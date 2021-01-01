Anyone listen to the Monday Night Club on R5Live yesterday? "Statman" Dave was bemoaning the quality of the Champions League because of the financial domination of the PL and teams like City. All on the panel were agreeing with him. And then they went on to talk about how wonderful City are without even a nod to their turning the PL into the Bundesliga and the financial chicanery used to do this. They're going to ruin the Champions League in exactly the same way.
No mention of the charges either.
FFS.
Feels like the longer time passes the more diluted the impact of the forgotten 115 charges. The more Newcastle immerse in their KSA project, The more Chelsea spend, the more World cups sent to non footballing states, the bigger the Saudi League spend and the closer United come to getting their own state ownership, the less likely there will be any consequences on City (and the others).
This looks like it is all playing into Cities hands. Add to that the more trophies, Champions Leagues, trebles etc they rack up, then the less likely anyone in PL or UEFA will want to deal with it and the knock-on impacts over (ever increasing) years, clubs and tournaments.
Its either gone completely now, or would have to be the biggest impacts ever of a series of penalties handed out in football.
Feels like it will have to be washed away now. Too many big stakeholders impacted. Its getting to be too big, expensive, complex and deep a mess to clean up.