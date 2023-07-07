« previous next »
Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« on: July 7, 2023, 09:53:26 am »
Threads already has 60 million signed up. Thats got to hurt Musk
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #1 on: July 7, 2023, 10:33:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  7, 2023, 08:43:10 am
As of 5 hours ago they had 55m new users to get that from. If they get around to resolve the EU issues they'll literally turn Twitter into a modern day MySpace.

Have they launched in India? Instagram has a few 100m users there.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #2 on: July 7, 2023, 10:57:06 am »
Quote from: Claire. on July  7, 2023, 10:33:09 am
Have they launched in India? Instagram has a few 100m users there.

Yep and about another 100 countries (No EU).
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #3 on: July 7, 2023, 01:30:24 pm »
A lot of right wingers on Twitter are boycotting it as its apparently leftist this is a good thing. If it wasnt owned by meta, Id welcome it. Not a bad user experience.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #4 on: July 7, 2023, 01:31:40 pm »
The Instagram hook-up will probably tip the balance but Threads is a bit... crap.

The size of the company that Meta is, the Twitter-sized market they're trying to attract, that they're really just copying existing Twitter features and that they've presumably had a decent sized run-up to this.  I don't think I'm wrong to have expected a bit more.

Maybe the initial success in signing people up will see Meta go all in now and ultimately blow Twitter out the water.  Twitter themselves are clearly in no state to respond if Meta do up the ante.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #5 on: July 7, 2023, 01:38:57 pm »
Its amazing how quickly a lot of big companies, celebrities and politicians etc  have moved to the new platform
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #6 on: July 7, 2023, 01:52:55 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on July  7, 2023, 01:31:40 pm
The Instagram hook-up will probably tip the balance but Threads is a bit... crap.

The size of the company that Meta is, the Twitter-sized market they're trying to attract, that they're really just copying existing Twitter features and that they've presumably had a decent sized run-up to this.  I don't think I'm wrong to have expected a bit more.

Maybe the initial success in signing people up will see Meta go all in now and ultimately blow Twitter out the water.  Twitter themselves are clearly in no state to respond if Meta do up the ante.

They likely rushed it out to capitalise on the Twitter shitshow. I don't think outright cloning features is an issue really either, the problem with Twitter isn't its functionality.

It's a shame they beat BlueSky to the punch, people were clearly waiting for an alternative to jump on and out of all the aspiring competitors, the worst one got there first.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #7 on: July 7, 2023, 07:56:21 pm »
I already prefer it to twitter. Shame its not a new startup though. Also a shame I had to signup to Insta.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #8 on: July 7, 2023, 08:25:20 pm »
I'll laugh my head off it Trump starts posting on Threads before returning to Twitter.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #9 on: July 7, 2023, 10:52:59 pm »
I really feel like we needed another social media platform.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #10 on: July 7, 2023, 10:58:27 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July  7, 2023, 01:30:24 pm
A lot of right wingers on Twitter are boycotting it as its apparently leftist  Not a bad user experience.

I left twitter quite soon after that "free speech" hypocrite too over as it was quite clear, the radical elements  had essentially been given the keys to the asylum. I've never used Facebook or Instagram but i thoroughly enjoyed Twitter at one point so may give this a try in due course.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #11 on: July 8, 2023, 08:51:44 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on July  7, 2023, 10:58:27 pm
I left twitter quite soon after that "free speech" hypocrite too over as it was quite clear, the radical elements  had essentially been given the keys to the asylum. I've never used Facebook or Instagram but i thoroughly enjoyed Twitter at one point so may give this a try in due course.

My wife is enjoying it. She found Twitter too toxic and spammy. Her thoughts are that threads feels very millennial in its user base.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #12 on: July 8, 2023, 09:35:04 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on July  7, 2023, 01:31:40 pm
The Instagram hook-up will probably tip the balance but Threads is a bit... crap.

The size of the company that Meta is, the Twitter-sized market they're trying to attract, that they're really just copying existing Twitter features and that they've presumably had a decent sized run-up to this.  I don't think I'm wrong to have expected a bit more.

Maybe the initial success in signing people up will see Meta go all in now and ultimately blow Twitter out the water.  Twitter themselves are clearly in no state to respond if Meta do up the ante.

Zuck spent too much money, time and resources trying to get his Metaverse up and running. Then AI comes along and the focus in tech has shifted direction.

Musk's recent actions sounded like someone who was worried that the level of openness on Twitter meant it was fairly easy for it to be mined for data for someone building AI. Zuck has just gone and created another channel for him to mine data from his existing customer base. Now he's got news from Facebook, images catalogue from Instagram and live public sentiment from Threads.

Once he's got his AI finely tuned 'it' will build his Metaverse.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #13 on: July 8, 2023, 12:25:09 pm »
I'm glad they are working on these things


Instagram head says a Threads Following feed is on the list of upcoming features

Metas highly anticipated Twitter competitor, Threads, debuted yesterday and already has more than 23 million signups. The app is pretty similar to Twitter, but its missing a key feature: a feed that only displays posts from people you follow. Currently, the app has a single feed that shows you posts from both people you follow and people you dont. On the other hand, Twitter features a Following feed and a For You feed.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri responded to calls for Threads to have a Following feed and said it was on the list of features that the platform would like to add in the future. Mosseri made the comment in response to a post from YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Like Twitter, Instagram also features a Following list view in addition to the default algorithmic feed, so it makes sense for Threads to have one as well.

Other features that Mosseri noted are on the list include the ability to switch between different Threads accounts and the option to edit posts. Mosseri also stated that several basics are still missing from the app, such as the ability to search hashtags. Its worth noting that although users have asked for the ability to double tap to like a post, Mosseri said that Meta tried to implement this, but the problem is that you need to be able to tap on a thread to open the full thread, and that you dont want to have an element that you can both tap and double tap.



https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/06/instagram-head-threads-adding-following-feed-other-additional-features/?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAEcpyCJa29oR2kIdsPSe6BjCpySho0_fB1KWzvOvi_FasOPe6r0BngpV_UxlhJzqYqDtmqyYkM-w0VgbaTsOVdOxIFxqUhUtyJbfI8wPSsFanF6zvDWQNPqj7twisDf_OFbDYPhhToFJ1c9sIZPMVxnT6Y4ubuvcQ7QgdvMYvBXR
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #14 on: July 8, 2023, 12:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July  8, 2023, 12:25:09 pm
I'm glad they are working on these things


Instagram head says a Threads Following feed is on the list of upcoming features

Metas highly anticipated Twitter competitor, Threads, debuted yesterday and already has more than 23 million signups. The app is pretty similar to Twitter, but its missing a key feature: a feed that only displays posts from people you follow. Currently, the app has a single feed that shows you posts from both people you follow and people you dont. On the other hand, Twitter features a Following feed and a For You feed.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri responded to calls for Threads to have a Following feed and said it was on the list of features that the platform would like to add in the future. Mosseri made the comment in response to a post from YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Like Twitter, Instagram also features a Following list view in addition to the default algorithmic feed, so it makes sense for Threads to have one as well.

Other features that Mosseri noted are on the list include the ability to switch between different Threads accounts and the option to edit posts. Mosseri also stated that several basics are still missing from the app, such as the ability to search hashtags. Its worth noting that although users have asked for the ability to double tap to like a post, Mosseri said that Meta tried to implement this, but the problem is that you need to be able to tap on a thread to open the full thread, and that you dont want to have an element that you can both tap and double tap.



https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/06/instagram-head-threads-adding-following-feed-other-additional-features/?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAEcpyCJa29oR2kIdsPSe6BjCpySho0_fB1KWzvOvi_FasOPe6r0BngpV_UxlhJzqYqDtmqyYkM-w0VgbaTsOVdOxIFxqUhUtyJbfI8wPSsFanF6zvDWQNPqj7twisDf_OFbDYPhhToFJ1c9sIZPMVxnT6Y4ubuvcQ7QgdvMYvBXR

Just an update on users. It was @ 80m 12 hours ago.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #15 on: July 8, 2023, 01:25:48 pm »
I don't get why ppl are kinda downplaying Threads coz its functionality isn't 100%.

it was rushed to market to hit Twitter hard when Musk choked the volumes  last week.  the missing functions will be added very quickly.

if Meta can get the EU to Ok it, Twitter will be dead. and hopefully Musk along with it.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #16 on: July 8, 2023, 01:51:50 pm »
is there a website for this? or is it just an app?
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #17 on: July 8, 2023, 02:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on July  8, 2023, 01:51:50 pm
is there a website for this? or is it just an app?

App only currently, there is a website but it's just linking to the app - https://www.threads.net/ - think they do need a webapp but less personal data to steal there.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #18 on: July 8, 2023, 02:36:01 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on July  8, 2023, 02:31:44 pm
App only currently, there is a website but it's just linking to the app - https://www.threads.net/ - think they do need a webapp but less personal data to steal there.

Ah ok cause I tried threads.com and it said we are not linked to instagram, so figured probably not the right place.

Thanks
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #19 on: July 8, 2023, 05:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on July  8, 2023, 02:31:44 pm
App only currently, there is a website but it's just linking to the app - https://www.threads.net/ - think they do need a webapp but less personal data to steal there.

Indeed.

The main reason I don't have any social media on my phone at all.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:59:05 am »
It's pretty amusing to see Musk tank twitter and then get kicked in the balls by this, but the unbridled launch into the arms of Zuckerberg is depressing.  He may not be as edgelord douchey as Musk but he's arguably more dangerous.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:11:13 am »
Ive been banned from threads :lmao

Ive only made one post and replied to 3 others all of those were just Hi so I think its banned me for repetitive posting :lmao

It may have some huge flaws
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:14:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:11:13 am
Ive been banned from threads :lmao

Ive only made one post and replied to 3 others all of those were just Hi so I think its banned me for repetitive posting :lmao

It may have some huge flaws

Hi Tepid
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:09:11 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:11:13 am
Ive been banned from threads :lmao

Ive only made one post and replied to 3 others all of those were just Hi so I think its banned me for repetitive posting :lmao

It may have some huge flaws

Your reputation precedes you.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:18:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:11:13 am
Ive been banned from threads :lmao

Ive only made one post and replied to 3 others all of those were just Hi so I think its banned me for repetitive posting :lmao

It may have some huge flaws

Your bloody lucky they haven't been able to implement the 'repetitive posting' ban algorithm on here.  ::)
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 11:15:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:18:49 am
Your bloody lucky they haven't been able to implement the 'repetitive posting' ban algorithm on here.  ::)
:lmao

Now unbanned however
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 12:06:33 pm »
Not planning to sign up,

I hope these billionaires do have a cage match and injure eachother

Just proof really that wealth doesn't change you for the better
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:20:10 pm »
Musk wants a literal dick-measuring contest, apparently. And yes, I mean literal.

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/musk-dick-measuring-contest/
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:27:54 am »
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:26:44 pm »
I actually thought this was about 'Threads' and looking for hints for the forthcoming apocalypse.  As you were.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:49:31 pm »
 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IEaNTLA_zgY&amp;ab_channel=RyanGeorge" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IEaNTLA_zgY&amp;ab_channel=RyanGeorge</a>
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:44:42 pm »
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 10:44:42 pm

Well, if they do this it will probably kill twitter stone dead in six months
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #33 on: Today at 11:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 10:44:42 pm


They've also admitted to being very loose on monitoring posts.
Re: Threads - alternative Twitter discussion
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:29:59 pm »
Threads was rushed to market to hit Musk while he was (once again) effing around with Twatter.

my guess is they were planning maybe 12 months development/testing before rolling it out, so there will be a lot of functional / operational upgrades to introduce.

the key will be not rushing them out - if the platform tanks they'll lose a lot of the goodwill they're building, so they'll need to test / stress test very well.

