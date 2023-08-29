I thought this, and so did many scientists, but the most recent evidence is suggesting otherwise.



Processing can drastically change how your body processes food. There are fascinating studies involving the same food ingested in different forms having different effects on the body, despite being identical in regard to nutrition, calories and ingredients.



The fact is that the 'stuffing their faces' aspect seems to be a side-effect of UPFs rather than a lifestyle choice. Literally, once you pop, you can't stop.



I'd recommend you read Chris van Tulleken's book. It's well written and researched and properly sourced.



Thanks, I will order - going on holiday in a few weeks.I just feel uncomfortable with stating UPF means a food must be automatically bad. Take something like Alpro - No sugar oat milk. It is NOVA 4, as oat milk needs a stabiliser, and the milk has to be extracted (as well as soy milk, almond milk, probably all dairy replacements). However, it has a Nutri-Score of A, the highest category. It has zero sugar, very low in salt, low in sat fats, decent fibre and has decent vitamins.There is a huge huge subset of UPFs that are undoubtedly bad food, but the inference from the newspaper articles over the last few days is UPF = bad, no subtleties. There is a correlation between increased UPF consumption and risk of disease, from that observational data, but I am not sure correlation means causation that the papers seem to be claiming. To me, that feels like bad science in itself. The causation of an increase in both things feels to be like the bad diet in the first place. I would like to see that data segmented by some form of demographics around calorie consumption, lifestyle etc. I am not sure it is the study in itself which is jumping to that conclusion, or just the way the papers are framing it.I am not trying to just be contrary or anything, I do think they are a huge issue. I will reads the book when I go away, to see the other studies.