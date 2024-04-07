« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
April 7, 2024, 10:15:25 am
v Man Utd

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Jones Endo MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 10
KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
April 7, 2024, 11:41:11 am
Man Utd

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Van Dijk Robertson
MacAllister Endo Szoboszlai
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 1 - 2 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 10
ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
April 7, 2024, 11:44:07 am
Man Utd v Liverpool

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

3-2 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
April 7, 2024, 12:12:57 pm
Vs United

Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Szoboszlai
MacAllister
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
April 7, 2024, 12:40:47 pm
                                              vs Man United

                                                  Kelleher

                                   Bradley Konate Virgil Robertson

                                      Szoboszlai MacAllister Endo

                                           Salah Nunez Diaz

                                            FS:  1-3 Liverpool
                                            FG:  Diaz
                                            DP:  12
vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
April 7, 2024, 01:12:07 pm
Vs United

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Szoboszlai
MacAllister
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 11:01:24 am
vs Atalanta

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 02:50:27 pm
vs Atalanta

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
VVD
Gomez

Jones
MacAllister
Endo

Diaz
Gakpo
Salah

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 09:38:08 pm
The national lottery draw: 03 - 05 - 06 - 36 - 43 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

305063643 / 8 = 38132955 remainder 3

remainder + 1 = 4, so we use Round 4 (Round 16 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v BoRed 14-12
Cape_Tear v CornerTakenQuickly 15-10
joezydudek v Mivi 16-0
KeegansPerm v Garrus 14-11
Kopite1971 v vivabobbygraham 12-14
mushi007 v Ndeyanka 12-9
ollyfrom.tv v Barneylfc 14-15
Sinyoro v Buck Pete 23-12
Vishwa Atma v redforlife 14-14
Ycuzz v RJH 16-14

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

567   476   +091   64   Barneylfc
537   517   +020   54   KeegansPerm
554   387   +167   53   Garrus
519   506   +013   51   ollyfrom.tv (1)
542   536   +006   47   Sinyoro
537   538   -001   47   CornerTakenQuickly
483   497   -014   47   Buck Pete
514   500   +014   46   Cape_Tear
490   481   +009   44   vivabobbygraham (2)
518   511   +007   44   redforlife (1)
475   508   -033   44   joezydudek (4)
528   505   +023   42   bradders1011
528   544   -016   41   RJH
401   480   -079   41   Mivi (7)
533   500   +033   40   BoRed
535   541   -006   38   mushi007
494   493   +001   36   Kopite1971 (1)
431   505   -074   36   Ndeyanka (5)
409   494   -085   31   Vishwa Atma (5)
493   569   -076   29   Ycuzz

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 09:39:25 pm
v Atalanta

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliott Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Gakpo

Score: 3-0
First goal: Nunez
DP: 8
bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 10:00:56 pm
LFC vs Atalanta (First Leg)

Kelleher
Bradley
VVD
Quansah
Robertson
Endo
Jones
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 03:01:23 pm
LFC vs Atalanta (First Leg)

Kelleher
Bradley
VVD
Quansah
Robertson
Endo
Jones
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 4-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
