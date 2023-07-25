« previous next »
Online Barrow Shaun

Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« on: July 25, 2023, 11:58:07 pm »
No cheating, Googling, whatever. What have you got?... Just say three maximum and give others a go.

(super cups, world club thingies and charity shields don't count)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:00:21 am by Barrow Shaun »
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #1 on: July 25, 2023, 11:59:53 pm »
Stephane Henchoz. Cleared an Ian Bennett goal kick with a header (climbing above Dele Adebola) in the 7th minute of the League Cup final in 2001.

Ill leave the rest for others.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:03:00 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 25, 2023, 11:59:53 pm
Stephane Henchoz. Cleared an Ian Bennett goal kick with a header (climbing above Dele Adebola) in the 7th minute of the League Cup final in 2001.

Ill leave the rest for others.

I really like that answer. I was actually after goals scored for us, but fuck it, good answer, I didn't phrase the question properly.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Garlicbread

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:45:03 am »
Gerrard in CL final 2005
Babbel in EL final 2001
Own goal from Alaves player in EL final 2001  ;D

Edit: Gonna change the own goal to Nunez in the 2005 League Cup final actually.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:49:09 am by Garlicbread »
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:51:38 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 12:45:03 am
Gerrard in CL final 2005
Babbel in EL final 2001
Own goal from Alaves player in EL final 2001  ;D

Edit: Gonna change the own goal to Nunez in the 2005 League Cup final actually.

Goals for us. Good man. 2 well-earned points. EDIT: I'll reluctantly accept the OGs especially if you can explain the Nunez thing (I don't know all the answers to this dtuff myself.) EDIT : Ah, too manys beers here, my misreading. Excusez moi, as they once said in 'Parliament.'
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:06:14 am by Barrow Shaun »
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Kalito

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:31:26 am »
Tommy Smith 1977 European Cup final.
Keegan 1974 FA Cup final.
Babbel 2001 UEFA Cup final.
Gerrard Champions League final.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:33:23 am by Kalito »
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online Kalito

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:32:36 am »
St John (or Sir Roger?) (winner i believe) 1965 FA Cup final.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline Kashinoda

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:32:30 am »
Garcia 2005 Super Cup Final
Kuyt 2007 Champions League Final
Carroll 2012 FA Cup final, though incorrectly ruled to not have crossed the line 🤔
Offline Jambo Power

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:35:29 am »
Gerrard v Chelsea 2005 league cup final.
Offline lamonti

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:56:25 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on July 25, 2023, 11:58:07 pm
No cheating, Googling, whatever. What have you got?... Just say three maximum and give others a go.

(super cups, world club thingies and charity shields don't count)

Kuyt, Milan, 2007. He was offside too.
Offline Wingman

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:05:09 am »
Rush 1989 FA Cup final v Everton, glancing header from a Barnes cross
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:24:29 am »
Two in the same Final - Keegan and Lloyd against BMG UEFA Cup '73 (after Shanks had realised that the German side might be susceptible to aerial attack after the abandoned leg).
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline terry_macss_perm

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:43:28 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 03:31:26 am
Tommy Smith 1977 European Cup final.
Keegan 1974 FA Cup final.
Babbel 2001 UEFA Cup final.
Gerrard Champions League final.


We didnt score a headed goal in the 74 cup final.
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:48:34 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 09:43:28 am
We didnt score a headed goal in the 74 cup final.

This ^^

Some good answers so far.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Jwils21

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:52:01 am »
Community Shield last year, Nunez header.

Martin Skrtel scored a rare non-headed goal in the 2012 league cup final

Never mind, Ive actually read the post now.  ;)
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:04:59 am »
Alan Hansen, 1981 League Cup Final replay. Via someones knee.

I remember that game well as it was the first time I had seen Rushie. I remember thinking - "who's that and why is he playing in a cup final"
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:18:14 am by Nitramdorf »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 am »
One I dont think weve had yet: Antonio Nunez - League Cup Final 2005 to bring it back to 2-3.

Garlic Bread beat me to it!
Offline rob1966

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:12:27 am »
Geli - 2001 UEFA Cup Final   ;D

My others, St John and Tommy Smith already posted.
Online Kalito

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 am »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 09:43:28 am
We didnt score a headed goal in the 74 cup final.
Now thinking back, you're right of course.  :)

I remember seeing footage of Keegan's goal, I just imagined for some reason a diving header!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:36:27 am »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:27:06 am
Now thinking back, you're right of course.  :)

I remember seeing footage of Keegan's goal, I just imagined for some reason a diving header!

He got two. One a powerful shot, centrally, and one a tap in after a great move.

EDIT: I was too young to watch that game but I remember in later years reading something about Malcolm MacDonald (sp?) boasting before the game about what he was going to do to us. Not sure what it was he'd said, but I've always loved it when opposing players spout shit off before a game - just like Clinton Morris(on?) years later after we lost a first leg (LC semi?) 2-1 at Palace. We trounced them 5-0 at Anfield and that clown fluffed one right in front of The Kop. Anyway, sorry to digress.......
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:43:22 am by Barrow Shaun »
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online Kalito

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:54:42 am »
I believe Alan Kennedy and Terry Mac were playing for the Toon that day...

The diving header i'm thinking of is St John's in the Cup final!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Offline rob1966

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 11:36:27 am
He got two. One a powerful shot, centrally, and one a tap in after a great move.

EDIT: I was too young to watch that game but I remember in later years reading something about Malcolm MacDonald (sp?) boasting before the game about what he was going to do to us. Not sure what it was he'd said, but I've always loved it when opposing players spout shit off before a game - just like Clinton Morris(on?) years later after we lost a first leg (LC semi?) 2-1 at Palace. We trounced them 5-0 at Anfield and that clown fluffed one right in front of The Kop. Anyway, sorry to digress.......

Yeah, "Supermac" was banging them in over a few seasons for Newcastle, scored in every round in 74 and was gobbing off about what he was going to do to us and we rammed it back down his throat ;D.  My first time seeing us win the FA Cup after having seen us lose to Arsenal in 1971.

Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:54:42 am
I believe Alan Kennedy and Terry Mac were playing for the Toon that day...

The diving header i'm thinking of is St John's in the Cup final!

Yep, both played against us
Online Garlicbread

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:11:06 am
One I dont think weve had yet: Antonio Nunez - League Cup Final 2005 to bring it back to 2-3.

Garlic Bread beat me to it!

Had a look at the highlights afterwards and man the goals scored in that extra time were all shitty as hell, including Antonio Nunez's.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 03:58:51 pm
Had a look at the highlights afterwards and man the goals scored in that extra time were all shitty as hell, including Antonio Nunez's.

Theres were all bundled in werent they? And his was some loopy ball (deflected shot or cross?) that he climbed highest to nod in.

I was in Cardiff for that one - we got there an hour earlier than we needed to as we had the kick off time wrong so hit the pubs very early. Some let off when Riise scored in the first minute!
Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:25:18 pm
Theres were all bundled in werent they? And his was some loopy ball (deflected shot or cross?) that he climbed highest to nod in.

I was in Cardiff for that one - we got there an hour earlier than we needed to as we had the kick off time wrong so hit the pubs very early. Some let off when Riise scored in the first minute!

This is one of those I've never watched back so can't really remember Nunez's goal - just Riise's and the Gerrard OG.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Elzar

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm »
A Liverpool fan was touring the USA on holiday and stopped in a remote bar in the hills of Nevada. He was chatting to the bartender when he spied an old native Indian sitting in the corner. He had tribal gear on, long white plaits, wrinkled face.'Who's he?. 'That's the Memory Man.' said the bartender. 'He knows everything. He can remember any fact. Go and try him out.' So the fella goes over, and thinking he won't know about English football, asks 'Who won the 1965 FA Cup Final?'. 'Liverpool' replies the Memory Man. 'Who did they beat?' 'Leeds' was the reply. 'And the score?' '2-1' 'Who scored the winning goal?' 'Ian St. John' was the old man's reply. He was knocked out by this and told everyone back home about the Memory Man when he got back. A few years later he went back to the USA and tried to find the impressive Memory Man. Eventually he found the bar and sitting in the same seat was the old Indian only this time he was older and more wrinkled. He was so impressed in their last meeting, he decided to greet the Indian in his native tongue. He approached him with the greeting 'How'.

The Memory man replied.....'Diving header in the six yard box'.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline kesey

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:31:47 pm »
The first ones that popped up .

Ian St John - 1965 FA Cup .
Ian Rush - 1989 FA Cup .
Tommy Smith - 1977 Rome.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Barrow Shaun

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:04:56 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 09:40:58 pm
A Liverpool fan was touring the USA ................'How'.

The Memory man replied.....

I love daft shit like that. Ta.
officially accepted RAWK source of information
