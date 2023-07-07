I'm glad they are working on these thingsInstagram head says a Threads Following feed is on the list of upcoming featuresMetas highly anticipated Twitter competitor, Threads, debuted yesterday and already has more than 23 million signups. The app is pretty similar to Twitter, but its missing a key feature: a feed that only displays posts from people you follow. Currently, the app has a single feed that shows you posts from both people you follow and people you dont. On the other hand, Twitter features a Following feed and a For You feed.Instagram head Adam Mosseri responded to calls for Threads to have a Following feed and said it was on the list of features that the platform would like to add in the future. Mosseri made the comment in response to a post from YouTuber Marques Brownlee. Like Twitter, Instagram also features a Following list view in addition to the default algorithmic feed, so it makes sense for Threads to have one as well.Other features that Mosseri noted are on the list include the ability to switch between different Threads accounts and the option to edit posts. Mosseri also stated that several basics are still missing from the app, such as the ability to search hashtags. Its worth noting that although users have asked for the ability to double tap to like a post, Mosseri said that Meta tried to implement this, but the problem is that you need to be able to tap on a thread to open the full thread, and that you dont want to have an element that you can both tap and double tap.