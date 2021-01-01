Crosby Nick never fails.
Stephane Henchoz. Cleared an Ian Bennett goal kick with a header (climbing above Dele Adebola) in the 7th minute of the League Cup final in 2001.Ill leave the rest for others.
Gerrard in CL final 2005Babbel in EL final 2001Own goal from Alaves player in EL final 2001 Edit: Gonna change the own goal to Nunez in the 2005 League Cup final actually.
No cheating, Googling, whatever. What have you got?... Just say three maximum and give others a go.(super cups, world club thingies and charity shields don't count)
Tommy Smith 1977 European Cup final.Keegan 1974 FA Cup final.Babbel 2001 UEFA Cup final.Gerrard Champions League final.
We didnt score a headed goal in the 74 cup final.
Now thinking back, you're right of course. I remember seeing footage of Keegan's goal, I just imagined for some reason a diving header!
