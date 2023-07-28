'Inside Hendersons Saudi transfer: Gerrards strategy, Klopp home truths, frightening wages
' - by James Pearce and Simon Hughes:-https://theathletic.com/4722601/2023/07/28/inside-hendersons-saudi-transfer-gerrards-strategy-klopp-home-truths-frightening-wages
- or article in full, here: https://archive.li/ErgRga snippet...
'Henderson will also have to confront the fact that his exit has left a sour taste for those supporters who feel his behaviour has not lived up to his moral stances on big social issues. On Thursday, the move was criticised by the Liverpool supporters board, who said that it had caused hurt and division.
Henderson has yet to comment publicly on those recriminations but will have to do so at some point. His first press engagements are obliged to be with Saudi media, who are hardly likely to quiz him on the finer points of gay rights in the kingdom, but Henderson knows that at some point they will have to be addressed.
The more pointed questions, however, might not come until he is next called into an England squad for the October internationals, assuming he is involved.
For the time being, his attention will turn to the next big date in his diary. August 14, and a potential Saudi Pro League debut against Al Nassr featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, provided that game is not postponed due to Asian Champions League commitments.
Either way, it is a suitably bizarre end to a month which turned Hendersons life upside down.'
^ worth remembering Henderson chose to turn his life 'upside down' - and also keep quiet on choosing to be a sportswashing hypocrite for a brutal oppressive regime.