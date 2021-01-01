I disagree. A quick google has shown me that fresh chicken breast is £7.20 per kilo while 1 kilo of nuggets will cost £4.20 (Tesco).
Same will go for fresh veg vs. baked beans, fresh fruit vs. sweets and snacks.
I looked at buying some flax seeds yesterday and it was something like £5.20 for about 400g
How much chicken do you think is in those kilo of nuggets? And chicken breasts are the most expensive chicken product you can buy, because the process of taking the breasts away from the chicken, and skinning them (not always), has been done for you. Again, you are paying for convenience.
Compare those nuggets to a pack of drumsticks or thighs, or even a whole chicken. I can take a whole chicken and turn it into multiple meals, if I wanted. I can also buy a whole fish and turn it into fillets too. I learnt these skills through reading and practice.
Fresh veg vs baked beans (hard to compared, as they are totally different foods) - broccoli: 72 p, savoy cabbage: 69 p, red cabbage 80 p, colliflower: 95 p, leeks 1.29 p. Tesco baked beans - special offer - 4 for 1.85.