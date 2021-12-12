If Arsenal had won in Abu Dhabi, they wouldve won the title. Weve been through it, we knew what would happen if Arsenal didnt win that game.

I never really expected us to win it, weve not been convincing enough and couldnt keep on coming from behind in games.



I know we've been through it, but it's been brought up again (and not by me).I'm not disagreeing with what you say about the result if Arsenal were to have won there (although I think leading like that and being favourites would bring a different type of pressure than what we've played under just now), my issue is 1. the general assumption that Arsenal went out there and chose to be so negative, and 2. that going at them would have gave us greater chance to win the game, while discounting the fact that playing with greater jeopardy would have given us greater chance to lose the game as well. If wed have done that, we'd have probably been called naive.