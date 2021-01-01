« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 333575 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4800 on: Today at 08:53:24 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:40:07 am
That's interesting - particularly the bit about the charges only going up to 2018.  There's no doubt in my mind that the discrepancies pre-2018 have facilitated the success post 2018.

If you lie about your qualifications on your first job you get a false bump in virtually role you have after in that industry.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4801 on: Today at 09:28:06 am »
At this stage of the season, when they are chasing a consecutive treble, the cheats have zero players out injured. Thats some very special kind of sports science at work there.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4802 on: Today at 09:39:59 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:28:06 am
At this stage of the season, when they are chasing a consecutive treble, the cheats have zero players out injured. Thats some very special kind of sports science at work there.

Looking forward to seeing nearly-34-year-old Kyle Walker outpacing Vinicius Jr as well. Totally normal.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,039
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4803 on: Today at 10:07:38 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 08:40:07 am
That's interesting - particularly the bit about the charges only going up to 2018.  There's no doubt in my mind that the discrepancies pre-2018 have facilitated the success post 2018.

I'm sure there will be fresh charges post 2018 incoming but one way to deal with their ill gotten gains pre 2018 is to make them forfeit the points to the opposition, in which games the players/coaches participated in, that were signed/paid while breaking the rules. This means games after 2018 are also effected, as those players/coaches are still involved.

If those points end up changing the points total teams ended up on, then City should pay them compensation (as fines). So if teams no longer would've been relegated? They get paid. Would've been in Europe? Get paid. Any titles/finals lost? Get paid AND get your deserved title.

Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,847
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4804 on: Today at 10:11:32 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:07:38 am
I'm sure there will be fresh charges post 2018 incoming but one way to deal with their ill gotten gains pre 2018 is to make them forfeit the points to the opposition, in which games the players/coaches participated in, that were signed/paid while breaking the rules. This means games after 2018 are also effected, as those players/coaches are still involved.

If those points end up changing the points total teams ended up on, then City should pay them compensation (as fines). So if teams no longer would've been relegated? They get paid. Would've been in Europe? Get paid. Any titles/finals lost? Get paid AND get your deserved title.

This will never happen in a million years. I'd expect a points deduction exclusive to the following season after the ruling, 1-2 years transfer ban and some fines. Then, they can carry on with their ill gotten gains.

EDIT: If they don't get away with it again on some loophole.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,693
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4805 on: Today at 10:28:58 am »
Yeh trophies being given out to the rightful winners just isn't happening. The top wigs of football would be admitting that the last 6 years plus of football in England was a total farce.

It's quite sad that the only realistic way anyone can win the title other than City most seasons will be if they kick the season off on -10 or something.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #4806 on: Today at 10:32:46 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:00:51 am
Today's i

I like Daniel Storey
115 reasons why Man Citys dominance is a disaster for the Premier League
The Premier League has become the top flight of unspoken asterisks


Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 116 117 118 119 120 [121]   Go Up
« previous next »
 