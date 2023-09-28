.Celta Vigo 1 - 1 Sevilla
: League match 12
: a 5.30pm kick off : The match is live in the UK on... La Liga TV & Viaplay Sports OnlineCelta XI:
Guaita, Sanchez, Nunez, Starfelt, Vazquez, Bamba, Sotelo, Tapia, Mingueza, Strand Larsen, Aspas. https://twitter.com/RCCeltaENSevilla XI:
Nyland; Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Soumaré, Sow, Rakitic, Ocampos, Óliver Torres; Mariano. https://twitter.com/SevillaFC_ENG
Celta playing well - again. Larsen chipped over the bar on 11' when through on goal (albeit at an angle - should have done better)
Aspas has a shot blocked on 13' (maybe other better placed and unmarked - hard to say if the right things was to shoot). Hope he scores later.
Mingueza hits the bar from out wide with a direct freekick - keeper beaten - probably a mis-hit cross - but looked great Celta Vigo [1] - 0 Sevilla
; Carl Starfelt goal on 22' - https://streamin.one/v/fc4324f0
& https://twitter.com/ViaplaySportsUK/status/1720866093646917951
Celta still knocking on the door for a 2nd goal - neatly get a penalty for handball (would've been harsh)
, and number of shots blocked since.
Strand-Larsen looked to be pulled back by the last Sevilla defender on 36' (hopeful clearance nearly became a great through ball)
- ref & VAR says nothing doing.
Celta nearly in a couple of times in the 2nd half already - though Sevilla coming into the game on the counter-attack (as of 56')FFS!
Renato Tapia (Celta Vigo) second yellow card against Sevilla, on 65' - https://streamin.one/v/0c490382Celta Vigo 1 - [1] Sevilla
; Youssef En-Nesyri on 84' - https://streamin.one/v/71bf9f26
& https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1720882677006438757
Sevilla defender bought down Celta forward in the box (swiped his leg) on 90+9' - ref went to pitch-side monitor, and decided no penalty.1-1; full-time
. Celta somehow mange to snatch a draw from the jaws of victory... yet again. (though they defended resolutely when they went down to 10 men)
3 minute official highlights - www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYbplAlwac4