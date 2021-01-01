« previous next »
Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz

Barrow Shaun

Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Yesterday at 11:58:07 pm
No cheating, Googling, whatever. What have you got?... Just say three maximum and give others a go.

(super cups, world club thingies and charity shields don't count)
Crosby Nick

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:59:53 pm
Stephane Henchoz. Cleared an Ian Bennett goal kick with a header (climbing above Dele Adebola) in the 7th minute of the League Cup final in 2001.

Ill leave the rest for others.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:03:00 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:59:53 pm
Stephane Henchoz. Cleared an Ian Bennett goal kick with a header (climbing above Dele Adebola) in the 7th minute of the League Cup final in 2001.

Ill leave the rest for others.

I really like that answer. I was actually after goals scored for us, but fuck it, good answer, I didn't phrase the question properly.
Garlicbread

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:45:03 am
Gerrard in CL final 2005
Babbel in EL final 2001
Own goal from Alaves player in EL final 2001  ;D

Edit: Gonna change the own goal to Nunez in the 2005 League Cup final actually.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:51:38 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:45:03 am
Gerrard in CL final 2005
Babbel in EL final 2001
Own goal from Alaves player in EL final 2001  ;D

Edit: Gonna change the own goal to Nunez in the 2005 League Cup final actually.

Goals for us. Good man. 2 well-earned points. EDIT: I'll reluctantly accept the OGs especially if you can explain the Nunez thing (I don't know all the answers to this dtuff myself.) EDIT : Ah, too manys beers here, my misreading. Excusez moi, as they once said in 'Parliament.'
Kalito

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:31:26 am
Tommy Smith 1977 European Cup final.
Keegan 1974 FA Cup final.
Babbel 2001 UEFA Cup final.
Gerrard Champions League final.
Kalito

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #6 on: Today at 03:32:36 am
St John (or Sir Roger?) (winner i believe) 1965 FA Cup final.
Kashinoda

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #7 on: Today at 04:32:30 am
Garcia 2005 Super Cup Final
Kuyt 2007 Champions League Final
Carroll 2012 FA Cup final, though incorrectly ruled to not have crossed the line 🤔
Jambo Power

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #8 on: Today at 04:35:29 am
Gerrard v Chelsea 2005 league cup final.
lamonti

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #9 on: Today at 05:56:25 am
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 11:58:07 pm
No cheating, Googling, whatever. What have you got?... Just say three maximum and give others a go.

(super cups, world club thingies and charity shields don't count)

Kuyt, Milan, 2007. He was offside too.
Wingman

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #10 on: Today at 07:05:09 am
Rush 1989 FA Cup final v Everton, glancing header from a Barnes cross
Yorkykopite

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #11 on: Today at 09:24:29 am
Two in the same Final - Keegan and Lloyd against BMG UEFA Cup '73 (after Shanks had realised that the German side might be susceptible to aerial attack after the abandoned leg).
terry_macss_perm

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #12 on: Today at 09:43:28 am
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 03:31:26 am
Tommy Smith 1977 European Cup final.
Keegan 1974 FA Cup final.
Babbel 2001 UEFA Cup final.
Gerrard Champions League final.


We didnt score a headed goal in the 74 cup final.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #13 on: Today at 09:48:34 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 09:43:28 am
We didnt score a headed goal in the 74 cup final.

This ^^

Some good answers so far.
Jwils21

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #14 on: Today at 09:52:01 am
Community Shield last year, Nunez header.

Martin Skrtel scored a rare non-headed goal in the 2012 league cup final

Never mind, Ive actually read the post now.  ;)
Nitramdorf

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #15 on: Today at 10:04:59 am
Alan Hansen, 1981 League Cup Final replay. Via someones knee.

I remember that game well as it was the first time I had seen Rushie. I remember thinking - "who's that and why is he playing in a cup final"
Crosby Nick

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #16 on: Today at 10:11:06 am
One I dont think weve had yet: Antonio Nunez - League Cup Final 2005 to bring it back to 2-3.

Garlic Bread beat me to it!
rob1966

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #17 on: Today at 10:12:27 am
Geli - 2001 UEFA Cup Final   ;D

My others, St John and Tommy Smith already posted.
Kalito

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #18 on: Today at 11:27:06 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 09:43:28 am
We didnt score a headed goal in the 74 cup final.
Now thinking back, you're right of course.  :)

I remember seeing footage of Keegan's goal, I just imagined for some reason a diving header!
Barrow Shaun

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #19 on: Today at 11:36:27 am
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 11:27:06 am
Now thinking back, you're right of course.  :)

I remember seeing footage of Keegan's goal, I just imagined for some reason a diving header!

He got two. One a powerful shot, centrally, and one a tap in after a great move.

EDIT: I was too young to watch that game but I remember in later years reading something about Malcolm MacDonald (sp?) boasting before the game about what he was going to do to us. Not sure what it was he'd said, but I've always loved it when opposing players spout shit off before a game - just like Clinton Morris(on?) years later after we lost a first leg (LC semi?) 2-1 at Palace. We trounced them 5-0 at Anfield and that clown fluffed one right in front of The Kop. Anyway, sorry to digress.......
Kalito

Re: Headers for Liverpool in major cup finals quiz
Reply #20 on: Today at 11:54:42 am
I believe Alan Kennedy and Terry Mac were playing for the Toon that day...

The diving header i'm thinking of is St John's in the Cup final!
