All very sensible and Im fully on your side. We cook from fresh all the time in our house and fortunately can afford to buy the produce we need and have the interest and ability to have a varied and healthy diet.



Ive long railed for government subsidies for fresh fruit and veg to encourage healthy eating but its a simple fact that for the same price as 6 apples people can buy a multi bag of 12 packs of crisps.



People who need to watch their spending and who may not have learned the skills or been exposed to the multitude of ways that food can be prepared will go for what is perceived to be a cheaper (and easier) option and on the face of it, upf will be that option.







