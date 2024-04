Well.. I think it depends on your perspective. If you've just finished runner up to a team that would have gone bust a few years ago if the owner hadn't pumped £100m in I'm sure you would think rule bending is pretty close to rule breaking. The original question was is the German league clean, to which I'd say little in life is 100% clean.



Oh, and the company Bayer are 100% c*nts.



Not even sure what you are trying to get at to be honest. Owners can and do give teams’ money no? Did Leverkusen somehow do something wrong? Happy to be educated, I genuinely can’t recall. They aren’t breaking rules by not complying to 50+1.Sure, no league is ‘clean’. But there are leagues that still at the moment do care about what they put out there, and are full of fan-groups that do their utmost to keep them in check, something that the PL doesn’t do of course. Good example of that fan-power this season with Bundesliga, was them protesting the league selling media rights, and they won that battle. Same as they won the no matches on Monday night TV battle. It is possible to fight back.