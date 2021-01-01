Anyone listen to the Monday Night Club on R5Live yesterday? "Statman" Dave was bemoaning the quality of the Champions League because of the financial domination of the PL and teams like City. All on the panel were agreeing with him. And then they went on to talk about how wonderful City are without even a nod to their turning the PL into the Bundesliga and the financial chicanery used to do this. They're going to ruin the Champions League in exactly the same way.



No mention of the charges either.



FFS.



The interesting thing is that they aren't realising that people are turning off in their droves.I'd watch every Premier League game on TV. I've watched us and been in the room when the odd game has been on in the pub or the missus has it on, but I don't even care about our rivals results any more. I won't watch the cup games - domestic or European unless we're playing and I can't even be arsed with looking at the scores. And this isn't just people in Liverpool. I've got mates around the country and even wider afield that have all fucked it off.The nice thing is that once you've walked away then you have so much more free time and so much less stress.I'm going to all the games at Anfield and watching all our games on TV. That's it. That's your lot. They've destroyed the Premier League and if the media are too thick to see that then fair enough.Be interesting to see the viewing figures. I can't remember a time ever when I wouldn't be watching as much footy as I could see - but what's the point? It's openly fucked.