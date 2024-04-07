The national lottery draw: 03 - 05 - 06 - 36 - 43 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
305063643 / 8 = 38132955 remainder 3
remainder + 1 = 4, so we use Round 4 (Round 16 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v BoRed 14-12
Cape_Tear v CornerTakenQuickly 15-10
joezydudek v Mivi 16-0
KeegansPerm v Garrus 14-11
Kopite1971 v vivabobbygraham 12-14
mushi007 v Ndeyanka 12-9
ollyfrom.tv v Barneylfc 14-15
Sinyoro v Buck Pete 23-12
Vishwa Atma v redforlife 14-14
Ycuzz v RJH 16-14
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
567 476 +091 64 Barneylfc
537 517 +020 54 KeegansPerm
554 387 +167 53 Garrus
519 506 +013 51 ollyfrom.tv (1)
542 536 +006 47 Sinyoro
537 538 -001 47 CornerTakenQuickly
483 497 -014 47 Buck Pete
514 500 +014 46 Cape_Tear
490 481 +009 44 vivabobbygraham (2)
518 511 +007 44 redforlife (1)
475 508 -033 44 joezydudek (4)
528 505 +023 42 bradders1011
528 544 -016 41 RJH
401 480 -079 41 Mivi (7)
533 500 +033 40 BoRed
535 541 -006 38 mushi007
494 493 +001 36 Kopite1971 (1)
431 505 -074 36 Ndeyanka (5)
409 494 -085 31 Vishwa Atma (5)
493 569 -076 29 Ycuzz
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011