3)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (2-4)
Napoli V Braga (2-0)
Salzburg V Benfica (1-1)
Inter V Sociedad (2-1)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (2-0)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (1-3)
Celtic v Feyenoord (1-1)
Atletico v Lazio (2-1)
Dortmund v PSG (2-2)
Newcastle v Milan (1-1)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-2)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #106 on: December 12, 2023, 04:47:26 pm »
Nearly forgot again, no kid to blame this time though


WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (2-1)
PSV V Arsenal (1-3)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (1-2)
Man Utd V Bayern (0-3)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (0-2)
Napoli V Braga (2-0)
Salzburg V Benfica (2-1)
Inter V Sociedad (3-1)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (2-0)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (1-2)
Celtic v Feyenoord (1-1)
Atletico v Lazio (2-0)
Dortmund v PSG (2-1)
Newcastle v Milan (1-0)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-2)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Osimhen
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Porto
Offline KeegansPerm

  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #107 on: December 12, 2023, 06:50:58 pm »
 WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Copenhagen V Galatasaray (1-1)
Man Utd V Bayern (0-2)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (1-3)
Napoli V Braga (2-0)
Salzburg V Benfica (1-2)
Inter V Sociedad (2-0)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (2-0)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (1-2)
Celtic v Feyenoord (1-1)
Atletico v Lazio (2-0)
Dortmund v PSG (2-1)
Newcastle v Milan (1-2)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-2)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Osimhen
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Leipzig 
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #108 on: December 13, 2023, 10:05:27 am »
WEEK 6 FIXTURES

Tuesday 12th December

Lens V Sevilla (-)
PSV V Arsenal (-)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (-)
Man Utd V Bayern (-)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (-)
Napoli V Braga (-)
Salzburg V Benfica (-)
Inter V Sociedad (-)

Wednesday 13th December

Leipzig v Young Boys (2-0)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (0-3)
Celtic v Feyenoord (1-2)
Atletico v Lazio (2-0)
Dortmund v PSG (2-2)
Newcastle v Milan (1-2)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-2)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-0)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Leipzig
Online BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #109 on: December 13, 2023, 10:06:50 pm »
KeegansPerm climbs into second despite missing two games last night. All to play for in the knockouts.

84   BoRed
77   KeegansPerm
76   redforlife
76   bradders1011
74   Barneylfc
74   Youngest Son Of Skittle
74   Red Star
74   nayia2002
68   RJH
67   ollyfrom.tv
65   Carllfc
64   mickitez
64   vivabobbygraham
31   Vishwa Atma
11   jackh
06   Wabaloolah
Online BoRed

  
  
  
  • Posts: 14,614
  • BoRac
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #110 on: January 30, 2024, 09:01:10 am »
LAST 16 ROUND 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 13th February

Copenhagen V Man City (-)
Leipzig V Real Madrid (-)

Wednesday 14th February

PSG V Sociedad (-)
Lazio V Bayern (-)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE -
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE -
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,633
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #111 on: January 30, 2024, 10:31:34 pm »
LAST 16 ROUND 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 13th February

Copenhagen V Man City (0-3)
Leipzig V Real Madrid (1-3)

Wednesday 14th February

PSG V Sociedad (2-0)
Lazio V Bayern (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Vini Jr
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Bayern
Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,614
  • BoRac
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 02:14:55 am »
LAST 16 ROUND 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 13th February

Copenhagen V Man City (0-3)
Leipzig V Real Madrid (1-2)

Wednesday 14th February

PSG V Sociedad (2-0)
Lazio V Bayern (1-2)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Kane
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Offline Red Star

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 10:44:29 am »
LAST 16 ROUND 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 13th February

Copenhagen V Man City (0-3)
Leipzig V Real Madrid (2-2)

Wednesday 14th February

PSG V Sociedad (2-1)
Lazio V Bayern (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City 
Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 10:45:39 am »
LAST 16 ROUND 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 13th February

Copenhagen V Man City (0-3)
Leipzig V Real Madrid (1-2)

Wednesday 14th February

PSG V Sociedad (2-0)
Lazio V Bayern (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,110
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 07:10:20 pm »
LAST 16 ROUND 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 13th February

Copenhagen V Man City (1-3)
Leipzig V Real Madrid (2-2)

Wednesday 14th February

PSG V Sociedad (2-0)
Lazio V Bayern (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,327
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm »
LAST 16 ROUND 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 13th February

Copenhagen V Man City (2-2)
Leipzig V Real Madrid (1-2)

Wednesday 14th February

PSG V Sociedad (2-0)
Lazio V Bayern (2-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,921
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 09:11:47 pm »
LAST 16 ROUND 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 13th February

Copenhagen V Man City (1-3)
Leipzig V Real Madrid (1-2)

Wednesday 14th February

PSG V Sociedad (2-0)
Lazio V Bayern (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Haaland
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,993
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #118 on: Today at 12:20:14 pm »
LAST 16 ROUND 1 FIXTURES

Tuesday 13th February

Copenhagen V Man City (0-3)
Leipzig V Real Madrid (1-2)

Wednesday 14th February

PSG V Sociedad (2-0)
Lazio V Bayern (1-3)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Mbappe
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Man City
Online redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,697
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: 2023/24 Champions League Predictions Thread
« Reply #119 on: Today at 12:43:47 pm »
Tuesday 13th February

Copenhagen V Man City (1-3)
Leipzig V Real Madrid (1-2)

Wednesday 14th February

PSG V Sociedad (3-1)
Lazio V Bayern (1-1)

FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Foden
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - PSG
