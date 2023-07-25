A Liverpool fan was touring the USA on holiday and stopped in a remote bar in the hills of Nevada. He was chatting to the bartender when he spied an old native Indian sitting in the corner. He had tribal gear on, long white plaits, wrinkled face.'Who's he?. 'That's the Memory Man.' said the bartender. 'He knows everything. He can remember any fact. Go and try him out.' So the fella goes over, and thinking he won't know about English football, asks 'Who won the 1965 FA Cup Final?'. 'Liverpool' replies the Memory Man. 'Who did they beat?' 'Leeds' was the reply. 'And the score?' '2-1' 'Who scored the winning goal?' 'Ian St. John' was the old man's reply. He was knocked out by this and told everyone back home about the Memory Man when he got back. A few years later he went back to the USA and tried to find the impressive Memory Man. Eventually he found the bar and sitting in the same seat was the old Indian only this time he was older and more wrinkled. He was so impressed in their last meeting, he decided to greet the Indian in his native tongue. He approached him with the greeting 'How'.



The Memory man replied.....'Diving header in the six yard box'.