« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Scientists v AI  (Read 83 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Scientists v AI
« on: Yesterday at 03:31:49 pm »
I know we have a few scientists on the forum so I wanted to know how they view their roles with the emergence of AI.

Is it possible or even feasible that scientific researchers for example could be replaced by robots?  I understand that maybe the data analysis could be but I'm not entirely sure.

My reasons for asking is my eldest granddaughter now 13, loves science especially bugs and insects which I'd like to encourage. 

From the research I've done into career options it seems that entomology is a very specialist field especially in the food and agriculture  industries but is it likely to be one that's taken over by AI due to the scarcity of scientists?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,781
Re: Scientists v AI
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:21:37 pm »
Nah, AI is likely to help with research, not replace researchers. It is going to be (and already is in some fields) another tool, not something that replaces the person using the tools.

For example today I used an AI program to help identify things in an image. At the moment, that is still a process that needs a lot of work by a human - I'm doing a pre-selection of the images, I need to manually mark some of the things I am looking for and train the program to find them - meaning I need to check some results, mark some other features, remove some, etc, until the program does a decent job of identifying stuff. But then I can give it thousands of images and it'll spit out the things it found, much quicker than me looking at all of them myself (I still check a few to make sure its correct). In a few years, I can probably do the whole training process much quicker, and I can maybe be more vague about it. But I will still need to decide what to look for in which images, and decide something based on the results.

For example, if I were to look at garden pests, I could imagine that soon you will be able to go and look at a plant, and if you find some sort of bug, take out your phone and take an image, and it'll tell you what it is, and maybe also if you need to do something about it, and what. You might even imagine there could be some sort of robot crawling through a greehouse, take pictures, identify pests, and automatically adjust watering, temperature, pesticides etc. But that robot will replace the manual gardeners, not the pest researchers. Someone needs to tell that robot how to deal with each pest, and check that the result is what is wanted. For example, make sure that the yield doesn't reduce, or does one measure to combat certain pests doesn't bring in others.  (AI can likely also help with understanding how pests are connected, but it will again need direction as to what to look at).


I did talk to a few insect researchers recently, and it is amazing what we don't know about them. There are a few that has been researched very well (fruit flies, for example), but loads we barely know the basics. If she is interested in insects, there'll be loads of work for her. :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Scientists v AI
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:00:09 pm »
^^^  Thanks for all that.

Yeah she loves her bugs so I've just got to hope that school doesn't dampen that enthusiasm as she frequently complains that science is boring at school.

Ooh quick question then, is it absolutely necessary to do a PhD?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:01:42 pm by reddebs »
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Scientists v AI
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:13:00 pm »
I am dragging my way slowly through a part-time PhD in Data Science.  In my opinion AI, if paired with robotics, will ultimately have the potential to replace almost every job so I wouldn't base career advice on whether a particular career will become obsolete.

My expectation is that automation of jobs will be profit driven.  BT is a good example as they think can replace their call handlers with a chatbots that do a passable enough job to tick the box of customer support.  I don't really see the profit motive in automating entomology.

As redbyrdz said, in most careers AI will assist rather than replace.  It will largely replace the mundane and the repetitive parts of most jobs if the company or person has the motivation and skills to implement it.

The problem is the jobs that are almost entirely mundane and repetitive and the lack of sufficient gainful employment opportunities elsewhere.  Of course, we could all just reduce to 30 hour working weeks, then 20, then 10... as the spoils of humanity's innovation are spread evenly amongst us all  :odd

Edit: in response to your edit I would say Yes that a PhD in almost every scientific field is necessary now.  My wife has a Masters in a similar field but now they only recruit people with a relevant PhD to do what are largely entry level jobs.  There is always the path less trodden to establish a career in scientific fields without a huge weight of academia behind you but it's more difficult.  As someone not particularly enjoying the PhD experience I would say to anyone to only do it if it's a passion and not simply for career enhancement!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Scientists v AI
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:42:41 pm »
^^^ again thanks for that.

Interesting about the necessity for the PhD but it's such a pity there isn't a more practical route for the less academic individuals.

She's only 13 so probably doesn't even know there are career options with bugs.  I'll have a good chat with her on the drive here on Friday, let the idea trickle in while her mind's still fertile.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,040
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Scientists v AI
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:07:16 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:31:49 pm
I know we have a few scientists on the forum so I wanted to know how they view their roles with the emergence of AI.

Is it possible or even feasible that scientific researchers for example could be replaced by robots?  I understand that maybe the data analysis could be but I'm not entirely sure.

My reasons for asking is my eldest granddaughter now 13, loves science especially bugs and insects which I'd like to encourage. 

From the research I've done into career options it seems that entomology is a very specialist field especially in the food and agriculture  industries but is it likely to be one that's taken over by AI due to the scarcity of scientists?

Absolutely possible our intelligence as humans is driven by a particular arrangement of atoms there's no law of physics that prevents this being reproduced in non-human form. It's just a question of when not if could be 5 years could be 50 years no one really knows.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 