Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 07:32:49 pm
Minamino had Rice on strings when he was on to be honest.

Hes been the best player on the field.

This is well boring. Theres going to be a pen shoot out at the end too

Ive had it with pre season friendlies. Waste of time.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:00:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm
Hearing he could be signing for Beşiktaş for nothing

Good return on 70 m  ;)
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:00:16 pm
Good return on 70 m  ;)

Its a good deal, i thought wed have to pay them to take him.

We won the penalties!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:23:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:03:28 pm
Its a good deal, i thought wed have to pay them to take him.

We won the penalties!

 ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm »
Fuck sake, Jesus out for weeks, had an operation today. This is bullshit. Fucking Nketiah again.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 08:39:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:46:29 pm
Hearing he could be signing for Beşiktaş for nothing
Will you be relieved to be rid of him? Will it be a case of Pepe Le Phew?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:41:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
Fuck sake, Jesus out for weeks, had an operation today. This is bullshit. Fucking Nketiah again.
He may rise again.
Oh wait...It's nowhere near Easter yet.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:39:11 pm
Will you be relieved to be rid of him? Will it be a case of Pepe Le Phew?

 ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:18:39 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
Fuck sake, Jesus out for weeks, had an operation today. This is bullshit. Fucking Nketiah again.

Can you not play that German Goth there?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:39:11 pm
Will you be relieved to be rid of him? Will it be a case of Pepe Le Phew?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:18:39 pm
Can you not play that German Goth there?
;D ;D
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:30:46 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:31:35 pm »
Close this thread for fuckss akes. Evrey fuckin' time this shite is on top of the page.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:51:36 pm »
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:59:45 pm »
Emirates Cup winners, you'll never sing that!
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
Fuck sake, Jesus out for weeks, had an operation today. This is bullshit. Fucking Nketiah again.

You got Rammers, you'll be fine.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:36:18 pm
Fuck sake, Jesus out for weeks, had an operation today. This is bullshit. Fucking Nketiah again.
Knee Surgery not ideal.
Balogun going to stay now?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #96 on: Today at 12:03:36 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm
Knee Surgery not ideal.
Balogun going to stay now?

I think you mean Ballers.

No, that one doesnt quite work.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:12:53 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:03:36 am
I think you mean Ballers.

No, that one doesnt quite work.

Would have been Gunners - but that's the name of the team... so no go.

"Ballsy"?
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:25:45 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:03:36 am
I think you mean Ballers.

No, that one doesnt quite work.
He likes be called Balo Or Flo
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:25:50 am »
They are trying to beat Man Utd to The Most Expensive Team Never To Win Champuons League/Premier League trophy ...
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:05:09 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm
Knee Surgery not ideal.
Balogun going to stay now?

Unlikely , i think itll be nketiah and Havertz if needed.
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:20:30 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:05:09 am
Unlikely , i think itll be nketiah and Havertz if needed.
I just wonder how much he going be sold for the price seems high for what most teams want
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:34:01 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:20:30 am
I just wonder how much he going be sold for the price seems high for what most teams want

Hopefully he gets priced out of reach and ends up staying, i think hes got a much higher ceiling than Nketiah, but hasnt been involved in the squad in the last 2 pre season games so i think theres something going on behind the scenes.
