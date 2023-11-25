Nearly forgot again, no kid to blame this time though
WEEK 6 FIXTURES
Tuesday 12th December
Lens V Sevilla (2-1)
PSV V Arsenal (1-3)
Copenhagen V Galatasaray (1-2)
Man Utd V Bayern (0-3)
Union Berlin V Real Madrid (0-2)
Napoli V Braga (2-0)
Salzburg V Benfica (2-1)
Inter V Sociedad (3-1)
Wednesday 13th December
Leipzig v Young Boys (2-0)
Red Star Belgrade v Man City (1-2)
Celtic v Feyenoord (1-1)
Atletico v Lazio (2-0)
Dortmund v PSG (2-1)
Newcastle v Milan (1-0)
Antwerp v Barcelona (0-2)
Porto v Shakhtar (2-0)
FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE - Osimhen
FIRST TEAM TO SCORE - Porto