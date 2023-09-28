« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo  (Read 14648 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,291
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #120 on: September 28, 2023, 07:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 28, 2023, 07:47:17 pm
Weirder are the times when you have to defend him to other Liverpool fans (admittedly rarer, but sadly not completely unlikely).
Not that rare. The Everton thread while he was there was full of absolute whoppers declaring him finished and a dinosaur and saying he is done and that he'll never work again, yet here he is.

Twats
« Last Edit: September 28, 2023, 08:36:00 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,946
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #121 on: September 28, 2023, 08:03:47 pm »
Tough start to the season, they were clinging on in the end against Alaves (albeit down to 10). The next game against Las Palmas looks like a must win.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,887
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #122 on: September 28, 2023, 09:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 28, 2023, 07:47:17 pm
Weirder are the times when you have to defend him to other Liverpool fans (admittedly rarer, but sadly not completely unlikely).
Yep, mind boggling.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,043
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #123 on: October 2, 2023, 06:56:32 pm »
.
Las Palmas 2 - 1 Celta Vigo : League Match 8 : an 8pm kick off : The game is live in the UK on... Viaplay Sports 1 & LALIGA TV.


Las Palmas XI: Valles, Araujo, Suárez, Mármol, Cardona, Rodríguez, Loiodice, Muñoz, El Haddadi, Pejiño, Kaba.
Celta XI: Villar, Mingueza, Aidoo, Núñez, Starfelt, Sánchez, Beltrán, Dotor, Bamba, Strand Larsen, Douvikas.


Disallowed Strand Larsen goal for Celta on 34' (VAR; 50/50 foul in build-up) - https://streamin.one/v/4814668a & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1708930859418399220

^ Very harsh that; ref took his sweet time making the decision at the monitor... after VAR 'ummed & arrhed' for a while too. Nicely rounded the GK from Larsen. Still 0-0...

Strand Larsen hits the post on 60'.

Las Palmas 0 - [1] Celta; Douvikas goal on 67' (on his 1st start) - https://streamin.one/v/41da0e64 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1708944131588853974

Las Palmas [1] - 1 Celta; Jonathan Viera penalty on 84' - https://streamin.one/v/1c809b22 & https://twitter.com/GoalRushHQ/status/1708947874724143418

Las Palmas [2] - 1 Celta; Cardona goal on 90+7' - https://streamin.one/v/7905bc91 & https://twitter.com/goalfootHQ/status/1708951713778966530

2-1; full-time. FFS.


3 minute official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8uxaFnVsv60


Next Match: Celta vs Getafe - on Sunday 8th October, with a 5.30pm kick off.

« Last Edit: October 2, 2023, 10:43:47 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,330
  • BoRac
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #124 on: October 2, 2023, 10:03:39 pm »
Lost having led again.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,470
  • Truthiness
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #125 on: October 2, 2023, 10:07:54 pm »
They'd probably be top 6 if games ended on 80 minutes.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,043
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #126 on: October 8, 2023, 04:39:19 pm »
.
Celta Vigo 2 - 2 Getafe : League Match 9 : a 5.30pm kick off - live in the UK on ViaPlay Sports Online.


Celta XI: Villar; Mingueza, Unai Núñez, Starfelt, Ristic; Carles Pérez, De la Torre, Fran Beltrán, Bamba; Iago Aspas, Larsen.
Getafe XI: Soria; Damián, Gastón, Duarte, Diego Rico; Maksimovic, Djené, Aleñá; Greenwood, Mata, Borja Mayoral.


Celta Vigo 0 - [1] Getafe | Borja Mayoral goal on 2' - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1711057554191626454

Aspas misses a penalty for Celta on 14' (hits the post) - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1711060774708207819

Celta Vigo [1] - 1 Getafe | Bamba goal on 24' - https://twitter.com/oltsport_/status/1711063775648821717

Getafe's Duarte red card (both yellow cards within 3 minutes of each other) on 30' - https://twitter.com/DAZN_ES/status/1711065838139125957

Celta Vigo 1 - [2] Getafe | Greenwood goal on 33' - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1711065451357159776 & https://v.redd.it/ta6bqfk6h0tb1

Getafe's Djene lucky not to get a 2nd yellow card for a blatant pull back & foul on Larsen on 40' (ref bottles it) - https://twitter.com/AmaroJonay/status/1711069949454618857

Celta Vigo [2] - 2 Getafe | Larsen goal on 44' (VAR got a decision right!) - https://twitter.com/allworldgoal/status/1711068169547211211


2-2; half-time.  An eventful / crazy 1st half of football ;D

The 2nd half didn't live up to the 1st  - though Celta had enough chances to win. Getafe goalie did do well too.

2-2; full-time.


3 minute official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jEYXkQMWTNM

« Last Edit: October 26, 2023, 01:09:46 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,043
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #127 on: October 21, 2023, 05:40:58 pm »
.
Celta Vigo 0 - 3 Atlético Madrid : League Match 10 : an 8pm kick off tonight. The match is live in the UK on Viaplay Sports 2 and LALIGA TV,


Celta XI: Villar; Kevin, Mingueza, Starfelt, Núñez, M. Sánchez; de la Torre, Beltrán; Bamba, Larsen, Iago Aspas.   https://twitter.com/RCCeltaEN
Atletico XI: Oblak; Llorente, Azpilicueta, Hermoso, Witsel, Lino; Koke, P. Barrios, Saúl; Morata, Griezmann.   https://twitter.com/atletienglish


Celta GK Villar red card on 26' (+ penalty to Atletico) - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1715812436178059702 (+ Vazquez subbed off for Celta's sub GK Guaita)

Celta Vigo 0 - [1] Atlético Madrid; Griezmann penalty on 29' - https://streamin.one/v/1668c756 & https://twitter.com/realchutecerto/status/1715813389023256783

Celta have created a number of chances (yet again) - but just can't force the ball over the line...

Celta Vigo 0 - [2] Atlético Madrid; Griezmann on 64' - https://streamin.one/v/8e0e22c9 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1715828102171861097

Celta Vigo 0 - [3] Atlético Madrid; Griezmann on 70' - https://streamin.one/v/6cf15cbc & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1715829154652852473


3 minute official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=MytVGzNoUmw

« Last Edit: October 21, 2023, 10:47:01 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,624
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #128 on: October 22, 2023, 06:55:39 pm »
what's the plan for Vigo this year? avoid relegation?
Logged

Offline benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #129 on: October 23, 2023, 07:42:11 am »
Reckon Rafa's at risk of getting the boot?
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,381
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #130 on: October 25, 2023, 09:53:38 pm »
Big match against high flying Girona next.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • A Daily Mail plant. Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,362
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #131 on: October 25, 2023, 10:01:40 pm »
Quote from: thegoodfella on October 25, 2023, 09:53:38 pm
Big match against high flying Sportswashed Girona next.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,043
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #132 on: October 27, 2023, 06:52:54 pm »
.
Girona 1 - 0 Celta Vigo : League match 11 : an 8pm kick off : the match is live in the UK on... Viaplay Sports 1 & La Liga TV


Girona XI: Gazzaniga; Couto, A. Martínez, D. López, Blind, Gutiérrez; A. García, Herrera, Iván Martín; Savinho, Dovbyk.
Celta XI: Guaita; Kevin, Starfelt, Núñez, M. Sánchez; Tapia,de La Torre; Dotor, Bamba, Iago Aspas; Larsen.


Disallowed goal for Celta Vigo against Girona (foul on goalkeeper called) on 83 - https://v.redd.it/e756igi29twb1

Girona [1] - 0 Celta Vigo; Yangel Herrera 90'+1' - https://streamin.one/v/9ae8eba5 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1718010163750134204


3 minute official highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOCe5JqCO1E

« Last Edit: October 27, 2023, 10:57:52 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #133 on: October 27, 2023, 09:43:24 pm »
Celta don't look great but have withstood pressure from a decent Girona side. Seems as if they're going for the 0-0. Douvikas on the bench again which seems strange when they're struggling for goals (he was the top scorer in the Eredvisie last year).
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,751
  • JFT96
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #134 on: October 27, 2023, 09:53:31 pm »
Jeez Ive just looked at the La Liga table. What a start Girona have made.
Logged

Offline benitezexpletives

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 364
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #135 on: October 27, 2023, 10:07:56 pm »
Celta absolutely robbed by what looked like a legitimate goal being ruled out for a soft foul on the keeper. Looked like he fumbled it. 5 mins later Girona bang in a winner.
.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,043
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #136 on: November 1, 2023, 01:35:41 pm »
.
Turegano 0 - 4 Celta Vigo : Copa del Rey - 1st Round : a 2.30pm kick off today...

CdR info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_del_Rey & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_Copa_del_Rey & https://rfef.es/es/competiciones/copa-de-sm-el-rey


Turegano XI: Alvaro, Javi, Arranz, Julio, Acuado, Alcubilla, Juan, Cotrina, Duque, Marcos, Morata.   https://twitter.com/Tureganocf
Celta XI: Ivan, Mingueza, Unai, Carlos, Servi, Beltran, Sotelo, Miguel, Williot, Bamba, Douvikas.   https://twitter.com/RCCeltaEN


Turegano 0 - [1] Celta Vigo; Bamba goal on 12' - https://streamin.one/v/7a9c0a10 & https://twitter.com/galizport/status/1719727371513692190

Turegano 0 - [2] Celta Vigo; Bamba goal on 33' - https://streamin.one/v/ac815af2 & https://twitter.com/Christian126829/status/1719739090201973039

Turegano 0 - [3] Celta Vigo; Carlos Perez goal on 61' - https://streamin.one/v/036acac8 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1719743734865146003

Turegano 0 - [4] Celta Vigo; Carlos Perez goal on 71' - https://streamin.one/v/f8d5d476 & https://twitter.com/allworldgoal/status/1719746484462047343


5 minute official match highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=naLrn2m9LBU ;D

« Last Edit: November 1, 2023, 06:46:15 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,043
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #137 on: November 4, 2023, 04:45:42 pm »
.
Celta Vigo 1 - 1 Sevilla : League match 12 : a 5.30pm kick off : The match is live in the UK on... La Liga TV & Viaplay Sports Online


Celta XI: Guaita, Sanchez, Nunez, Starfelt, Vazquez, Bamba, Sotelo, Tapia, Mingueza, Strand Larsen, Aspas.   https://twitter.com/RCCeltaEN
Sevilla XI: Nyland; Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Soumaré, Sow, Rakitic, Ocampos, Óliver Torres; Mariano.   https://twitter.com/SevillaFC_ENG


Celta playing well - again. Larsen chipped over the bar on 11' when through on goal (albeit at an angle -  should have done better)

Aspas has a shot blocked on 13' (maybe other better placed and unmarked - hard to say if the right things was to shoot). Hope he scores later.

Mingueza hits the bar from out wide with a direct freekick - keeper beaten - probably a mis-hit cross - but looked great  :)

Celta Vigo [1] - 0 Sevilla; Carl Starfelt goal on 22' - https://streamin.one/v/fc4324f0 & https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1720866093646917951 ;D   :wellin

Celta still knocking on the door for a 2nd goal - neatly get a penalty for handball (would've been harsh), and number of shots blocked since.

Strand-Larsen looked to be pulled back by the last Sevilla defender on 36' (hopeful clearance nearly became a great through ball) - ref & VAR says nothing doing.

Celta nearly in a couple of times in the 2nd half already - though Sevilla coming into the game on the counter-attack (as of 56')

FFS! Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) second yellow card against Sevilla, on 65' - https://streamin.one/v/0c490382

Celta Vigo 1 - [1] Sevilla; Youssef En-Nesyri on 84' - https://streamin.one/v/71bf9f26 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1720882677006438757


Sevilla defender bought down Celta forward in the box (swiped his leg) on 90+9' - ref went to pitch-side monitor, and decided no penalty.


1-1; full-time. Celta somehow mange to snatch a draw from the jaws of victory... yet again. (though they defended resolutely when they went down to 10 men)


3 minute official highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYbplAlwac4

« Last Edit: November 5, 2023, 12:55:53 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,043
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #138 on: November 6, 2023, 10:53:55 pm »

'La Ligas punch bag Celta Vigo suffer another painful points loss to VAR' - by Sid Lowe:-

Rafa Benítez suggested physicists are needed in the VAR room after his side saw a last-minute penalty decision overturned

www.theguardian.com/football/2023/nov/06/la-liga-celta-vigo-sevilla-rafa-benitez-blog




^ 'Its not humour, its resignation  Rafa Benítez took a scientific approach to attack VAR after the 1-1 draw.'
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,330
  • BoRac
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #139 on: Today at 10:07:02 pm »
Lost 4-3 to Bilbao today, 98th minute penalty (no idea if controversial). Aspas missed a penalty to give them a 4-3 lead with 20 minutes to go.

Looks like they lose narrowly every week, often through bad luck/refereeing, and are playing much better than their league position suggests, but Rafa's job must surely be in danger by now.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,851
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #140 on: Today at 10:09:13 pm »
I think this might be the last decent club Rafa gets a job at.  :-X
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
Re: Rafa Benitez - at Celta Vigo
« Reply #141 on: Today at 10:11:37 pm »
His time has come and gone unfortunately, not modern day managers stay at the top for long.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 