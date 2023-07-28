I think ultimately it speaks to footballers egos that they probably dont fully realise why theyre there.



Surely Henderson knows hes getting Mbappe/Messi level money because Saudis point is every man has their price not because hes a good player anymore.



And Gerrards just given up - probably shows he has more self awareness than Lampard but hes there for his name not his managerial quality.



Anyway - Sami Hyypia the last Liverpool captain not to sell his soul.



I think you are right about Gerrard giving up, he had dreams of managing Liverpool, had a great start at Rangers then after failing with a blunt sword at Villa probably realised it's either not for him or he is simply not ever going to be good enough. Probably swayed him somewhat as he thought he wasn't cut out for it and managing is a different game all together at the very top level than playing the game.Shame he didn't have the same fight that he did as a player.