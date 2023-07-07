The Instagram hook-up will probably tip the balance but Threads is a bit... crap.
The size of the company that Meta is, the Twitter-sized market they're trying to attract, that they're really just copying existing Twitter features and that they've presumably had a decent sized run-up to this. I don't think I'm wrong to have expected a bit more.
Maybe the initial success in signing people up will see Meta go all in now and ultimately blow Twitter out the water. Twitter themselves are clearly in no state to respond if Meta do up the ante.