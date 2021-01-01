Yes! I was put off so much veg growing up because it was boiled mush. Sprouts, broccoli, kale and cabbage are all delicious roasted/pan-fried. Especially when you add garlic and a bit of seasoning.



Same all veg I was served as a kid was tasteless boiled mush. These days now its cooked properly I eat a far better variety, particularly now I dont eat meat or fish.Have recently made an effort to cut out more UPF as well. Things like Coke Zero have gone which I lived on. Changed my cereal to CornFlakes as its one of the least processed. Changed to Rude Health Oat milk again the least processed variety I could find. Try and eat things like eggs for lunch. Do have baked beans which I believe are UPF but one of the least bad?We generally cook our evening meals from scratch which helps avoid stuff. But its still so difficult, I now drink more cordial but that counts as UPF, just cant drink water.Anyone know any reasonably priced alternatives to cordial?