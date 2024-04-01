I have been quite critical of him this season and have some general concerns, but he was really good today in my opinion. In the first half, it looked as though his job was to position himself almost as a forward in the press, so that it was difficult for Brighton to do their usual thing. In the second half, I thought that he made some really good decisions in possession when we were trying to find that second goal - a couple of times he went by Brighton midfielders and created the sort of openings which must have had the opponents thinking This is hard work, and then the ball into Mac Allister for the winner had the sort of information on it which I think helps the goal to happen.