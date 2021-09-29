« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dog Attacks  (Read 2673 times)

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #120 on: Today at 04:21:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:15:35 pm
Would you put St. Bernards, Golden Retrievers, Border Collies & Great Danes in the same bracket ?

When I was growing up everybody wanted German Sheps & Chow Chows banned.

Weve got a golden retriever and shes never been allowed off her lead. The only time that weve ever done it was when we rented out a field for her which was properly fenced off. She is a friendly dog, but she wants to say hello to everyone and there are plenty of people out there who dont want any breed of dog coming up to them.
Logged

Offline Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #121 on: Today at 04:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:12:49 pm
At the absolute minimum that's what should be happening and on lead at all times. It blows my mind to sometimes see owners letting these types of dog run around children and others in parks. So irresponsible and also unfair to other people who want to enjoy the same area but don't like dogs, or many who are scared of dogs. Such shitty, selfish behaviour.

Agree, and proper leads that control the head, not those harness things that give a strong dog something to pull against. I've got two malamutes, the male is as big as a person. Is bred to pull heavy load, like 1 ton plus. No way a dog that strong (or even quarter of its size) can be controlled in a harness if it decides it wants after something. I can only hold them back with a traditional lead if say they lunge for a cat or squirrel. The other thing is, doesn't matter how well conditioned your dog is, it only takes someone else's yappy little bastard off the leash to cause a situation.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #122 on: Today at 04:30:51 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:21:48 pm
Weve got a golden retriever and shes never been allowed off her lead. The only time that weve ever done it was when we rented out a field for her which was properly fenced off. She is a friendly dog, but she wants to say hello to everyone and there are plenty of people out there who dont want any breed of dog coming up to them.

So you muzzle her every time you leave the house ?

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #123 on: Today at 04:35:51 pm »
I honestly don't know if this is a dumb question or not, but let's say breeds are banned on the basis of being more naturally inclined to pose a danger - could people not just cross-breed their way around the ban, leaving us in a permanent cycle of adding more and more dog types to the list without ever really reducing the number that pose a danger?
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,761
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #124 on: Today at 04:38:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:15:35 pm
Would you put St. Bernards, Golden Retrievers, Border Collies & Great Danes in the same bracket ?

When I was growing up everybody wanted German Sheps & Chow Chows banned.

I don't want any of those dogs banned, but I do want them controlled by their owners, you're going on as if it's a unfair request. I don't think it much to expect dogs are kept on a lead in a place where children are running around or on a reserve.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,932
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #125 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:16:17 pm

I didn't think he was blaming the people running, but it came across that he was somehow excusing the dog as it was just following its primal instrinct.



I'm not excusing it, I was just stating why its likely attacked.

In a way, you can excuse dogs when they react like this as, at the end of the day, they are predators that act on instinct, the dog doesn't know any better, they're not rtional humans and we cannot expect them to behave as a human. This is why I agree with the lead and muzzle in public suggestions, all dogs should be muzzled and on leads. No matter how well trained a dog is, they can react, its the fact of them being a dog. Chicuahuas are a nighmare for biting people for example.

We've been here before with American Pit Bulls, the media latched onto the attacks, they were all neutered/chipped/muzzled in public/destroyed and the problem didn't go away, it just moved breeds. Now you either bring in strict laws concerning ownership,licensing, muzzling with huge punishments for breaking them or you destroy every dog bigger than a Beagle and every bull terrier.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,769
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #126 on: Today at 04:39:23 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 04:35:51 pm
I honestly don't know if this is a dumb question or not, but let's say breeds are banned on the basis of being more naturally inclined to pose a danger - could people not just cross-breed their way around the ban, leaving us in a permanent cycle of adding more and more dog types to the list without ever really reducing the number that pose a danger?

I'm pretty sure thats what a Bully XL is to be honest. A mix of a few different more established bull dogs and bull terrier breeds
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,501
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #127 on: Today at 04:40:11 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:30:51 pm
So you muzzle her every time you leave the house ?

That depends on when were walking her. If its during the daytime then yes, but early in the morning or late in the evening its far easier to avoid people.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,761
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 04:35:51 pm
I honestly don't know if this is a dumb question or not, but let's say breeds are banned on the basis of being more naturally inclined to pose a danger - could people not just cross-breed their way around the ban, leaving us in a permanent cycle of adding more and more dog types to the list without ever really reducing the number that pose a danger?

I think it's all the inter breeding which has lead to a lot of the problems you have especially with the American Bully the dog that attacked the girl, is said to have been bred around five different species! How much research is done on doing stuff like this in the first place, is something that I'd be wondering.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,932
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 04:35:51 pm
I honestly don't know if this is a dumb question or not, but let's say breeds are banned on the basis of being more naturally inclined to pose a danger - could people not just cross-breed their way around the ban, leaving us in a permanent cycle of adding more and more dog types to the list without ever really reducing the number that pose a danger?

Yes. All down history dogs have been crossed to create new breeds, so you could in theory take a large good natured dog and cross it with a chihuauh and get an agressive big dog.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,769
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #130 on: Today at 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:42:50 pm
I think it's all the inter breeding which has lead to a lot of the problems you have especially with the American Bully the dog that attacked the girl, is said to have been bred around five different species! How much research is done on doing stuff like this in the first place, is something that I'd be wondering.
Well that's the big problem. The Bully XL has a massive industry of backyard breeding from questionable characters.

I think the backyard breeding aspect is the biggest problem in all this although the whole industry of dog breeding  and pedigree stuff in general is pretty sketchy imo
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,932
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:49:31 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 04:39:23 pm
I'm pretty sure thats what a Bully XL is to be honest. A mix of a few different more established bull dogs and bull terrier breeds

Yes, the bully XL is a designer breed of Pit Bull, Bulldog, Bull Terrier and others- the websites about them say they have a calm temperament and were designed to breed out the aggression found in Pit Bulls.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 03:37:10 pm
Probably the weirdest thing I found since living in London is finding all these larger dog breeds here. What purpose does it serve other than boring the living shit out of them, or driving them mad, with a lack of activity.

It's even worse in Barcelona. Tonnes of dogs here and all of them living in pokey little flats. Loads of them are big breeds as well and covered in fur. There are very few green spaces and the city is a sensory overload. It's a miserable life for a dog whatever the owner, especially in the summer, but people insist on them anyway.

Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,761
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:56:33 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 04:49:22 pm
Well that's the big problem. The Bully XL has a massive industry of backyard breeding from questionable characters.

I think the backyard breeding aspect is the biggest problem in all this although the whole industry of dog breeding  and pedigree stuff in general is pretty sketchy imo

It's why they need to clamp down on the breeders as well, you can google this breed and there are so many people selling this type of dog. I think they have to be a lot tougher on who they are allowed to sell them too.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:57:10 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:38:11 pm
I don't want any of those dogs banned, butI do want them controlled by their owners, you're going on as if it's a unfair request. I don't think it much to expect dogs are kept on a lead in a place where children are running around or on a reserve.

You can't have read my posts because that has been my point all along.

I know that I could take my dogs through a town centre off the leads and they'd not move from my side, I know that because they're trained and I know my dogs. The only time they get to run off is when I take them out late night/early morning and even then I make them stay by my side when we get to the field & walk around without telling them that they can go, it drives them batty but they won't go until I say those magic words and even then I tease them by calling them straight back again, I'm not doing that for shits and giggles, I do that because it needs to be done.

My youngest used to be able to walk our Mastiff when he was 5yrs old & again, he was able to call him on command and walk him with slack on the lead, so when I say that it's the owners and training, I mean it because I know that is the case.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:59:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:39:03 pm
I'm not excusing it, I was just stating why its likely attacked.

In a way, you can excuse dogs when they react like this as, at the end of the day, they are predators that act on instinct, the dog doesn't know any better, they're not rtional humans and we cannot expect them to behave as a human. This is why I agree with the lead and muzzle in public suggestions, all dogs should be muzzled and on leads. No matter how well trained a dog is, they can react, its the fact of them being a dog. Chicuahuas are a nighmare for biting people for example.

We've been here before with American Pit Bulls, the media latched onto the attacks, they were all neutered/chipped/muzzled in public/destroyed and the problem didn't go away, it just moved breeds. Now you either bring in strict laws concerning ownership,licensing, muzzling with huge punishments for breaking them or you destroy every dog bigger than a Beagle and every bull terrier.

Exactly, it's an all or none scenario, leave no room for wiggle room, plus it's be funny watching those little toy dogs running around muzzled.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #136 on: Today at 05:01:44 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:40:11 pm
That depends on when were walking her. If its during the daytime then yes, but early in the morning or late in the evening its far easier to avoid people.

 :thumbup
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:02:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:45:53 pm
Yes. All down history dogs have been crossed to create new breeds, so you could in theory take a large good natured dog and cross it with a chihuauh and get an agressive big dog.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qqQiGPf2jQ
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,761
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:06:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:57:10 pm
You can't have read my posts because that has been my point all along.

I know that I could take my dogs through a town centre off the leads and they'd not move from my side, I know that because they're trained and I know my dogs. The only time they get to run off is when I take them out late night/early morning and even then I make them stay by my side when we get to the field & walk around without telling them that they can go, it drives them batty but they won't go until I say those magic words and even then I tease them by calling them straight back again, I'm not doing that for shits and giggles, I do that because it needs to be done.

My youngest used to be able to walk our Mastiff when he was 5yrs old & again, he was able to call him on command and walk him with slack on the lead, so when I say that it's the owners and training, I mean it because I know that is the case.

I find it hard to understand there wouldn't be the odd incident still, even in a trained dog. It suddenly sees another dog, on the other side of the road you can guarantee it wouldn't be running towards it, if it's not on a lead? I don't see how anyone can be a hundred per cent sure of things like this. I'm sure the owner of the dog that chased me, would swear he's a softy usually. Also, you have to take into account that young kids will sometimes go running to a dog, if it's off a lead how can you know they won't be attacked, especially if the dog feels threatened or cornered?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:18:00 pm »
Every time this breed makes the news it reminds me of the terrible situation with Jack Lis a few years ago. That was basically the whole issue in a nutshell - dodgy backyard breeding, advertised on Facebook by some idiot, then bought by an even bigger idiot who had no idea what he was doing.

Ended up in a horrific death of a 10 year old.

Im a dog lover myself but if the Bully XL keeps attacking/killing at this rate (70% of all dog deaths since 2021) its going to be difficult to see how legislation isnt brought down upon it.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #140 on: Today at 05:37:46 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:06:02 pm
I find it hard to understand there wouldn't be the odd incident still, even in a trained dog. It suddenly sees another dog, on the other side of the road you can guarantee it wouldn't be running towards it, if it's not on a lead? I don't see how anyone can be a hundred per cent sure of things like this. I'm sure the owner of the dog that chased me, would swear he's a softy usually. Also, you have to take into account that young kids will sometimes go running to a dog, if it's off a lead how can you know they won't be attacked, especially if the dog feels threatened or cornered?

One time pitch black we were all in the field and another dog came flying at us all aggressive & my dogs just stood right in front of me all flexed and ready, it came a bit too close and got it from a couple of sides, I gave the order to pack the fuck in and they went straight back to being themselves.

I didn't blame that dog (German Shep), it was the dickhead owner to blame, if his dog had been trained and socialised it wouldn't have acted how it did.

The arguments being made now about the XL are the exact same ones that were made about German Sheps, Dobermanns, Mastiffs, Chow Chows, Staffies and many other breeds previously, arguments by people who don't know better & refuse to actually listen to experts.

On this very thread we've got a poster attacking a dog charity because they're telling the truth.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #141 on: Today at 05:40:50 pm »
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 05:18:00 pm
Every time this breed makes the news it reminds me of the terrible situation with Jack Lis a few years ago. That was basically the whole issue in a nutshell - dodgy backyard breeding, advertised on Facebook by some idiot, then bought by an even bigger idiot who had no idea what he was doing.

Ended up in a horrific death of a 10 year old.

Im a dog lover myself but if the Bully XL keeps attacking/killing at this rate (70% of all dog deaths since 2021) its going to be difficult to see how legislation isnt brought down upon it.

If it wasn't the XL it'd be any one of the others breeds that people demanded be outlawed. But you're right about the twats who own them, they've no idea how to raise a dog and then go and get the biggest & baddest looking one that they can find.

Deal with those pricks.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,932
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:09:01 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:06:02 pm
I find it hard to understand there wouldn't be the odd incident still, even in a trained dog. It suddenly sees another dog, on the other side of the road you can guarantee it wouldn't be running towards it, if it's not on a lead? I don't see how anyone can be a hundred per cent sure of things like this. I'm sure the owner of the dog that chased me, would swear he's a softy usually. Also, you have to take into account that young kids will sometimes go running to a dog, if it's off a lead how can you know they won't be attacked, especially if the dog feels threatened or cornered?

A realiy well trained dog doesn't do that. That's the thing about dogs, you can actually train them to obey, all the time (unlike cats, who you can train to do certain things, but theymight still decide otherwise. Or kids.. ;D ). Even with dogs that aren't 100% obedient, an owner who knows their dog will know what might trigger the dog, can read its body language, and can prevent anything happening.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,932
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:15:52 pm »
Just watching this on the news. The little girl who was attacked said the dog was staring at her, she got scared and ran and that was when it attacked her. She said the owner just stood there doing nothing. The dog itself was found to be suffering from heat exhaustion. Owner sounds like a right c*nt
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:27:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:39:03 pm
I'm not excusing it, I was just stating why its likely attacked.

In a way, you can excuse dogs when they react like this as, at the end of the day, they are predators that act on instinct, the dog doesn't know any better, they're not rtional humans and we cannot expect them to behave as a human. This is why I agree with the lead and muzzle in public suggestions, all dogs should be muzzled and on leads. No matter how well trained a dog is, they can react, its the fact of them being a dog. Chicuahuas are a nighmare for biting people for example.

We've been here before with American Pit Bulls, the media latched onto the attacks, they were all neutered/chipped/muzzled in public/destroyed and the problem didn't go away, it just moved breeds. Now you either bring in strict laws concerning ownership,licensing, muzzling with huge punishments for breaking them or you destroy every dog bigger than a Beagle and every bull terrier.
They'd be first ones to go on my list.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #145 on: Today at 07:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 04:23:22 pm
Agree, and proper leads that control the head, not those harness things that give a strong dog something to pull against. I've got two malamutes, the male is as big as a person. Is bred to pull heavy load, like 1 ton plus. No way a dog that strong (or even quarter of its size) can be controlled in a harness if it decides it wants after something. I can only hold them back with a traditional lead if say they lunge for a cat or squirrel. The other thing is, doesn't matter how well conditioned your dog is, it only takes someone else's yappy little bastard off the leash to cause a situation.

A harness gives you more control & is better for the animal, your dog would hardly notice a choke chain if it really wanted to go.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #146 on: Today at 08:34:27 pm »
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 05:18:00 pm
Every time this breed makes the news it reminds me of the terrible situation with Jack Lis a few years ago. That was basically the whole issue in a nutshell - dodgy backyard breeding, advertised on Facebook by some idiot, then bought by an even bigger idiot who had no idea what he was doing.

Ended up in a horrific death of a 10 year old.

Im a dog lover myself but if the Bully XL keeps attacking/killing at this rate (70% of all dog deaths since 2021) its going to be difficult to see how legislation isnt brought down upon it.

I would just round them all up and cull them. Might sound heartless but they are killing machines. It happens with chickens and cows any time there is a threat of human ingestion of some lethal disease. I don't see how doing it with dogs wouldn't be on the same spectrum.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,299
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #147 on: Today at 08:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:36:17 am
All domestic dogs are from a single species Canis familiaris. All of the body shapes and temeraments are the result of human breeding to create specific "breeds." The "breeds" are selected for the ability to carry out certain tasks and for aesthetic reasons.

There is no reason for any particular breed to exist. These dogs and other breeds like them were bred to bring down bulls. That's why they're called bulldogs for fucks sake. There are bulldog breeds that have had the attack temperament bred out over time but these are killing machines with an attack temperament. They serve no purpose except for illegal dogfighting and to make utter c*nts feel hard.

Personally, I don't want to walk down the street having to guess whether the 70 kilos of killing machine is being walked by a good owner or a bad owner.

I agree.

Being someone that has worked a lot on nature reserves and the wider countryside, I'd clampdown hard on dog walkers and ownership.  It's not a black and white situation, but they need banning from certain areas altogether and heavy regulation in others.

Dog ownership is out of control and something needs doing about it.  The numbers have gone crazy since lockdown.  I know wardens that have to wear body cameras now, due to abusive owners.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #148 on: Today at 08:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:36:09 pm
I agree.

Being someone that has worked a lot on nature reserves and the wider countryside, I'd clampdown hard on dog walkers and ownership.  It's not a black and white situation, but they need banning from certain areas altogether and heavy regulation in others.

Dog ownership is out of control and something needs doing about it.  The numbers have gone crazy since lockdown.  I know wardens that have to wear body cameras now, due to abusive owners.

Had the tech been around they would've worn them for the same reason decades ago.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #149 on: Today at 08:41:15 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:34:27 pm
I would just round them all up and cull them. Might sound heartless but they are killing machines. It happens with chickens and cows any time there is a threat of human ingestion of some lethal disease. I don't see how doing it with dogs wouldn't be on the same spectrum.

Which breeds pass your test & where do you stop ?

You would've made the same argument about all the others over the years & you'd have been wrong then as well.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,299
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #150 on: Today at 08:43:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:39:18 pm
Had the tech been around they would've worn them for the same reason decades ago.

No.  These people have years of experience on the ground, and they say it has got progressively worse.

They now have no choice, but to use the body cams.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #151 on: Today at 08:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:43:07 pm
No.  These people have years of experience on the ground, and they say it has got progressively worse.

Well that told me, I now know that they would've thumbed their noses at the tech.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline GoldenGloves25

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 771
  • You are a reptile, Carmichael!!
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #152 on: Today at 08:48:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:15:52 pm
Owner sounds like a right c*nt

I'd say 98% of XL bully owners are.
Logged
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #153 on: Today at 09:06:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:41:15 pm
Which breeds pass your test & where do you stop ?

You would've made the same argument about all the others over the years & you'd have been wrong then as well.

I would look at it top down, if the dog is causing a high percentage of deaths and attacks, then ban it or cull it. I'm not sure what you are getting at about being wrong before, the death statistics don't lie.

Then also come at it from the bottom up, heavier fines and sentencing for illegal dog breeders. Have every dog purchase required to be on a register with a licence. Have more data on where the trouble breeders are. Have every owner required to take a course on how to bring the pet up properly.

I personally love dogs but local parks are becoming unmanageable, and I'm seeing more and more bad behaviours along with horror stories. On the topic of breeders, a headcase family member of mine only last month was able to buy a puppy on Gumtree, the owner said it was a few months old. After a couple of days it started getting violently ill. It got brought to the vet and turned out it was less than 10 weeks old and hadn't weaned off it's mother yet. I'm not sure what illness it had but the poor thing had to be put down. It's a shame more of these attacks don't happen on the illegal breeders.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #154 on: Today at 09:17:02 pm »
So you won't be happy until you have seen my dogs murdered & on & on & on.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,761
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #155 on: Today at 09:47:33 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 09:06:43 pm
I would look at it top down, if the dog is causing a high percentage of deaths and attacks, then ban it or cull it. I'm not sure what you are getting at about being wrong before, the death statistics don't lie.

Then also come at it from the bottom up, heavier fines and sentencing for illegal dog breeders. Have every dog purchase required to be on a register with a licence. Have more data on where the trouble breeders are. Have every owner required to take a course on how to bring the pet up properly.

I personally love dogs but local parks are becoming unmanageable, and I'm seeing more and more bad behaviours along with horror stories. On the topic of breeders, a headcase family member of mine only last month was able to buy a puppy on Gumtree, the owner said it was a few months old. After a couple of days it started getting violently ill. It got brought to the vet and turned out it was less than 10 weeks old and hadn't weaned off it's mother yet. I'm not sure what illness it had but the poor thing had to be put down. It's a shame more of these attacks don't happen on the illegal breeders.

Panorama did a report on criminals who are now breeding these dogs and another thing they do is cut back the ears, which is just brutal. The dogs I saw had feet which where the wrong way around, it was totally gruesome, when you saw how much the dogs were suffering.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #156 on: Today at 09:53:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:17:02 pm
So you won't be happy until you have seen my dogs murdered & on & on & on.

Depends, are your dogs named after any of our players?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:03 pm by damomad »
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #157 on: Today at 09:57:58 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 09:53:20 pm
Depends, are your dogs named after any of our players?

Funny but can you answer the question.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:39 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,030
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Dog Attacks
« Reply #158 on: Today at 10:06:53 pm »
I remember back in the day (I must have been about 10 years old) we were at my cousins who had a German Shepherd, a very nice placid dog generally, theyd had the dog for about 8 years by this time. The reason they had the dog was because my dad actually bought it for them originally, they were going to India and my dad was going to mind the shop for about a month and decided he was going to buy a dog to keep him company as he was staying there by himself, when they came back from India they decided to keep the dog and then we bought another one for us. Anyways, Im at cousins, and another one of my cousins is there too (she lived near by so was there a lot and dog would have met her hundreds of times), she would have been about 6-7 years old at the time and shes messing around with the cousin whose dog it is (he would have been about 18 and she very lightly hits him in a very playful manner and thats it, the dogs gone for her, luckily she was wearing quite loose leggings so when it went for her it grabbed hold of them and missed her actual leg.

My step gran got bitten on the ankle by a dog, my brother once walked out of a corner shop (it was actually the 7 year old cousins dads shop) and literally out of no where someones dog jumped up to bite him, again luckily it grabbed hold of the jacket rathe then his actual arm, my best mate got bitten by a dog when one of his mates opened the door to him and the dog ran up and bit him on the thigh, and my brother in law got bitten on the arse by one of his cousins dogs. Those are just the people that I know that have been attacked by dogs, none of them bad enough that the police got involved or anything like that because in most cases the person attacked knew the owner but it does also make you think how many attacks like that go unreported and whether its a bigger issue then people think.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 