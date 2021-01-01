« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here  (Read 24496 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm
Just checked their website and still over 1,700 tickets for sale. £30 for and adult and £10 for u18 and they still can't shift them.
Think traffic is building up already.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm »
I was at the Westham game. Fuck me! They are looking very good.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,569
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm »
When are these arseholes getting charged and done for anything?

Not going to happen is it? Game's a joke. Everyone knows they are openly cheating and have been caught out and can just.... carry on cheating.

Pretty odd state of affairs.
Logged
Meh

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,148
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 09:24:59 pm
Just checked their website and still over 1,700 tickets for sale. £30 for and adult and £10 for u18 and they still can't shift them.
Not to worry. By the time the game comes, the whole 150,000 seat stadium will be full.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,914
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:23:58 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm
Not to worry. By the time the game comes, the whole 150,000 seat stadium will be full.
How modest, I was thinking double that figure.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,051
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:35:12 pm
When are these arseholes getting charged and done for anything?

Not going to happen is it? Game's a joke. Everyone knows they are openly cheating and have been caught out and can just.... carry on cheating.

Pretty odd state of affairs.
any day now.

any day.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm
I was at the Westham game. Fuck me! They are looking very good.

Yep. Without De Bruyne as well.

I suspect that, as some of us have previously suggested, last season was their fallow year (league points wise - they did win the treble  :D) and this season will see another possible 100pt year.

They will have another treble and at least another 3 titles before we see any kind of conclusion to the commission hearing.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:13:17 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm
Yep. Without De Bruyne as well.

I suspect that, as some of us have previously suggested, last season was their fallow year (league points wise - they did win the treble  :D) and this season will see another possible 100pt year.

They will have another treble and at least another 3 titles before we see any kind of conclusion to the commission hearing.
They'll walk the league this year. We've improved but I don't think we'll get circa 100 points this season. Arsenal definitely won't.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #248 on: Today at 10:13:03 am »
Agreed. I have been impressed with Arsenal. They're not the finished article but Rice is a very good signing (is always very noticeable in games), and Odegaard, Saka, and Martinelli give them genuine game changers.

If we can keep our 1st choice defence fit and perfect the balance between defence and midfield (including Trent's positioning and role), I'd say we could be looking at a decent season.

It does seem though that we are all playing for 2nd place. If they are this consistent without De Bruyne...
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #249 on: Today at 10:24:50 am »
Anyone listen to the Monday Night Club on R5Live yesterday?  "Statman" Dave was bemoaning the quality of the Champions League because of the financial domination of the PL and teams like City.  All on the panel were agreeing with him.  And then they went on to talk about how wonderful City are without even a nod to their turning the PL into the Bundesliga and the financial chicanery used to do this.  They're going to ruin the Champions League in exactly the same way.

No mention of the charges either.

FFS.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #250 on: Today at 10:37:04 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:24:50 am
Anyone listen to the Monday Night Club on R5Live yesterday?  "Statman" Dave was bemoaning the quality of the Champions League because of the financial domination of the PL and teams like City.  All on the panel were agreeing with him.  And then they went on to talk about how wonderful City are without even a nod to their turning the PL into the Bundesliga and the financial chicanery used to do this.  They're going to ruin the Champions League in exactly the same way.

No mention of the charges either.

FFS.

You're right about them changing the UCL. Even when Barca/Real/Milan were at their best I never felt that their was an inevitability about them winning it. I don't know...this year, much like the EPL, there just seems to be this malaise about City going through the motions to win it. I genuinely cannot see anyone challenging them in europe. PSG are a mess...Barca and Real aren't what they were...and I don't think the Serie A teams are ready for a challenge. Maybe Bayern with Sir Harold of Hotspur (if he stays fit).
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,569
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #251 on: Today at 11:38:24 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:24:50 am
Anyone listen to the Monday Night Club on R5Live yesterday?  "Statman" Dave was bemoaning the quality of the Champions League because of the financial domination of the PL and teams like City.  All on the panel were agreeing with him.  And then they went on to talk about how wonderful City are without even a nod to their turning the PL into the Bundesliga and the financial chicanery used to do this.  They're going to ruin the Champions League in exactly the same way.

No mention of the charges either.

FFS.

The interesting thing is that they aren't realising that people are turning off in their droves.

I'd watch every Premier League game on TV. I've watched us and been in the room when the odd game has been on in the pub or the missus has it on, but I don't even care about our rivals results any more. I won't watch the cup games - domestic or European unless we're playing and I can't even be arsed with looking at the scores. And this isn't just people in Liverpool. I've got mates around the country and even wider afield that have all fucked it off.

The nice thing is that once you've walked away then you have so much more free time and so much less stress.

I'm going to all the games at Anfield and watching all our games on TV. That's it. That's your lot. They've destroyed the Premier League and if the media are too thick to see that then fair enough.

Be interesting to see the viewing figures. I can't remember a time ever when I wouldn't be watching as much footy as I could see - but what's the point? It's openly fucked.
Logged
Meh

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #252 on: Today at 11:43:40 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:38:24 am
The interesting thing is that they aren't realising that people are turning off in their droves.

I'd watch every Premier League game on TV. I've watched us and been in the room when the odd game has been on in the pub or the missus has it on, but I don't even care about our rivals results any more. I won't watch the cup games - domestic or European unless we're playing and I can't even be arsed with looking at the scores. And this isn't just people in Liverpool. I've got mates around the country and even wider afield that have all fucked it off.

The nice thing is that once you've walked away then you have so much more free time and so much less stress.

I'm going to all the games at Anfield and watching all our games on TV. That's it. That's your lot. They've destroyed the Premier League and if the media are too thick to see that then fair enough.

Be interesting to see the viewing figures. I can't remember a time ever when I wouldn't be watching as much footy as I could see - but what's the point? It's openly fucked.
I only watch our games too.  Will listen to 5-Live on the radio whilst doing something else (cutting the grass or painting or whatever) but I can't even watch the games other than ours on MOTD.

Trying to have this conversation with most people other than Liverpool fans is a disaster - their view is that it's only because we're not winning like in the 80s that we don't like it.  But my whole enjoyment of the game is down to there being a modicum of competition.  If Liverpool won every trophy every season I defy anyone on here not to get bored of the game after a few seasons - where's the jeopardy?  But the idiots cannot see it.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,150
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #253 on: Today at 11:45:14 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:38:24 am
The interesting thing is that they aren't realising that people are turning off in their droves.

I'd watch every Premier League game on TV. I've watched us and been in the room when the odd game has been on in the pub or the missus has it on, but I don't even care about our rivals results any more. I won't watch the cup games - domestic or European unless we're playing and I can't even be arsed with looking at the scores. And this isn't just people in Liverpool. I've got mates around the country and even wider afield that have all fucked it off.

The nice thing is that once you've walked away then you have so much more free time and so much less stress.

I'm going to all the games at Anfield and watching all our games on TV. That's it. That's your lot. They've destroyed the Premier League and if the media are too thick to see that then fair enough.

Be interesting to see the viewing figures. I can't remember a time ever when I wouldn't be watching as much footy as I could see - but what's the point? It's openly fucked.

So Sky and BT publish viewing figures?
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #254 on: Today at 11:47:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:27:57 pm
I was at the Westham game. Fuck me! They are looking very good.

Play like utter robots, efficient as you like but dull as anything to watch. There is simply no soul at the club.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,186
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #255 on: Today at 11:59:47 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:38:24 am
The interesting thing is that they aren't realising that people are turning off in their droves.

I'd watch every Premier League game on TV. I've watched us and been in the room when the odd game has been on in the pub or the missus has it on, but I don't even care about our rivals results any more. I won't watch the cup games - domestic or European unless we're playing and I can't even be arsed with looking at the scores. And this isn't just people in Liverpool. I've got mates around the country and even wider afield that have all fucked it off.

The nice thing is that once you've walked away then you have so much more free time and so much less stress.

I'm going to all the games at Anfield and watching all our games on TV. That's it. That's your lot. They've destroyed the Premier League and if the media are too thick to see that then fair enough.

Be interesting to see the viewing figures. I can't remember a time ever when I wouldn't be watching as much footy as I could see - but what's the point? It's openly fucked.

I can't tell about other countries, but it is definitely the same here in Macedonia. After a period of absolute dominance of the Premier League, now you can only see LFC and Man Utd games shown at the sports pubs. Maybe Arsenal sometimes. Serie A has already overtaken the PL as the most popular league here. Real Madrid and Barcelona have never lost their popularity, so La Liga still have their share ...
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #256 on: Today at 01:19:56 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 11:47:28 am
Play like utter robots, efficient as you like but dull as anything to watch. There is simply no soul at the club.

Thats a very salient point. I think Jonathan Liew had an article along those lines when they won last season. Theres an artificiality about them, like they were created in a lab. The money, the squad, the less-than-full stadium, the desire to build numerous statues as soon as possible - their stadium is going to look like Crosby Beach if they keep going.

Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,863
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #257 on: Today at 01:24:52 pm »
It's telling the amount of games early on in the season that they don't get picked for TV coverage. The broadcasters don't give a shit about them as they aren't a big draw. No one's arsed.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #258 on: Today at 01:39:52 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:24:52 pm
It's telling the amount of games early on in the season that they don't get picked for TV coverage. The broadcasters don't give a shit about them as they aren't a big draw. No one's arsed.

There's just no jeopardy in their games. Guardiola can of course take credit for that. He has made the most of the advantages given to him, but he has created this type of no-risk football where it just becomes a matter of how long it takes for City to get the ball back, and then how many they are going to score.

I remember being a fan of Guardiola's Barca, but even then I had a couple of mates tell me that they didn't like watching Barca because they found it very boring. Perhaps this City side is the zenith of Guardiola's vision, prepared for his arrival and then perfected over a few years while utilising massive financial advantages over your main competitors in a laboratory environment?
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #259 on: Today at 01:58:46 pm »
They've got a very decent chance of winning the CL back to back, don't they? Quality in the CL this season looks very poor compared to previous seasons. Bayern are probably the only ones that have a chance if they find some form. Depressing.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #260 on: Today at 02:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:58:46 pm
They've got a very decent chance of winning the CL back to back, don't they? Quality in the CL this season looks very poor compared to previous seasons. Bayern are probably the only ones that have a chance if they find some form. Depressing.

Very much so. There just isn't the depth this year unless Madrid's young players make the next step or, as you say, perhaps Bayern find some form. If not, their only real competition is Arsenal.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,569
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #261 on: Today at 02:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 01:58:46 pm
They've got a very decent chance of winning the CL back to back, don't they? Quality in the CL this season looks very poor compared to previous seasons. Bayern are probably the only ones that have a chance if they find some form. Depressing.

What's depressing about it? A team that has literally bought cups winning cups.

I don't feel that they've won anything. No one is their rival because they aren't a football club. They are an Oil Nation playing at football.
Logged
Meh

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,104
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #262 on: Today at 02:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:16:39 pm
They are an Oil Nation pretending to be a football club.

Amended for accuracy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #263 on: Today at 02:50:58 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 10:24:50 am
Anyone listen to the Monday Night Club on R5Live yesterday?  "Statman" Dave was bemoaning the quality of the Champions League because of the financial domination of the PL and teams like City.  All on the panel were agreeing with him.  And then they went on to talk about how wonderful City are without even a nod to their turning the PL into the Bundesliga and the financial chicanery used to do this.  They're going to ruin the Champions League in exactly the same way.

No mention of the charges either.

FFS.
Feels like the longer time passes the more diluted the impact of the forgotten 115 charges. The more Newcastle immerse in their KSA project, The more Chelsea spend, the more World cups sent to non footballing states, the bigger the Saudi League spend and the closer United come to getting their own state ownership, the less likely there will be any consequences on City (and the others).
This looks like it is all playing into Cities hands. Add to that the more trophies, Champions Leagues, trebles etc they rack up, then the less likely anyone in PL or UEFA will want to deal with it and the knock-on impacts over (ever increasing) years, clubs and tournaments.
Its either gone completely now, or would have to be the biggest impacts ever of a series of penalties handed out in football. 
Feels like it will have to be washed away now. Too many big stakeholders impacted. Its getting to be too big, expensive, complex and deep a mess to clean up.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,868
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #264 on: Today at 02:56:07 pm »
It was gone long ago.
They are under no threat whatsoever.
None.
Zero.

Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,057
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #265 on: Today at 03:02:21 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 02:50:58 pm
Feels like the longer time passes the more diluted the impact of the forgotten 115 charges. The more Newcastle immerse in their KSA project, The more Chelsea spend, the more World cups sent to non footballing states, the bigger the Saudi League spend and the closer United come to getting their own state ownership, the less likely there will be any consequences on City (and the others).
This looks like it is all playing into Cities hands. Add to that the more trophies, Champions Leagues, trebles etc they rack up, then the less likely anyone in PL or UEFA will want to deal with it and the knock-on impacts over (ever increasing) years, clubs and tournaments.
Its either gone completely now, or would have to be the biggest impacts ever of a series of penalties handed out in football. 
Feels like it will have to be washed away now. Too many big stakeholders impacted. Its getting to be too big, expensive, complex and deep a mess to clean up.
Yet this time last year we'd nearly won a sustainably financed clean sweep of trophies.  You'd think that was 5 years ago if you listen to 5 Live or Spoutshite, we barely get a mention as a contender this season it's as if only two clubs - Manchester City and Arse - exist in that sense.
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,051
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #266 on: Today at 03:03:15 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 03:02:21 pm
Yet this time last year we'd nearly won a sustainably financed clean sweep of trophies.  You'd think that was 5 years ago if you listen to 5 Live or Spoutshite, we barely get a mention as a contender this season it's as if only two clubs - Manchester City and Arse - exist in that sense.

desperation for a London club to be in the title mix
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,891
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #267 on: Today at 06:33:02 pm »
It's really weird. Granada Reports have just had footage of this shower parading three trophies, and it didn't provoke anything at all within me. If it was the Mancs I'd have wanted to put the screen through. For a second, I also had to double take the fact they had the European Cup with them. I'd almost forgotten that they'd bought it.

Has there ever been a side lifting Big Ears that's had so little credibility and recognition outside of those paid to big them or the product up?

I suppose once you know that they aren't a football club, but actually a front for a nation, nothing they do in the game really means anything, hence the tumbleweed feeling when you see them parading silver they simply went out and bought.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,569
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #268 on: Today at 06:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:33:02 pm
It's really weird. Granada Reports have just had footage of this shower parading three trophies, and it didn't provoke anything at all within me. If it was the Mancs I'd have wanted to put the screen through. For a second, I also had to double take the fact they had the European Cup with them. I'd almost forgotten that they'd bought it.

Has there ever been a side lifting Big Ears that's had so little credibility and recognition outside of those paid to big them or the product up?

I suppose once you know that they aren't a football club, but actually a front for a nation, nothing they do in the game really means anything, hence the tumbleweed feeling when you see them parading silver they simply went out and bought.

I actually forgot they bought that. First final I didn't bother with. Means nothing. They won nothing. Infinite money bought a buyable object. Devalues it for anyone that wins it again. Like the league now. We win it - who fucking cares? Taarnished and shite like all the prizes now.
Logged
Meh

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,891
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #269 on: Today at 06:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 06:38:47 pm
I actually forgot they bought that. First final I didn't bother with. Means nothing. They won nothing. Infinite money bought a buyable object. Devalues it for anyone that wins it again. Like the league now. We win it - who fucking cares? Taarnished and shite like all the prizes now.
I didn't watch the final either. In fact, it's actually so easy to forget they bought the trophy, then on the odd occasion you do get reminded, it initially comes as a surprise.

The only bit where I see it differently than you is that I don't think it devalues the trophies for when an actual football club wins them again in future. To me, doing so is an even bigger achievement, given they'd be playing on an uphill slope against nation states throwing around infinite sums of money until they get it right.

They tarnish everything while they have their bloodstained hands on it, but once back in the hands of an actual football club I think credibility is restored, at least for a time.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #270 on: Today at 06:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:56:07 pm
It was gone long ago.
They are under no threat whatsoever.
None.
Zero.

Then why bring the charges at all? It puts the PL under more pressure to do something, not less. If their investigation had quietly concluded that there were no charges to answer (or, let's say, just a few charges, worthy of a few mil fine and nothing more), this would already have gone away. I'm sure there are powerful political pressures being applied to try and ensure they don't get a real punishment, but now the charges are laid, the real remaining clubs - particularly ourselves, Arsenal, Man United and Spurs - will surely be taking action if this ends in a nominal fine and suspended transfer ban.

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,226
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #271 on: Today at 06:59:00 pm »
What sticks in my mind was the night of their "parade" we got the mother of all storms, the water was a couple of feet deep and they all got fucking drowned :lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,182
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #272 on: Today at 07:13:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:59:00 pm
What sticks in my mind was the night of their "parade" we got the mother of all storms, the water was a couple of feet deep and they all got fucking drowned :lmao

All 12 of them?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,043
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #273 on: Today at 08:20:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:59:00 pm
What sticks in my mind was the night of their "parade" we got the mother of all storms, the water was a couple of feet deep and they all got fucking drowned :lmao
Biblical almost. Let's hope they suffer a brace of Egyptian plagues next time we play them.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,860
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #274 on: Today at 08:29:39 pm »
Man City v Red Star is it? Hamilton Academicals and Billingham Synthonia make up the group.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,186
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #275 on: Today at 08:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:29:39 pm
Man City v Red Star is it? Hamilton Academicals and Billingham Synthonia make up the group.

35th minute, and still 0-0 ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,186
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #276 on: Today at 08:50:47 pm »
Half-time, 0-1 ...
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,462
  • @tharris113
Re: Man City - Cheating Bastards - 115 Charges - Nothing To See Here
« Reply #277 on: Today at 10:14:49 pm »
Feels like nobody can stick with them over the course of a season. Wouldn't shock me if they won the treble again. Hopefully they fall off a bit when Pep leaves.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 