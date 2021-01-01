« previous next »
2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.

paulrazor

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #80 on: Today at 10:39:40 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:36:54 am
Tommmeeeeeeee
they should have lost that hole and they won it, Tommy was brilliant there

Straka's shirt is absolutely soaked
Ray K

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #81 on: Today at 10:39:49 am
Good to see Shane step up this morning. He didn't have a good cup 2 years ago but he loves the event so much and I did have high hopes for him and Sep Straka as a team.
Wabaloolah

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #82 on: Today at 10:39:55 am
You can bet he'd have made that putt had Tommy missed it
Ray K

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #83 on: Today at 10:41:05 am
Did Castore supply these European shirts? 
paulrazor

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #84 on: Today at 10:41:10 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:39:49 am
Good to see Shane step up this morning. He didn't have a good cup 2 years ago but he loves the event so much and I did have high hopes for him and Sep Straka as a team.
the win with Hatton on saturday night he played fantastic tbf

Pairing with McIlroy didnt work out, Rory was pants

but yeah I thought USA would win that one
paulrazor

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #85 on: Today at 10:41:57 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:41:05 am
Did Castore supply these European shirts? 
haha

Its nice looking gear, probably 30 degrees tbf
Nobby Reserve

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #86 on: Today at 10:42:25 am
McIlroy & Fleetwood pissing on my chips, there  :lmao

Incredible that they won that hole after the respective tee shots.

Yesitsanextender

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #87 on: Today at 10:43:30 am
Any stream links lads?
Ray K

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #88 on: Today at 10:44:22 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:41:10 am
the win with Hatton on saturday night he played fantastic tbf

That was memorable but it was his only point. But the whole team got steamrolled to be fair. If it wasn't for Rahm & Garcia it would have been an utter humiliation.
paulrazor

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #89 on: Today at 10:48:04 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:44:22 am
That was memorable but it was his only point. But the whole team got steamrolled to be fair. If it wasn't for Rahm & Garcia it would have been an utter humiliation.
I think 19-9 is an utter humiliation

Though as I always say, probably the greatest US side ever. Lowest ranked player was 21st in the world, and it was that guy thats number 1 now

anyway, back to 16
Ray K

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #90 on: Today at 10:55:05 am
Roreeeee
Libertine

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #91 on: Today at 10:55:27 am
Fourballs:

Hovland/Hatton v Thomas/Spieth

Rahm/Hojgaard v Scheffler/Koepka

MacIntyre/Rose v Homa/Clark

McIlroy/Fitzpatrick v Morikawa/Schauffele
paulrazor

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #92 on: Today at 10:56:38 am
Not one partnership retained either side

Straka, Lowry, Fleetwood and Aberg all out, all a bit unlucky but 12 into 8 doesnt go

Cantlay, Burns, Fowler and Harman all out too
paulrazor

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #93 on: Today at 10:58:36 am
4 zip
b_joseph

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #94 on: Today at 10:58:47 am
Rory and Fitz is a great pairing, I feel. Scottie and Koepka is tough

4-0. Dream start
Libertine

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #95 on: Today at 10:58:55 am
Magnificant morning.

Tha Yanks do not travel well.
peachybum

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #96 on: Today at 11:00:46 am
Much stronger lineup this afternoon for the US. Would expect them to get something from that session. Maybe a half.
Ray K

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #97 on: Today at 11:00:46 am
What a morning. Best 4-0 since Barcelona  :D
paulrazor

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #98 on: Today at 11:05:27 am
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 10:58:47 am
Rory and Fitz is a great pairing, I feel. Scottie and Koepka is tough

4-0. Dream start
Fitzpatrick has a shocking record in ryder cup, but he has never played a home one
gjr1

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #99 on: Today at 11:06:06 am
Awesome stuff fro EU and I wont loads of cash as well
b_joseph

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #100 on: Today at 11:17:19 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:05:27 am
Fitzpatrick has a shocking record in ryder cup, but he has never played a home one
Playing his own ball, next to a pumped up Rory. Best situation for him.

Lusty

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #101 on: Today at 11:18:34 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:00:46 am
Much stronger lineup this afternoon for the US. Would expect them to get something from that session. Maybe a half.
They'll play better in 4 balls, especially with the better players out there.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #102 on: Today at 11:21:30 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:41:05 am
Did Castore supply these European shirts? 

:D
Yosser0_0

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #103 on: Today at 11:22:44 am
Love those 3D hologram type graphics of the players on Sky. Even as a hologram Rham looks really intimidating.
Yosser0_0

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #104 on: Today at 11:23:49 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 11:05:27 am
Fitzpatrick has a shocking record in ryder cup, but he has never played a home one

He is a great putter though which is important in this format.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: 2023 Ryder Cup Sept 29th - Oct 1st. Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome.
Reply #105 on: Today at 11:28:38 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:56:38 am
Not one partnership retained either side

Straka, Lowry, Fleetwood and Aberg all out, all a bit unlucky but 12 into 8 doesnt go

Cantlay, Burns, Fowler and Harman all out too

At what point are those combinations picked.Are the captains having to make decisions on the hoof (so after 9 holes they have to decide if someone out in the morning is looking good to go out again in the afternoon).
