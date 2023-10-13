^ there seems to be a lot of resistance (in the comments section) to the general gist of these UPF articles in the Guardian for some reason, I suppose labeling something as addictive is quite a powerful statement.



Anyway



I did it

I found it relatively easy but I got a lot of family support and I don't have a very time consuming schedule so I'm lucky in that regard.

I also ate pretty much the same thing every day for 30+ days to make it easier (also I had no big social events or work dinners etc), I also gave up booze except for a couple of vodka-sodas on Saturday night, you get a right buzz on when you haven't had a drink all week

So I lost 5kg - and my body fat went from 27% to 21% (in 40+ days because I've continued into October).



I find it weird when people push so hard against this stuff when a lot of it is common sense.The best thing that happened to my diet was having a kid and seeing lots of recipes that are just basic ingredients. It showed me it isn't that hard or time consuming to do. It just isn't the norm of what we have been brought up with any more.