The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG

The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« on: July 28, 2023, 04:37:01 pm »
The final of our Grand Slams (Cheltenham, Aintree, Ascot & Goodwood), is upon us, hopefully we can attract a decent number of us to have a bit of fun.
Im sure Gerry will be back to defend his crown from last year and recent Ascot Champ Beneath will hopefully be looking to continue his fine form.

Im sure you know by now that I organise this comp giving Pete a well earned rest after running the first 3 Slams of the year.

RULES the same as the other comps are copied below.

Pick one horse per race on each of the 5 days of the Glorious Goodwood meeting. Points are accumulated as follows depending on where your selection is placed.

Winner - 15 points
Second - 10 points
Third - 7 points
Fourth - 4 points

Points are only awarded for places conforming to the bookies industry standard (e.g. 2 places for races with less than 8 runners, 3 places for 8 or more runner races and 4 places for 16+ runner HANDICAP races). I appreciate some bookies pay out on 5,6,7 or even 8 places on certain races but these are purely promotions on behalf of the individual bookies and will NOT apply to this competition.

To avoid any confusion over the above, points will be awarded on only the places specified on the results page of the Sporting Life Website 

https://www.sportinglife.com/racing/results

Bonus points are available as follows.  Starting from this year's competition, there are extra bonus points for winners and placed horses at 100/1 and over.

Winner 100/1 and over = 30 Bonus Points
Winner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus points
Winner 16/1 and over =  15 bonus points
Winner 8/1 and over = 5 bonus points

Placed horses 100/1 and over - 15 Bonus Points
Placed horses 33/1 and over - 10 Bonus points
Placed horses between 16/1 and 33/1 - 5 Bonus points

Dead Heats result in both horses being awarded the points for the position they finish

NOTE: A horse cannot gain both win and place bonus points in any one race.

On each days racing you must also pick ONE NAP horse. If your NAP selection WINS, then you receive DOUBLE points.  In previous years, players received just a 10 point bonus for picking a NAP winner.  I felt that a double point bonus may encourage people to try and NAP a more risky selection at longer odds and therefore gain more points.  It also gives people further down the leader board a chance to move up with a bit more of a risk/reward tactic.


So to clarify the scoring and NAP bonus - if you picked a 10/1 winner you will get 20 points as standard (15 + 5).  If you made this your NAP of the day you would receive double and get 40 points.  Napping a 33/1 winner would get you 70 Points (15 + 20 x 2). Napping an odds on favourite would gather no odds bonus and just get you the standard 15 points for a winner then doubled. (15 x 2 = 30). And so on.

I will provide a daily points tally and overall leader board each evening in this thread and will also update the tables on this OP.
If at the end of the competition the leaders are tied the winner will be decided by whoever picked the most winners


Important info:

Entries to be posted in this thread BEFORE the first race each day. (you can also post the night before if you wish).

Any Non-Runners in your selections will be replaced by the SP Favourite.

If you don't think you've got the time to make any proper selections on one of the days at least try and post something along the lines of "Fav every race". In the event of Joint Favourites your selection will be deemed as the favourite that is first alphabetically.

If for any day's racing you feel you won't have time to post your full selections then simply post the words "auto pick"  and I will use a random generator to select you a horse for each race that day and a random NAP.  I will then post the selections for the player in this thread before the first race starts.

**Anyone with edits on their original post AFTER the start of the FIRST race each day, will void ALL their selections for that day!!! No exceptions**

Any player who neglects to post entries for any 2 of the 5 festival days will be removed completely from the competition.  NO EXCEPTIONS. This rule allows players to miss posting selections for any one day and also gives other players the opportunity to join the competition a day late (Wednesday).

Please feel free to post/edit your selections right up to the time of the first race each day or maybe even post your whole weeks selections in one go. (reminder: NR's will be replaced by SP Fav)

Again, if you're pressed for time to get your entry in, I'll even except an entry posted in the thread consisting of random numbers eg: 8,5,11,9,3,2 or maybe even 'number 2 every race'.  If any of these number selections don't figure in the race you will still get the SP favourite and a chance to score points.

Late selections will be accepted on any day but obviously only the selections for the races that remain at the time of posting will score points.

Any questions about the point scoring or selections please feel free to ask in this thread or drop me a PM.

No prizes I'm afraid - just the glory of being crowned the 'RAWK Champion Goodwood Tipster' and have your name immortalised on the 'virtual' trophy
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #1 on: July 28, 2023, 09:09:53 pm »
On holiday abroad next week, I'll try to post some picks the night before every day.
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #2 on: July 28, 2023, 09:38:37 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July 28, 2023, 09:09:53 pm
On holiday abroad next week, I'll try to post some picks the night before every day.
Nice one, it wouldnt be a RAWK racing comp if you werent neck and neck with someone going into the final day
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #3 on: July 28, 2023, 09:48:16 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 28, 2023, 09:38:37 pm
Nice one, it wouldnt be a RAWK racing comp if you werent neck and neck with someone going into the final day

Haha, nice way of saying it wouldn't be a RAWK racing comp if I wasn't there to lose it on the final day. ;D
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #4 on: July 28, 2023, 11:46:51 pm »
Ill be in. Thanks for running it again, Duvva.

Going on Tuesday so hopefully have a good start to the week.
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #5 on: July 29, 2023, 12:24:30 am »
Quote from: Red Star on July 28, 2023, 11:46:51 pm
Ill be in. Thanks for running it again, Duvva.

Going on Tuesday so hopefully have a good start to the week.
Nice. were there on the Wednesday. So might be a little lax with updates that day
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #6 on: July 29, 2023, 11:15:48 am »
I'll be in as usual. Going to be raced out by the end of next week after 5 days of Goodwood, then taking my lad (he's nearly 6) to his first race day at Chester on the Sunday.


Well in for taking the reigns Duv.
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #7 on: July 29, 2023, 12:33:56 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on July 29, 2023, 11:15:48 am
I'll be in as usual. Going to be raced out by the end of next week after 5 days of Goodwood, then taking my lad (he's nearly 6) to his first race day at Chester on the Sunday.


Well in for taking the reigns Duv.

Nice one mate

Me and a few of the lads going to Chester next Sunday too.
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #8 on: July 29, 2023, 01:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 29, 2023, 12:33:56 pm
Nice one mate

Me and a few of the lads going to Chester next Sunday too.

Sound mate, i might wear my RAWK tipping GOAT Shirt just for you now :)
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #9 on: July 29, 2023, 01:26:11 pm »
Quote from: aedge659 on July 29, 2023, 01:24:16 pm
Sound mate, i might wear my RAWK tipping GOAT Shirt just for you now :)


I'll keep my eyes open for it, through a Guinness infused haze :)
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #10 on: July 29, 2023, 02:55:15 pm »
It's a slow afternoon lads

Here is the current Hall of Fame

Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #11 on: July 30, 2023, 02:07:33 pm »
Count me in.

I completely forgot about it as i've been snowed under with work.
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #12 on: July 30, 2023, 02:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 29, 2023, 02:55:15 pm
It's a slow afternoon lads

Here is the current Hall of Fame


Nice one Pete
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #13 on: July 30, 2023, 02:41:44 pm »
Thanks for running this, Duvva. The forecast for Wednesday looks a bit feisty, but
otherwise just a typical wet summer. Enjoy your hols everyone going somewhere sunny.

Should be fun.
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #14 on: July 30, 2023, 04:30:34 pm »
I'll be in  :wave

Will get my kid to make some picks too  :D
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #15 on: July 30, 2023, 05:03:11 pm »
Never done this before. Been to Ascot couple of times which was a laugh. Don't mind having a go and just hope I don't finish last.
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #16 on: July 30, 2023, 05:47:06 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July 30, 2023, 05:03:11 pm
Never done this before. Been to Ascot couple of times which was a laugh. Don't mind having a go and just hope I don't finish last.
You are more than welcome to join in. I managed to finish last in the Ascot comp so even the best. Nah Im not even gonna try and claim that
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #17 on: July 30, 2023, 06:47:24 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July 30, 2023, 05:47:06 pm
You are more than welcome to join in. I managed to finish last in the Ascot comp so even the best. Nah Im not even gonna try and claim that
Cheers. Ah same again from you then would be appreciated 😜
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #18 on: July 30, 2023, 06:57:40 pm »
Nice one Duvva, count me in
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 12:57:04 am »
Count me in please Duvva. not even looking at the runners till tomorrow night, the going could get testing by then.
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:41:04 am »
I'm in, thanks for the reminder Duvva.

On days 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 - I'll have whatever picks Barneys daughter picks out please!  ;D
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:04:28 am »
I'm doing Barneys daughters picks in a placepot every day :)
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:31:26 pm »
Need to do mine now as i'm out tomorrow and will forget - hopefully i might get chance first thing tomorrow to amend (you know weather and all that shit that i normally look at!) ::)

13:40  Lord Riddleford
14:15  Union Island
14:50  Lord Protector
15:25  Mountain Bear
16:00  Kinross (NAP)
16:35  Emily Dickinson
17:05  Royal Dress
17:35  Crazy Luck
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:33:57 pm »
13:40 Navello
14:15 Array
14:50 Pride of America
15:25 Golden Mind
16:00 Isaac Shelby
16:35 Courage Mon Ami NAP
17:05 Rowayeh
17:35 Kitai
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm »
1:40 Whenthedealinsdone
2:15 Array (NAP)
2:50 Millebosc
3:25 Haatem
4:00 Kinross
4:35 Courage Mon Ami
5:05 Lady Mojito
5:35 Kitai
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:34:53 pm »
Heads up anyone who has a Coral account, looks like they're running their 'racing super series'
7 race (starts from second race tomorrow) placepot comp each day of Goodwood.

Free entry and a chance of a share of a decent pot (if you're not an eejit like me, and forget  :butt )
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:55:03 pm »
Day 1:-

1.40 Whenthedealinsdone
2.15 Array
2.50 Eagles Way
3.25 Golden Mind
4.00 Kinross (nap)
4.35 Coltrane
5.05 Stormy Sea
5.35 Sophias Starlight

Ill be there tomorrow so youll know what kind of day Im having by the results from the nags above!

Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm »
1.40 Navello
2.15 Dorney Lake
2.50 Haunted Dream
3.25 Iberian (NAP)
4.00 Audience
4.35 Coltrane
5.05 Good Gracious
5.35 Sophia's Starlight
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:38:33 pm »
My Nags for Tuesday. Good luck all, thanks for running comp. Duvva.

1.40pm Rassel
2.15pm Array
2.50pm Pride of America
3.25pm Golden Mind
4.00pm Kinross NAP
4.35PM Emily Dickenson
5.05pm Novus
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:30:11 am »
Nice one Duv. Ive been in horrid form so I wont defend the title with honour but lets try

1.40 Raasel
2.15 Array
2.50 Millebosc
3.25 Iberian
4.00 Kinross (NAP)
4.35 Coltrane
5.10 Rowayeh
5.35 Kitai
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:22:59 am »
1.40 - Dream Composer
2.15 - Array
2.50 - Eagles Way
3.25 - Haatem
4.00 - Audience
4.35 - Coltrane (nap)
5.05 - Bridestones
5.35 - Kitai
Re: The 3rd Annual RAWK GLORIOUS GOODWOOD Tipping Contest 1-5 AUG
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:30:49 am »
1.40 Vintage Clarets
2.15 Union Island
2.50 Eagles Way
3.25 Iberian
4.00 Audience
4.35 Courage Mon Ami
5.10 Rowayeh
5.35 Sophia's Starlight (NAP)
