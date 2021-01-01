« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8560 on: Today at 01:23:37 pm
I'm not sure even klopp would mount a serious challenge with this squad. We are too injury prone. With a reasonable budget he should keep us competitive

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8561 on: Today at 01:29:56 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:44:07 pm
And all these elements are Arsenal exclusive?

We know you thought the draw was terminal for Arsenal and that City would then go on to get past Arsenal easy (which hasn't happened). However, are you sure you thought City were favourites ahead of Liverpool with full conviction? You had us finishing a distant 3rd after all?

Klopp's mid season resignation and the subsequent players downing tools is not something I've seen every season from us so could not possibly predict what impact that would have. Were Klopp not leaving this summer I fully expected us to keep the momentum up against Arsenal at least to finish second and try to get another league title should the 115 charges yield a favourable punishment. As it happens, seems like Arsenal will get that title now if the PL are brave.

City on the other hand have had no mid season shocks like us. Therefore my prediction they would easily walkover your two point lead (which they did as predicted) stands. Had you been braver and made that a four point gap back then, I would have been predicting an Arsenal PL trophy.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8562 on: Today at 01:34:48 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:23:37 pm
I'm not sure even klopp would mount a serious challenge with this squad. We are too injury prone. With a reasonable budget he should keep us competitive

The injuries you had this season were beyond normal, youd expect better luck next season.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8563 on: Today at 01:36:05 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:44:07 pm
And all these elements are Arsenal exclusive?

We know you thought the draw was terminal for Arsenal and that City would then go on to get past Arsenal easy (which hasn't happened). However, are you sure you thought City were favourites ahead of Liverpool with full conviction? You had us finishing a distant 3rd after all?
If Arsenal had won in Abu Dhabi, they wouldve won the title. Weve been through it, we knew what would happen if Arsenal didnt win that game.
I never really expected us to win it, weve not been convincing enough and couldnt keep on coming from behind in games.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8564 on: Today at 01:41:16 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 01:29:56 pm
Klopp's mid season resignation and the subsequent players downing tools is not something I've seen every season from us so could not possibly predict what impact that would have. Were Klopp not leaving this summer I fully expected us to keep the momentum up against Arsenal at least to finish second and try to get another league title should the 115 charges yield a favourable punishment. As it happens, seems like Arsenal will get that title now if the PL are brave.

City on the other hand have had no mid season shocks like us. Therefore my prediction they would easily walkover your two point lead (which they did as predicted) stands. Had you been braver and made that a four point gap back then, I would have been predicting an Arsenal PL trophy.

You keep saying your players downed tools, I think thats unfair. You had a lot of bad luck with injuries then infront of goal with horrendous finishing, and a mini crisis of confidence. If the players downed tools why did they keep winning when Klopp first announced hes going. Obviously it didnt help them but they were pulling out excellent results for 2-3 months, downed tools is a bit extreme. Man utd players downed tools, liverpool had 2-3 bad weeks.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8565 on: Today at 02:42:32 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:36:05 pm
If Arsenal had won in Abu Dhabi, they wouldve won the title. Weve been through it, we knew what would happen if Arsenal didnt win that game.
I never really expected us to win it, weve not been convincing enough and couldnt keep on coming from behind in games.

I know we've been through it, but it's been brought up again (and not by me).

I'm not disagreeing with what you say about the result if Arsenal were to have won there (although I think leading like that and being favourites would bring a different type of pressure than what we've played under just now), my issue is 1. the general assumption that Arsenal went out there and chose to be so negative, and 2. that going at them would have gave us greater chance to win the game, while discounting the fact that playing with greater jeopardy would have given us greater chance to lose the game as well. If wed have done that, we'd have probably been called naive.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8566 on: Today at 03:03:50 pm
The only way I see Spurs trying to win their game against Abu Dhabi is if Liverpool wins against Aston Villa today.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8567 on: Today at 03:04:00 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:42:32 pm
I know we've been through it, but it's been brought up again (and not by me).

I'm not disagreeing with what you say about the result if Arsenal were to have won there (although I think leading like that and being favourites would bring a different type of pressure than what we've played under just now), my issue is 1. the general assumption that Arsenal went out there and chose to be so negative, and 2. that going at them would have gave us greater chance to win the game, while discounting the fact that playing with greater jeopardy would have given us greater chance to lose the game as well. If wed have done that, we'd have probably been called naive.
Either way, not winning the game means you wont win the title. Thats all the point people are making is. Lego prick tried to be clever by playing for a draw , and I get you saying it left you ahead, but we all knew what would happen.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8568 on: Today at 03:07:20 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:34:48 pm
The injuries you had this season were beyond normal, youd expect better luck next season.
I honestly don't know. Games keep increasing so can't help but feel we will see the same next season.
Probably need to get eliminated from the league cup and FA cup early in order to have less injuries.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8569 on: Today at 03:16:24 pm
One thing that I have noticed about Arsenal recently; they do tend to bend the rules a lot. They employ a lot of blocking, holding and pushing and get away with it. So if an opposition forward is about to jump for the ball then they get shoved in the back just before they jump. Yes other teams do it but I have noticed that Arsenal do it more. Maybe it's being clever and getting a slight edge. Obviously Agent Orange has his own set of rules where he even resorts to trying to loosen the glove of the keeper at corners.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8570 on: Today at 03:17:12 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:16:24 pm
One thing that I have noticed about Arsenal recently; they do tend to bend the rules a lot. They employ a lot of blocking, holding and pushing and get away with it. So if an opposition forward is about to jump for the ball then they get shoved in the back just before they jump. Yes other teams do it but I have noticed that Arsenal do it more. Maybe it's being clever and getting a slight edge. Obviously Agent Orange has his own set of rules where he even resorts to trying to loosen the glove of the keeper at corners.
Its called cheating.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8571 on: Today at 03:27:04 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:42:58 am
Because Spurs have good players and good players can do good things even if their fans won't want them to.
Meanwhile, at spurs training ground today

https://x.com/fullback03/status/1789967329733824783
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8572 on: Today at 03:32:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:04:00 pm
Either way, not winning the game means you wont win the title. Thats all the point people are making is. Lego prick tried to be clever by playing for a draw , and I get you saying it left you ahead, but we all knew what would happen.

We 'knew' what would happen because city have turned the league into a procession.  It genuinely wouldn't surprise me if refs had been offered a few gigs overseas to help Arsenal get away with their tactics so the league looks competitive.
Sounds a bit bitter I know.  The points totals we've racked up of late , Arsenal have this second half of the season, and some of the football played is amazing. City too in all fairness, but City have cheated to get there. So null and void for me.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8573 on: Today at 04:10:02 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:41:16 pm
You keep saying your players downed tools, I think thats unfair. You had a lot of bad luck with injuries then infront of goal with horrendous finishing, and a mini crisis of confidence. If the players downed tools why did they keep winning when Klopp first announced hes going. Obviously it didnt help them but they were pulling out excellent results for 2-3 months, downed tools is a bit extreme. Man utd players downed tools, liverpool had 2-3 bad weeks.

Correct. I know people are disappointed in how our season ended, but it's crazy reading posts like this or others claiming we under performed.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8574 on: Today at 04:11:14 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:04:00 pm
Either way, not winning the game means you wont win the title. Thats all the point people are making is. Lego prick tried to be clever by playing for a draw , and I get you saying it left you ahead, but we all knew what would happen.

How many teams have ever beaten City in a title fight?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8575 on: Today at 04:14:50 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:11:14 pm
How many teams have ever beaten City in a title fight?
Dear me. I really cant be arsed going round in this circle again
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8576 on: Today at 04:20:07 pm
Arsenal took 4 out of 6 points off City this season. Im guessing thats more than everyone else unless Spurs somehow beat them. If I was a supporter I wouldnt have a problem with the 0-0 or consider it cost them the title if City do win out.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8577 on: Today at 04:28:29 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:14:50 pm
Dear me. I really cant be arsed going round in this circle again

Stop making the same point then, as it's pretty irrelevant expecting Arsenal to do something we couldn't do over a number of seasons. It's part of why its so hard to beat City in the first place.

Delaney as ever, getting to the heart of it.

https://t.co/iKQlc320OM
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8578 on: Today at 05:38:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:04:00 pm
Either way, not winning the game means you wont win the title. Thats all the point people are making is. Lego prick tried to be clever by playing for a draw , and I get you saying it left you ahead, but we all knew what would happen.

And again, your making 2 different points. The first sentence I agree with. The 2nd point is that 'Lego Prick' played for the draw, when I'm saying you have no idea if he actually did. Of course we set up to be hard to play through and not give up chances, but I've no doubt he'd want us to be a better threat on the counter. So how much was tactical, how much was poor play be our players when we got the ball, and how much was City not allowing us to play and smothering us, you or I just can't assume.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8579 on: Today at 05:51:38 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:27:04 pm
Meanwhile, at spurs training ground today

https://x.com/fullback03/status/1789967329733824783

It was posted on here that West Ham were doing same ahead of their last game.  Has London just discovered kite flying?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8580 on: Today at 05:55:35 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:51:38 pm
It was posted on here that West Ham were doing same ahead of their last game.  Has London just discovered kite flying?

Have you not seen Mary Poppins?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8581 on: Today at 05:57:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:55:35 pm
Have you not seen Mary Poppins?
[/quote

A Spoonful of Alan Sugar helps the medicine go down.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8582 on: Today at 06:00:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:57:36 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:55:35 pm
Have you not seen Mary Poppins?
[/quote

A Spoonful of Alan Sugar helps the Baroness go down.

Wash your mouth out.
