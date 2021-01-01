The final of our Grand Slams (Cheltenham, Aintree, Ascot & Goodwood), is upon us, hopefully we can attract a decent number of us to have a bit of fun.Im sure Gerry will be back to defend his crown from last year and recent Ascot Champ Beneath will hopefully be looking to continue his fine form.Im sure you know by now that I organise this comp giving Pete a well earned rest after running the first 3 Slams of the year.RULES the same as the other comps are copied below.Pick one horse per race on each of the 5 days of the Glorious Goodwood meeting. Points are accumulated as follows depending on where your selection is placed.Winner - 15 pointsSecond - 10 pointsThird - 7 pointsFourth - 4 pointsPoints are only awarded for places conforming to the bookies industry standard (e.g. 2 places for races with less than 8 runners, 3 places for 8 or more runner races and 4 places for 16+ runner HANDICAP races). I appreciate some bookies pay out on 5,6,7 or even 8 places on certain races but these are purely promotions on behalf of the individual bookies and will NOT apply to this competition.To avoid any confusion over the above, points will be awarded on only the places specified on the results page of the Sporting Life WebsiteBonus points are available as follows. Starting from this year's competition, there are extra bonus points for winners and placed horses at 100/1 and over.Winner 100/1 and over = 30 Bonus PointsWinner 33/1 and over = 20 bonus pointsWinner 16/1 and over = 15 bonus pointsWinner 8/1 and over = 5 bonus pointsPlaced horses 100/1 and over - 15 Bonus PointsPlaced horses 33/1 and over - 10 Bonus pointsPlaced horses between 16/1 and 33/1 - 5 Bonus pointsDead Heats result in both horses being awarded the points for the position they finishNOTE: A horse cannot gain both win and place bonus points in any one race.On each days racing you must also pick ONE NAP horse. If your NAP selection WINS, then you receive DOUBLE points. In previous years, players received just a 10 point bonus for picking a NAP winner. I felt that a double point bonus may encourage people to try and NAP a more risky selection at longer odds and therefore gain more points. It also gives people further down the leader board a chance to move up with a bit more of a risk/reward tactic.So to clarify the scoring and NAP bonus - if you picked a 10/1 winner you will get 20 points as standard (15 + 5). If you made this your NAP of the day you would receive double and get 40 points. Napping a 33/1 winner would get you 70 Points (15 + 20 x 2). Napping an odds on favourite would gather no odds bonus and just get you the standard 15 points for a winner then doubled. (15 x 2 = 30). And so on.I will provide a daily points tally and overall leader board each evening in this thread and will also update the tables on this OP.If at the end of the competition the leaders are tied the winner will be decided by whoever picked the most winnersImportant info:Entries to be posted in this thread BEFORE the first race each day. (you can also post the night before if you wish).Any Non-Runners in your selections will be replaced by the SP Favourite.If you don't think you've got the time to make any proper selections on one of the days at least try and post something along the lines of "Fav every race". In the event of Joint Favourites your selection will be deemed as the favourite that is first alphabetically.If for any day's racing you feel you won't have time to post your full selections then simply post the words "auto pick" and I will use a random generator to select you a horse for each race that day and a random NAP. I will then post the selections for the player in this thread before the first race starts.**Anyone with edits on their original post AFTER the start of the FIRST race each day, will void ALL their selections for that day!!! No exceptions**Any player who neglects to post entries for any 2 of the 5 festival days will be removed completely from the competition. NO EXCEPTIONS. This rule allows players to miss posting selections for any one day and also gives other players the opportunity to join the competition a day late (Wednesday).Please feel free to post/edit your selections right up to the time of the first race each day or maybe even post your whole weeks selections in one go. (reminder: NR's will be replaced by SP Fav)Again, if you're pressed for time to get your entry in, I'll even except an entry posted in the thread consisting of random numbers eg: 8,5,11,9,3,2 or maybe even 'number 2 every race'. If any of these number selections don't figure in the race you will still get the SP favourite and a chance to score points.Late selections will be accepted on any day but obviously only the selections for the races that remain at the time of posting will score points.Any questions about the point scoring or selections please feel free to ask in this thread or drop me a PM.No prizes I'm afraid - just the glory of being crowned the 'RAWK Champion Goodwood Tipster' and have your name immortalised on the 'virtual' trophy