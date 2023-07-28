« previous next »
Author Topic: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia

jillcwhomever

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #160 on: Today at 12:35:14 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:51:48 am
One of the few news organisations that actually lets us know what is happening in the hideous land of Saudi Arabia.

Say nothing of Yemen, those reports have been horrifying.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #161 on: Today at 01:29:28 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:56:07 pm
Like this prick?


Leo
@spIashbrotherz
·
20m
Show some respect to other cultures.

A bad e-fan/troll, him. Showed himself up with his other posts in there too.

Well in BlackandWhitePaul  :thumbup ;D
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Crosby Nick

  He was funny. Used to do these hilarious puns
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #162 on: Today at 01:30:50 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:35:14 pm
Say nothing of Yemen, those reports have been horrifying.

BBC news the other night had a king feature in kids injured in the fighting in Yemen, limbs amputated and other horrible injuries. The next item was that Saudi club bidding £230m or whatever it was for Mbappe.
So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #163 on: Today at 01:34:55 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:35:29 am
No surprise that the BBC gets another mention, it feels like some want the demise of it as much as the Tories do.

Influenced by the likes of the Mail etc.
Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #164 on: Today at 02:16:07 pm
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #165 on: Today at 02:18:45 pm

'Inside Hendersons Saudi transfer: Gerrards strategy, Klopp home truths, frightening wages' - by James Pearce and Simon Hughes:-

https://theathletic.com/4722601/2023/07/28/inside-hendersons-saudi-transfer-gerrards-strategy-klopp-home-truths-frightening-wages - or article in full, here: https://archive.li/ErgRg





a snippet...


'Henderson will also have to confront the fact that his exit has left a sour taste for those supporters who feel his behaviour has not lived up to his moral stances on big social issues. On Thursday, the move was criticised by the Liverpool supporters board, who said that it had caused hurt and division.

Henderson has yet to comment publicly on those recriminations but will have to do so at some point. His first press engagements are obliged to be with Saudi media, who are hardly likely to quiz him on the finer points of gay rights in the kingdom, but Henderson knows that at some point they will have to be addressed.
The more pointed questions, however, might not come until he is next called into an England squad for the October internationals, assuming he is involved.
For the time being, his attention will turn to the next big date in his diary. August 14, and a potential Saudi Pro League debut against Al Nassr featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, provided that game is not postponed due to Asian Champions League commitments.

Either way, it is a suitably bizarre end to a month which turned Hendersons life upside down.'


^ worth remembering Henderson chose to turn his life 'upside down' - and also keep quiet on choosing to be a sportswashing hypocrite for a brutal oppressive regime.

Last Edit: Today at 02:22:01 pm by oojason
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  The first five yards........
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #166 on: Today at 02:49:21 pm
He said on his video Once a Red always a Red or words to that effect.

He could be in for a rude shock. Theres a bit of trading on stuff like this. Supporters are the ultimate arbiters on who is Red.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #167 on: Today at 03:51:15 pm
The filter on the pride armband increases my cortisol levels.

And, spot on, Yorky. Surely, hes thought 3 years ahead post-KSA or maybe he hopes its all blown over by then?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #168 on: Today at 03:57:04 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:51:15 pm
The filter on the pride armband increases my cortisol levels.

And, spot on, Yorky. Surely, hes thought 3 years ahead post-KSA or maybe he hopes its all blown over by then?

That's probably the line of thinking by him and his advisors,who, like all Tories, will be hoping so much stuff will happen, most of it shit,  what he said/did will be forgotten about
Fuck the Tories

Peabee

  SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #169 on: Today at 04:06:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:04 pm
That's probably the line of thinking by him and his advisors,who, like all Tories, will be hoping so much stuff will happen, most of it shit,  what he said/did will be forgotten about

Yeah, hell be in for a rude awakening expecting reds to forget.

Or maybe he thinks well have had enough of footy by then.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Only Me

  Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #170 on: Today at 04:08:54 pm
Fowler, Gerard, Firminho, Henderson, and possibly more to follow in taking the blood money from a murderous regime.

Plus all those who sell their souls to the media - Carragher, McMananman, Owen, Nicholl, Beglin.

Don't think there's a club on earth to touch LFC for having such a rogues gallery of two faced, greedy cowardly gobshites.

No idea why anyone over the age of about 9 would ever get one of our players names on their back.

They should retire the 14 shirt now, and hang it in the foyer with the name removed and "2 FACED c*nt" put on there instead.
PatriotScouser

  I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #171 on: Today at 04:14:33 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:57:04 pm
That's probably the line of thinking by him and his advisors,who, like all Tories, will be hoping so much stuff will happen, most of it shit,  what he said/did will be forgotten about

So anyone not sharing your moral outrage is a tory.....nice to know. I'd like to know where your moral outrage is on the club accepting money from the Saudis? I mean if Hendo insisted on going there, we could have let him go on a free and not accept the Saudi money? Keeping our morals!
jillcwhomever

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #172 on: Today at 04:17:15 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 04:08:54 pm
Fowler, Gerard, Firminho, Henderson, and possibly more to follow in taking the blood money from a murderous regime.

Plus all those who sell their souls to the media - Carragher, McMananman, Owen, Nicholl, Beglin.

Don't think there's a club on earth to touch LFC for having such a rogues gallery of two faced, greedy cowardly gobshites.

No idea why anyone over the age of about 9 would ever get one of our players names on their back.

They should retire the 14 shirt now, and hang it in the foyer with the name removed and "2 FACED c*nt" put on there instead.

Well, at least you mention all of them and not just Henderson.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #173 on: Today at 04:43:41 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 04:08:54 pm
Fowler, Gerard, Firminho, Henderson, and possibly more to follow in taking the blood money from a murderous regime.

Plus all those who sell their souls to the media - Carragher, McMananman, Owen, Nicholl, Beglin.

I disagree with that. Theres a world of difference between working for the Saudi regime and working for the British sports media.

I know some fans get terribly upset when former players say critical things about Liverpool or praise our opponents, but we should save excommunication for genuine offences not make-believe stuff.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Ravishing Rick Dude

  Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #174 on: Today at 04:44:31 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:17:15 pm
Well, at least you mention all of them and not just Henderson.

Not all, Rafa is missing.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

mikeb58

  The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  kopite
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #175 on: Today at 05:25:36 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 04:44:31 pm
Not all, Rafa is missing.

Going to China and Chelsea (under Ambramovich) terrible mistakes, I reckon.

But we had fans on here openly supporting him and wishing him well.
 
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #176 on: Today at 05:26:03 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:51:15 pm
The filter on the pride armband increases my cortisol levels.

And, spot on, Yorky. Surely, hes thought 3 years ahead post-KSA or maybe he hopes its all blown over by then?

That's the type of thing Henderson has also signed up to... the alteration / dismissal / removal of his past history... by his current sportswashing employers.
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Ravishing Rick Dude

  Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #177 on: Today at 05:42:47 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:25:36 pm
Going to China and Chelsea (under Ambramovich) terrible mistakes, I reckon.

But we had fans on here openly supporting him and wishing him well.
 

Yeah, i see nothing wrong wishing him well going to China, where companies literally started installing nets around the buildings to stop the workers from commiting suicide by jumping down, because miserable people can't take it anymore by working two or more shifts everyday.

Gay rights? Religious freedom? Democracy? Workers rights? All non-existent in China.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
Reply #178 on: Today at 05:58:01 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:15:32 pm
tyutyutyytuy" border="0


:thumbup


Nice work Capon (sorry - I thought I'd already thumbs-upped this)
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams,

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #179 on: Today at 05:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 05:42:47 pm
Yeah, i see nothing wrong wishing him well going to China, where companies literally started installing nets around the buildings to stop the workers from commiting suicide by jumping down, because miserable people can't take it anymore by working two or more shifts everyday.

Gay rights? Religious freedom? Democracy? Workers rights? All non-existent in China.

Difference is that the Chinese state havent bought an English club and there wasnt the same childish attempts by the club Rafa went to trying to cash in on his Liverpool links.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #180 on: Today at 06:07:49 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:59:34 pm
Difference is that the Chinese state havent bought an English club and there wasnt the same childish attempts by the club Rafa went to trying to cash in on his Liverpool links.

That's the only difference that is bothering you? Jeez mate, clubs have been copying each other's crests, colors even chants and songs since always. It's not a big deal for me. Especially when that club is on the other side of the world. As for them buying a club in England, i already said many times, it's Abramovich who has opened that gate for all the monsters to come in.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:11:17 pm by Ravishing Rick Dude »
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #181 on: Today at 06:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 06:07:49 pm
That's the only difference that is bothering you? Jeez mate, clubs have been copying each other's crests, colors even chants and songs since always. It's not a big deal for me. Especially when that club is on the other side of the world.

Its all part of the sports washing routine.

Which for all the heinous faults the Chinese state havent turned to yet.

As they are too busy creating artificial islands to control shipping lanes.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #182 on: Today at 06:22:24 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:18:45 pm
'Inside Hendersons Saudi transfer: Gerrards strategy, Klopp home truths, frightening wages' - by James Pearce and Simon Hughes:-

https://theathletic.com/4722601/2023/07/28/inside-hendersons-saudi-transfer-gerrards-strategy-klopp-home-truths-frightening-wages - or article in full, here: https://archive.li/ErgRg


a snippet...


'Henderson will also have to confront the fact that his exit has left a sour taste for those supporters who feel his behaviour has not lived up to his moral stances on big social issues. On Thursday, the move was criticised by the Liverpool supporters board, who said that it had caused hurt and division.

Henderson has yet to comment publicly on those recriminations but will have to do so at some point. His first press engagements are obliged to be with Saudi media, who are hardly likely to quiz him on the finer points of gay rights in the kingdom, but Henderson knows that at some point they will have to be addressed.
The more pointed questions, however, might not come until he is next called into an England squad for the October internationals, assuming he is involved.
For the time being, his attention will turn to the next big date in his diary. August 14, and a potential Saudi Pro League debut against Al Nassr featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, provided that game is not postponed due to Asian Champions League commitments.

Either way, it is a suitably bizarre end to a month which turned Hendersons life upside down.'


^ worth remembering Henderson chose to turn his life 'upside down' - and also keep quiet on choosing to be a sportswashing hypocrite for a brutal oppressive regime.

What an awful article. Written as it is the most normal thing in the world for Henderson and Gerrard to do, whole article written from the sense that its a football project not a sportswashing one.

Athletic and Simon Hughes and James Pearce get worse and worse.
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:23:41 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 06:10:52 pm
Its all part of the sports washing routine.

Which for all the heinous faults the Chinese state havent turned to yet.

As they are too busy creating artificial islands to control shipping lanes.

Rick's a troll, mate. Lies about mod actions against him, makes knowingly false claims of "islamophobia" against other posters here, uses whataboutery to try and stir up shit amongst posters. Has a habit if stepping right up to the line of what is acceptable... then stepping back... and disappearing for a while, before starting again. Only surprised the mods haven't binned off yet.

I put him on ignore a while back - a number of others did too. Time on RAWK is far more enjoyable without reading his pathetic attempts at trolling and talking shite.
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #184 on: Today at 06:31:51 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:23:41 pm
Rick's a troll, mate. Lies about mod actions against him, makes knowingly false claims of "islamophobia" against other posters here, uses whataboutery to try and stir up shit amongst posters. Has a habit if stepping right up to the line of what is acceptable... then stepping back... and disappearing for a while, before starting again. Only surprised the mods haven't binned off yet.

I put him on ignore a while back - a number of others did too. Time on RAWK is far more enjoyable without reading his pathetic attempts at trolling and talking shite.

Spot on Jason.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #185 on: Today at 06:57:41 pm »
China are very much involved in sports washing, aren't they? At least Amnesty International say they are.
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #186 on: Today at 07:22:45 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:31:51 pm
Spot on Jason.

Thanks mate.

Surprising to see a few others on here do similar with the whataboutery shite, and even after it is highlighted to them, they simply repeat it on across other threads... trying to point score with further whataboutism, false equivalencies, and bullshit? Or whatever it is they are trying to do?

Derail the thread or conversation they don't agree with or like? Deflecting away criticism from their personal idols etc by mocking or denigrating others... to make themselves feel better?


I dunno... time for a pint and to enjoy the weekend ;D
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #187 on: Today at 07:29:11 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:57:41 pm
China are very much involved in sports washing, aren't they? At least Amnesty International say they are.

The Olympics?  Very true but they arent the only autocratic regime using international sports to give them credence - Russia, Qatar.

But to make the point again the Chinese state havent bought an English football club and have filled ex Liverpool players mouths with gold to feebly attempt to give them a semblance of normality.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #188 on: Today at 07:31:55 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:22:45 pm
Thanks mate.

Surprising to see a few others on here do similar with the whataboutery shite, and even after it is highlighted to them, they simply repeat it on across other threads... trying to point score with further whataboutism, false equivalencies, and bullshit? Or whatever it is they are trying to do?

Derail the thread or conversation they don't agree with or like? Deflecting away criticism from their personal idols etc by mocking or denigrating others... to make themselves feel better?


I dunno... time for a pint and to enjoy the weekend ;D

Nice chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc and a re run of Quadrophenia on iPlayer to remind me of my early teen ambitions to own a Lambretta. Never did but I did manage to model my hair style on Stevie Marriot. :D
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #189 on: Today at 07:32:43 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:57:41 pm
China are very much involved in sports washing, aren't they? At least Amnesty International say they are.

There'd be far more scrutiny of anyone going to China now then there was a few years ago, let's be honest.
Online SvenJohansen

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Stevie G and Saudi Arabia
« Reply #190 on: Today at 08:18:58 pm »
Has Gerrard said anything publicly in the last week or two? About the growing backlash against him? Or even the fact that he's managed to sign the Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson? Usually when a club buys a new player the manager comes out saying how great it is to be signing blah blah, or welcoming said player? It's always news-worthy but I haven't seen or read anything stating anything remotely like this. Or maybe I've just missed it. The silence is deafening.
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde
