Nah, AI is likely to help with research, not replace researchers. It is going to be (and already is in some fields) another tool, not something that replaces the person using the tools.For example today I used an AI program to help identify things in an image. At the moment, that is still a process that needs a lot of work by a human - I'm doing a pre-selection of the images, I need to manually mark some of the things I am looking for and train the program to find them - meaning I need to check some results, mark some other features, remove some, etc, until the program does a decent job of identifying stuff. But then I can give it thousands of images and it'll spit out the things it found, much quicker than me looking at all of them myself (I still check a few to make sure its correct). In a few years, I can probably do the whole training process much quicker, and I can maybe be more vague about it. But I will still need to decide what to look for in which images, and decide something based on the results.For example, if I were to look at garden pests, I could imagine that soon you will be able to go and look at a plant, and if you find some sort of bug, take out your phone and take an image, and it'll tell you what it is, and maybe also if you need to do something about it, and what. You might even imagine there could be some sort of robot crawling through a greehouse, take pictures, identify pests, and automatically adjust watering, temperature, pesticides etc. But that robot will replace the manual gardeners, not the pest researchers. Someone needs to tell that robot how to deal with each pest, and check that the result is what is wanted. For example, make sure that the yield doesn't reduce, or does one measure to combat certain pests doesn't bring in others. (AI can likely also help with understanding how pests are connected, but it will again need direction as to what to look at).I did talk to a few insect researchers recently, and it is amazing what we don't know about them. There are a few that has been researched very well (fruit flies, for example), but loads we barely know the basics. If she is interested in insects, there'll be loads of work for her.