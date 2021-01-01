« previous next »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 05:16:42 pm
This is where I don't think the classification of UPF is that helpful for "healthier" types of food (although I would not consider shop bought butties healthy) - but it would cover things like whey protein shakes, something like huel etc, wholemeal bread unless going to your local baker and having zero preservatives.

I don't think the automatic association of being UPF so therefore it must be bad, is necessarily correct. Re the study in the guardian - that finds those that eat a higher % of UPF have a higher risk of heart disease - a lot of UPFs are full of shit and preservatives, so those eating a higher % are bound to be putting more junk into their bodies. It is probably more indicative of them having a bad diet in general and stuffing their faces with trans fats, sugars, salt & calorie dense foods.

I personally think the nutritional value is far more important, than if it is UPF or not. The newspaper articles make it sound like the conclusion is UPF = bad, while in general that will be true, it will be because of the shite in the foods, rather than being UPF in itself.

Here is the Scientific Advisory Committee statement
https://www.nutrition.org.uk/news/2023/sacn-position-statement-on-processed-foods-and-health/

I thought this, and so did many scientists, but the most recent evidence is suggesting otherwise.

Processing can drastically change how your body processes food. There are fascinating studies involving the same food ingested in different forms having different effects on the body, despite being identical in regard to nutrition, calories and ingredients.

The fact is that the 'stuffing their faces' aspect seems to be a side-effect of UPFs rather than a lifestyle choice. Literally, once you pop, you can't stop.

I'd recommend you read Chris van Tulleken's book. It's well written and researched and properly sourced.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:09:00 pm
This is all a load of woo for me.

The advatage of avoiding “upfs” is to have a diet that is lower in salt, sugar and fat.



Not necessarily. You could put plenty of salt, sugar, and fat into your own homecooked food. My nan's meals had amounts of fat that seem really strange to me now.

To me, its more about avoiding stuff that I wouldn't consider edible on its own and that, quite frankly, I'm not conviced our bodies deal with especially well.

For example, somehody brought biscuits into the work the other day that had "bamboo fibre". I'm not a panda!

Also what thejbs said above - I'm suspicious of eating stuff that has been mashed up too much.
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:24:46 pm
Not necessarily. You could put plenty of salt, sugar, and fat into your own homecooked food. My nan's meals had amounts of fat that seem really strange to me now.

To me, its more about avoiding stuff that I wouldn't consider edible on its own and that, quite frankly, I'm not conviced our bodies deal with especially well.

For example, somehody brought biscuits into the work the other day that had "bamboo fibre". I'm not a panda!

This is exactly the pseudo science I mean .

Its not science .

Control fat, salt and sugar in processed foods and youll change health outcomes
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:16:28 pm
I don't get this all or nothing thinking.

You don't need to be Jamie Oliver to cook your own meals, there's plenty of easy, quick recipes around. I think it's actually quicker to eg. chop up some veg, cook it  and boil some rice than waiting for a takeaway order to turn up.

And there's nothing wrong with buying fruit and veg from Lidl or Aldi. It's perfectly fine.

I agree that its weird that sweets are cheaper than strawberries  but it's not about eating strawberries year round, it's about eating potatoes, carrots, apples, normal stuff that isn't actually that expensive. I think along with forgetting how to cook  people also have weird expectations what eating healthy means. They see pictures of people eating berries year round, but an apple or an orange is just fine.

It's a bit of a myth that you need to spend more to eat healthier and quite often the opposite is true if you stay away from fad super foods.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:32:07 pm
This is exactly the pseudo science I mean .

Its not science .

Control fat, salt and sugar in processed foods and youll change health outcomes

Respectfully, youre conflating processed and ultra processed. Theres a massive difference. Most food is processed before consumption and is perfectly healthy.

Its worth noting that most health products available in shops (low fat, low sugar) are upf.

Research is showing that fat, sugar and salt in upfs is doing more harm to the body and leading to obesity Moreso than the equivalent amounts do in non upf food.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 06:53:58 pm
Unfortunately a lot of people don't have the time, skills, money, kitchen etc... to be Jamie Oliver. Like i'd like to buy all my food from a farmers market but im not on premier league players wages so have to make do with Lidl or Aldi. I find a lot of types that preach down to people about what they eat are from well off backgrounds anyway. Don't know about the UK but in Ireland it's about three times more expensive for something healthy like a pack of strawberries than an equivalent size pack of sweets.

Saying that i've a bowl of porridge each and every morning to start the day and don't waste my money on rubbish like take out coffee.


I'm from a poor, working class background.  Yet, my mum always cooked good meals for me, from scratch.  She went to cookery classes when she left home and had lots of cookery books.  Unfortunately, she didn't pass any of those skills on to me, so I had to learn from scratch, when I lived on my own.

Nobody starts off as an expert in anything, you learn from reading, being taught, and/or practice etc.  All you need is a bit of aptitude and will.

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:46:36 pm
Respectfully, youre conflating processed and ultra processed. Theres a massive difference. Most food is processed before consumption and is perfectly healthy.

Its worth noting that most health products available in shops (low fat, low sugar) are upf.

Research is showing that fat, sugar and salt in upfs is doing more harm to the body and leading to obesity Moreso than the equivalent amounts do in non upf food.

When you see something 'low' or 'no', it means that they have had to go through another process, had something taken out, and additional things put in.

I eat natural soya yogurt anyway, but if I were to eat cows yogurt, I'd go for the full fat version.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm
It's a bit of a myth that you need to spend more to eat healthier and quite often the opposite is true if you stay away from fad super foods.

Exactly.  UPFs are expensive to buy, not cheaper.  But, they are quicker to eat and can be highly addictive.  You are paying for this through your pocket and your health.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:19:17 am
Exactly.  UPFs are expensive to buy, not cheaper.  But, they are quicker to eat and can be highly addictive.  You are paying for this through your pocket and your health.

I disagree. A quick google has shown me that fresh chicken breast is £7.20 per kilo while 1 kilo of nuggets will cost £4.20 (Tesco).

Same will go for fresh veg vs. baked beans, fresh fruit vs. sweets and snacks.

I looked at buying some flax seeds yesterday and it was something like £5.20 for about 400g
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:25:33 am
I disagree. A quick google has shown me that fresh chicken breast is £7.20 per kilo while 1 kilo of nuggets will cost £4.20 (Tesco).

Same will go for fresh veg vs. baked beans, fresh fruit vs. sweets and snacks.

I looked at buying some flax seeds yesterday and it was something like £5.20 for about 400g


How much chicken do you think is in those kilo of nuggets?  And chicken breasts are the most expensive chicken product you can buy, because the process of taking the breasts away from the chicken, and skinning them (not always), has been done for you.  Again, you are paying for convenience.

Compare those nuggets to a pack of drumsticks or thighs, or even a whole chicken.  I can take a whole chicken and turn it into multiple meals, if I wanted.  I can also buy a whole fish and turn it into fillets too.  I learnt these skills through reading and practice.

Fresh veg vs baked beans (hard to compared, as they are totally different foods) - broccoli: 72 p, savoy cabbage: 69 p, red cabbage 80 p, colliflower: 95 p, leeks 1.29 p.  Tesco baked beans - special offer - 4 for 1.85.

All very sensible and Im fully on your side. We cook from fresh all the time in our house and fortunately can afford to buy the produce we need and have the interest and ability to have a varied and healthy diet.

Ive long railed for government subsidies for fresh fruit and veg to encourage healthy eating but its a simple fact that for the same price as 6 apples people can buy a multi bag of 12 packs of crisps.

People who need to watch their spending and who may not have learned the skills or been exposed to the multitude of ways that food can be prepared will go for what is perceived to be a cheaper (and easier) option and on the face of it, upf will be that option.



UPF is so ubiquitous that its cheaper and more expensive than actual food. I think the cheap end will be the most problematic.

There are some ways of cheap healthy snacking. Lidls do large bags of raw cashews and almonds for £2. Bananas are incredible value. Apples arent too expensive either. Plain/lightly salted tortilla chips are fine too. So is popcorn.

Since cutting back on upf but not sugar, Ive noticed my sugar cravings are completely gone and Im sated more easily when eating. Ive also lost weight. Now, this isnt scientific at all, and less upf will automatically mean more fresh food in my diet, but Ive felt a marked change.

I still have the occasional bit of upf at home - ketchup, the odd soft drink etc.
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:18:39 am
All very sensible and Im fully on your side. We cook from fresh all the time in our house and fortunately can afford to buy the produce we need and have the interest and ability to have a varied and healthy diet.

Ive long railed for government subsidies for fresh fruit and veg to encourage healthy eating but its a simple fact that for the same price as 6 apples people can buy a multi bag of 12 packs of crisps.

People who need to watch their spending and who may not have learned the skills or been exposed to the multitude of ways that food can be prepared will go for what is perceived to be a cheaper (and easier) option and on the face of it, upf will be that option.

Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:23:15 am
UPF is so ubiquitous that its cheaper and more expensive than actual food. I think the cheap end will be the most problematic.

There are some ways of cheap healthy snacking. Lidls do large bags of raw cashews and almonds for £2. Bananas are incredible value. Apples arent too expensive either. Plain/lightly salted tortilla chips are fine too. So is popcorn.

Since cutting back on upf but not sugar, Ive noticed my sugar cravings are completely gone and Im sated more easily when eating. Ive also lost weight. Now, this isnt scientific at all, and less upf will automatically mean more fresh food in my diet, but Ive felt a marked change.

I still have the occasional bit of upf at home - ketchup, the odd soft drink etc.

Yes I haven't read it in detail, but there do seem to be indications that at least some types of UPF can have impacts on appetite.

Diet drinks with artificial sweeteners I believe seem to have the same impacts and appear to have unfavourable impacts on the gut microbiome, although understanding the gut microbiome seems to be a science very much in its infancy
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:25:33 am
I disagree. A quick google has shown me that fresh chicken breast is £7.20 per kilo while 1 kilo of nuggets will cost £4.20 (Tesco).

Same will go for fresh veg vs. baked beans, fresh fruit vs. sweets and snacks.

I looked at buying some flax seeds yesterday and it was something like £5.20 for about 400g


Those nuggets will be frozen.

If you buy frozen chicken breasts (there is literally just the breasts and no added crap), they're currently £4.25/kg. That's if you buy the own-brand option and, as they price match each other, it's the same price in Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl (at least).


Quick question: Is bacon a UPF?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:59:53 am

Quick question: Is bacon a UPF?

Proper bacon, no. It's just a cut of meat. Maybe cured in some traditional way. But I'm sure you can get UPF bacon, where the meat and the fat come from somewhere else in the animal, or maybe even not an animal, and are just shaped and coloured like bacon.
