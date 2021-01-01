« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ultra Processed Foods  (Read 6351 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,502
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #120 on: Today at 08:56:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:25:55 am
Or Franks Hot sauce which is quite low in carbs



Awh, its great on everything! Cauliflower hot wings especially. And its not UPF either.

I love sprouts roasted in olive oil with garlic, fennel seeds, chilli flakes, salt and a wee bit of honey.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,742
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #121 on: Today at 10:01:46 am »
I use my wok for cooking, every day.  Loads of veg and different spices, with a bit of soy sauce.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:52:15 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:56:33 am
Awh, its great on everything! Cauliflower hot wings especially. And its not UPF either.

I love sprouts roasted in olive oil with garlic, fennel seeds, chilli flakes, salt and a wee bit of honey.

Yeah its fantastic, all natural ingredients and spices up veg a treat, I get through a bottle a week
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:01:46 am
I use my wok for cooking, every day.  Loads of veg and different spices, with a bit of soy sauce.

You put any carbs (rice or noodles) with it ?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,795
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:01:46 am
I use my wok for cooking, every day.  Loads of veg and different spices, with a bit of soy sauce.

I have some oil, 3 eggs, frozen mixed veg and a packet of rice for my lunch every day!
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,172
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:15:29 pm
I have some oil, 3 eggs, frozen mixed veg and a packet of rice for my lunch every day!

I don't know. Frozen veg and dry rice. I'd try and cook that in some way.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,795
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:19:49 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:18:45 pm
I don't know. Frozen veg and dry rice. I'd try and cook that in some way.

Thats what the oil is for, forgot the soy sauce of course, makes any meal!
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #127 on: Today at 02:25:30 pm »
Farm Foods is ace for Frozen veg. 

Ive recently bought frozen peppers, dry fry them with fajita powder and chicken or prawns
Champion
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,172
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #128 on: Today at 02:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:19:49 pm
Thats what the oil is for, forgot the soy sauce of course, makes any meal!

Soy sauce is great.

Think a lot of soy sauce will fall under UPF though. I'm sure you could make it at home, but the stuff you can buy is probably UPF.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,742
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #129 on: Today at 02:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:53:26 pm
You put any carbs (rice or noodles) with it ?

Yeah.  I do like pad noodles and rice.  Also chop up some potatoes into cubes/chunks and bake them until golen brown, then mix together, at the end.

Throw in some protein, and you've got a pretty quick, healthy, tasty meal.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,637
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #130 on: Today at 02:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:25:30 pm
Farm Foods is ace for Frozen veg. 

Ive recently bought frozen peppers, dry fry them with fajita powder and chicken or prawns
Champion

I brought some frozen onions from Morrisons when I made some French Onion soup as I couldn't be arsed crying for a week as I did last time, when I used fresh ones! There wasn't any difference in taste I have to say. I have just made a Carrot soup today and added a potato to it which has completely taken out the sweetness of the carrots. Meh!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #131 on: Today at 02:58:14 pm »
This is the thing with that Guardian article and ones before it, they give broad indications but never any specific examples.

Cereals for example, is this all cereals or specific ones, which ones? Why don't they give a list? Same goes for pre-baked goods, etc.

It makes it sound so broad it's hard to tell if anything is UPF rather than simply a PF.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,795
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #132 on: Today at 02:58:41 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:48:00 pm
Soy sauce is great.

Think a lot of soy sauce will fall under UPF though. I'm sure you could make it at home, but the stuff you can buy is probably UPF.

I think it's "moderately", but I use the light one so I don't kill myself with salt.

This thread has been great for information, turning 40 has made me and the misses try and get healthy.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,116
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Ultra Processed Foods
« Reply #133 on: Today at 02:58:53 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:18:25 am
Yes! I was put off so much veg growing up because it was boiled mush. Sprouts, broccoli, kale and cabbage are all delicious roasted/pan-fried. Especially when you add garlic and a bit of seasoning.
Same all veg I was served as a kid was tasteless boiled mush. These days now its cooked properly I eat a far better variety, particularly now I dont eat meat or fish.

Have recently made an effort to cut out more UPF as well. Things like Coke Zero have gone which I lived on. Changed my cereal to CornFlakes as its one of the least processed. Changed to Rude Health Oat milk again the least processed variety I could find. Try and eat things like eggs for lunch. Do have baked beans which I believe are UPF but one of the least bad?

We generally cook our evening meals from scratch which helps avoid stuff. But its still so difficult, I now drink more cordial but that counts as UPF, just cant drink water.

Anyone know any reasonably priced alternatives to cordial?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 