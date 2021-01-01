« previous next »
Really dont see Arsenal getting close next season. They put absolutely everything into this season, every single thing went their way; no injuries, refs turning a blind eye, every player playing at the top of their game. Yet they still came up short. Theyve been good but teams will be more prepared for their set pieces next season.
This is just wishful thinking, imo. I'm sure much the same was said of our squad. They've a young squad and will expect to improve.

Questions for me are:
1. Does Arteta know how to use a squad?
2. Jesus looks like he's now in the same position that he found himself at 115 - Fringe player and about to be replaced. Will Arteta go for a top class no. 9 or stick with Havertz?
Those who think Arsenal are just 2-3 quality additions from winning it or being in a race again might throw caution to the wind. On paper, yes. But it must be incredibly hard to go again after being so close twice. After being agonizingly close in 18/19 and actually winning it in 19/20, we fell apart the season after. Two intense seasons took their toll.

Will they be as fortunate with injuries again this time around? Will players like Trossard and Havertz be as good next season as this?
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:44:31 pm
You just copy paste every summer

You have bottled it again. As I predicted  ;D
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
You have bottled it again. As I predicted  ;D

I think you predicted we wont finish top 4, not that you believed it, it was just an edgy prediction at the time.
Theyll definitely be in the mix next year but they have a whole heap of things to combat

Injuries - Incredibly lucky with them this season. I see some of their fans confusing this with they didnt have any at all. Injuries are one of the real big tests going up against City, can you lose your difference makers for a while and maintain the pace, they never really had to do this at any point this year. Keepers, Saliba, Gabriel, Odegaard, Rice, Saka were all pretty much ever presents.


Interest - How many times can you fall short before interest ramps up and your big names heads are turned?  You go another year without big silverware at the end of it and a side who lifts trophies comes in for your top talents, how do you keep them? One goes and how do you stop the others from looking at their options



Mentality - Fighting against City is one thing but can you bounce back from the heartbreak of losing out. We often get brought up in this conversation but the key difference is we were achieving things during these pushes, CL finals & winning the CL go a long long way when it comes to belief and finding a way.

Signings -  They got some right but there are also a few who are raising questions so while its all good and well talking up signing reinforcements, whats to say theyll be more Rice than Zinchenko, more Odegaard than Jesus? You arent afforded a lot of time to settle in and now more than ever you cant afford passengers in your side especially on anything like a regular basis. You lose say Rice for 3-4 weeks and his new understudy doesnt hit the ground running and where does that leave you?

Maintenance - Can their players maintain this level, footballs seemingly becoming this thing where people ignore dips in form as if theyre a thing if the past as if everyone who had a good season is guaranteed to match or exceed that as long as they arent old and you can just add more good players to that and things will all be rosey, in reality dips in form happen and this can occur for a number of reasons.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
Those who think Arsenal are just 2-3 quality additions from winning it or being in a race again might throw caution to the wind. On paper, yes. But it must be incredibly hard to go again after being so close twice. After being agonizingly close in 18/19 and actually winning it in 19/20, we fell apart the season after. Two intense seasons took their toll.

Will they be as fortunate with injuries again this time around? Will players like Trossard and Havertz be as good next season as this?

Timber came on today, and looked class, one of the highlights of the afternoon . His whole season has been 30 mins in the first game and 20 mins in the last game. Will be like a new signing next season and hes so talented that if we had him and Partey this season it couldve made a big difference.
For what's it worth, we were both useless.

Here's hoping that we both have something to hope for come april 2025.




Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:31:52 pm
We didn't really do that though, did we?

I don't think jibbed is the right word, but given the quality of the Arsenal team over the last two years I think it is fair to question whether they should have come closer to picking up some silverware outside of the league.

Over the last two seasons, Arsenal's record in the domestic cups is played 6, won 2, lost 4.

Since Arteta led you to win the FA Cup in 19/20, over four seasons your FA Cup victories have been against League 1 Oxford and an extra-time defeat of pre-sports washed Newcastle (along with four defeats).
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
I think you predicted we wont finish top 4, not that you believed it, it was just an edgy prediction at the time.

We can now agree that Arteta doesn't have the capacity to win the league title, despite spending an absolute fortune:

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-arsenal/alletransfers/verein/11

I hope you will keep him for a few more years ...
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:25:45 pm
Timber came on today, and looked class, one of the highlights of the afternoon . His whole season has been 30 mins in the first game and 20 mins in the last game. Will be like a new signing next season and hes so talented that if we had him and Partey this season it couldve made a big difference.
You'll still have lego head in charge, so...
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:25:45 pm
Timber came on today, and looked class, one of the highlights of the afternoon . His whole season has been 30 mins in the first game and 20 mins in the last game. Will be like a new signing next season and hes so talented that if we had him and Partey this season it couldve made a big difference.

Ben White has had a great season though, hasn't he? And you still comfortably had the best defense in the league so how much difference would he have really made?
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 10:28:33 pm
I don't think jibbed is the right word, but given the quality of the Arsenal team over the last two years I think it is fair to question whether they should have come closer to picking up some silverware outside of the league.

Over the last two seasons, Arsenal's record in the domestic cups is played 6, won 2, lost 4.

Since Arteta led you to win the FA Cup in 19/20, over four seasons your FA Cup victories have been against League 1 Oxford and an extra-time defeat of pre-sports washed Newcastle (along with four defeats).

Definitely need to improve in the cups. We drew Liverpool this season and city last season early on in the fa cup so that didnt help. In fairness, we were still finding our level in the last 2 seasons and league position has been more important. This season was the first time we got into CL for 7 years. Going forward I expect a bigger impact on every competition we are in.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm
Ben White has had a great season though, hasn't he? And you still comfortably had the best defense in the league so how much difference would he have really made?

He played all pre season, comm shield and first game at left back. Came on at right back today but he looked like our best left back before he got injured. Its been the one position we really struggled in. Tomiyasu was out for a while as well. Zinchenko is useless and Kiwior not much better.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:31:48 pm
Ben White has had a great season though, hasn't he? And you still comfortably had the best defense in the league so how much difference would he have really made?

If only they'd had the two players who missed any time through injury, one of whom had a £105m player bought to play instead of him last summer.

Pretty incredible that Arsenal have virtually no injuries the whole season, and we still have the same poster somehow pleading bad luck. Arsenal wouldn't have lasted a week with the shit we had to put up with most of the season.
Unlucky Arsenal, the best legitimate team in the league this season. Now you understand why Klopp doesn't have more titles to his name.

This is also why we mocked you when your manager did a lap of the stadium after beating us, and Odegaard with the camera.

It's not about the quality of your team next season now. You need the stars to align again and have all your key players fit together consistently for 95%+ of the season, and the players need to have the right mentality to give everything again only to potentially watch City win a fifth in a row. We're all up against a machine.

I like Arsenal as a club, always have, but I just can't wish them any fortune with that bitter in charge. Out on the pitch after today's game giving a speech. It's too try hard.
Bad luck to Arsenal.  An 89-point season really should be enough to win the league.

Arteta still with just an FA Cup win against Frank Lampard to show for all the endeavours of this very good Arsenal side.  Winning any trophies is harder now than it's probably ever been.
TNB find a large skip for this lad.


They need more than just 1-2 high profile additions. They need depth. They have been using mostly the same 13 to 14 players for a long time now and are due an injury crisis sooner rather than later. If they sign a new no.9 but offload Jesus, that's them back at square one. Similar for Zinchenko, Partey etc. They also have the dilemma of whether they continue playing Havertz as a false 9 or move him back to the 8, where he didn't quite work out in the first half of the season as it exploits his weaknesses. If they keep him as a false 9, what's the point of signing a new 9 or offloading Jesus? Little but not unimportant questions lay ahead.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
I think you predicted we wont finish top 4, not that you believed it, it was just an edgy prediction at the time.

Yeah, it's one reason I have him on 'ignore'. Because I can't imagine anyone thought Arsenal wouldn't get top 4 this season. And if we're honest with ourselves, Arsenal should easily get top 4 next season. Yes, I know, circumstances can change things, but let's just go with what we know right now. What points they'll end up with and where in the top 4 they'll be is a different topic, but as we look at things today, they should easily get top 4. And again, if we're honest with ourselves, can we say the same? I don't think so. That doesn't mean we can't or won't finish top 4, but at this point, Arsenal and Liverpool are 2 very different clubs in 2 very different points in their development. I think the advantage Liverpool has is the very fact we aren't expecting to challenge for the title next year. Would it be nice if we did? Of course. But it almost feels like there's no pressure. We're in transition, not only with players but with the manager. Arsenal will have (should have) their 3rd kick at the can next season. Currently, at the height of Arteta's revival, Arsenal have won... 1 trophy? (FA Cup, no?) There needs to be more now, and it's that kind of pressure that can crush a team. We'll see if that happens to Arsenal or if they'll come out of 2 hard fought nearly trophyless seasons a stronger team. But this talk of how Arsenal will drop out of the top 4 and/or how Liverpool will challenge for the title are little more than wishful thinking. (I mean, I wish it, too, but...)
Will be tough to take getting 89 points and not winning it. Imagine how it felt to come second with 97 and 92. They just need to make sure they bounce back from this, because at least we had Madrid to serve as a springboard for our next season. To finish a season like they've had trophyless is pretty rough.
Its a young team and theyll spend again in summer. Theyll be in the mix again next season. And when city gets their inevitable paltry 12 point deduction and fine, Arsenal will be in as good a position as anyone.
See you all on here at 8am lads yeah? Or will be just be the Arsenal fans?
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:30:59 pm
See you all on here at 8am lads yeah? Or will be just be the Arsenal fans?
Wait..
This is not an Arsenal Forum?
Well done to them, theyre the best team in the league even if the table doesnt have them in first. Not much more you can do against cheats.

Mentally they must surely find it hard to go again for a third time. We didnt lose two races in a row like they have, and number six helped us massively going into the title winning season.

Its not just the league either, the pressure now is to do a lot better in the cups where theyve been nowhere near winning.
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:39:46 pm
Well done to them, theyre the best team in the league even if the table doesnt have them in first. Not much more you can do against cheats.

Mentally they must surely find it hard to go again for a third time. We didnt lose two races in a row like they have, and number six helped us massively going into the title winning season.

Its not just the league either, the pressure now is to do a lot better in the cups where theyve been nowhere near winning.

Isn't that because Lego head is prioritising the Premier League? 
All that diving, cheating and time wasting, and nothing to show for it ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:49:40 pm
All that diving, cheating and time wasting, and nothing to show for it ...

That's not true. Their captain got some lovely snaps along the way.
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:50:32 pm
That's not true. Their captain got some lovely snaps along the way.
Pity it wasn't his legs.  :P
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm
Isn't that because Lego head is prioritising the Premier League?
Which he cant keep doing really. Both times we lost out to City by a narrow margin, we still won a CL (2019) and two domestic cups as well as being CL runners up (2022).
So, you do all the right things, cut your cloth to help fund a new ground, meaning lean times on the pitch. You get over that, make some bad decisions with your new money then finally click and what do you get.
Fuck all, because cheating bastards have stolen in and taken the high ground, other clubs have paid no attention to the rules either and got away with it.
Welcome to the club.

Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:59:36 pm
Which he cant keep doing really. Both times we lost out to City by a narrow margin, we still won a CL (2019) and two domestic cups as well as being CL runners up (2022).
Exactamungo.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:10:12 am
So, you do all the right things, cut your cloth to help fund a new ground, meaning lean times on the pitch. You get over that, make some bad decisions with your new money then finally click and what do you get.
Fuck all, because cheating bastards have stolen in and taken the high ground, other clubs have paid no attention to the rules either and got away with it.
Welcome to the club.

Anyone but the Scousers, eh? Saving Football FC. Top bantz, blud.
I've had a look at Arsenal Mania tonight expecting them to be rightfully apoplectic over the cheating. They don't get it, incredibly. The league is done!
I believe you should be looking at the #1 Arsenal forum,I believe it's called RAWK.
