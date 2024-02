It doesn't have to be. We make a lot of (roasted) tray bakes. You just have to chop up the veg and everything gets done in the same tin/casserole dish. If you need some protein or you're not strictly vegan then you can add beans or chopped haloumi or fling on a fish steak for the last 20 minutes. There's something about the roasting process that make the veg extra tasty (I think it does something to the natural sugars). Onions and tomatoes are particularly yummy when roasted and if you fancy spicing it up, I'd recommend spreading harissa paste over some of the veg or the haloumi.



One of the most underrated foods, probably because of folk memories of it being boiled to death, is cabbage. Lightly roasted or baked, it really develops the sweetness and savoriness. Also kale, although as most of the flavour is in the stalk rather than the leaves, it's not quite as good as cabbage (which has more body where the flavour is).