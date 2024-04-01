« previous next »
Offline rolla

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2360 on: April 1, 2024, 02:39:12 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 31, 2024, 05:23:45 pm
He ran himself into the ground and pressed Brighton to death. He was excellent for me.

Agreed. When players started to tire in the second half, he went the other way and found an extra gear. He must be a nightmare to play against.



Offline ljycb

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2361 on: April 1, 2024, 03:27:22 am »
I have been quite critical of him this season and have some general concerns, but he was really good today in my opinion. In the first half, it looked as though his job was to position himself almost as a forward in the press, so that it was difficult for Brighton to do their usual thing. In the second half, I thought that he made some really good decisions in possession when we were trying to find that second goal - a couple of times he went by Brighton midfielders and created the sort of openings which must have had the opponents thinking This is hard work, and then the ball into Mac Allister for the winner had the sort of information on it which I think helps the goal to happen.


Offline spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2362 on: April 1, 2024, 07:26:24 am »
Even when Dom isn't great on the ball he is always essential off the ball. He does what people said Henderson (in his later years) was doing off the ball but clearly wasn't.


Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2363 on: April 5, 2024, 08:29:00 am »
Dominik Szoboszlai made 11 recoveries in the game against Sheffield United today - the most for #LFC.

He also created the second most chances (3) for #LFC

Shows what I know, I thought he had an average game :D


Offline MD1990

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2364 on: April 5, 2024, 08:42:00 am »
he looks a bit slow on the ball at times maybe influences people's opinions.
but he has been playing well way too much criticism of him


Offline JP!

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2365 on: April 5, 2024, 10:18:32 am »
Quote from: Draex on April  5, 2024, 08:29:00 am
Dominik Szoboszlai made 11 recoveries in the game against Sheffield United today - the most for #LFC.

He also created the second most chances (3) for #LFC

Shows what I know, I thought he had an average game :D

Can someone show that to the ones in the Gravenberch thread who are shrieking BUT WHAT ABOUT SZOBOSZLAI?!



Online Wool

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 05:33:25 pm »
Its incredible how bad he is in the attacking third.


Offline jepovic

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 05:34:21 pm »
Szobo was great and should have had several assists if our strikers were as good


Online AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 05:36:23 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:34:21 pm
Szobo was great and should have had several assists if our strikers were as good

He was shite. Gives the ball away too easily all the time.

Be interesting to see what the new manager does with him next season.


Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 05:37:50 pm »
Based on how he's been playing,  he should NOT be an automatic starter. Too inefficient and indecisive and gives it away in dangerous areas.


Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 05:43:13 pm »
Needs to stop all the fancy shit, back heels, shooting from distance.. get back to completing simple passes. Great engine but so sloppy on the ball.


Online Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 05:45:05 pm »
I'm not sure what he really does from an attacking perspective. Doesn't play the final pass much, doesn't pop up in the box at all, he's just sort of there on the edge of the area waiting for a chance to lamp it into the stands.


Offline Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 05:45:52 pm »
He was really quite bad today.


Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 05:47:49 pm »
He needs to play passes with more pace on them. Against Brighton (I think) he had the chance to play Nunez in twice but played it dead weigh to his feet rather than knocking it into space for him to run onto and did it again today.

Nunez has so much pace, just play the ball into space and let him run.



Online Bucko - Dubai

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 05:48:26 pm »
Really passive today and has been recently.

Such little urgency


Offline kop306

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 06:06:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:37:50 pm
Based on how he's been playing,  he should NOT be an automatic starter. Too inefficient and indecisive and gives it away in dangerous areas.

i agree today was a bad performance

the midfield slots with macca are up for grabs now


Online Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 06:10:42 pm »
Not sure this system properly suits him you know, he has to cover so much ground. Hes a proper player but our use of him is quite odd.

Its a promising first season but Elliott should be starting over him in remainder of games.


Online elkun

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 06:18:22 pm »
Should be benched at the moment. Elliot is in much better form.


Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 06:19:54 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 06:18:22 pm
Should be benched at the moment. Elliot is in much better form.

Elliot has to start next game, sometimes other players deserve chances. He's always busy and works his backside off. Dom just isn't on it, perhaps he needs more time.



Offline ac

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 06:20:54 pm »
Poor again. He is clearly talented but like Gravenberch, the premier league looks too fast paced for him at present.  Other than hard running what does he offer exactly? Decision making is poor and shoots too often at the wrong time


Online AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 06:21:36 pm »
Is he a right winger, centre mid or attacking mid?


Online Big Dirk

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 06:24:27 pm »
He needs dropped for Curtis or Harvey,so wasteful latelyhe also needs to stop rolling about faking injury everytime he gets tackled.



Online Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 06:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:43:13 pm
Needs to stop all the fancy shit, back heels, shooting from distance.. get back to completing simple passes. Great engine but so sloppy on the ball.

He had the highest pass completion rate of our starting midfield.



Offline Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 06:26:18 pm »
From Gerrard to Redknapp in the space of 8 months....



Online Coolie High

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 06:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:24:31 pm
He had the highest pass completion rate of our starting midfield.

Still didnt play well, in fact Im not sure if hes had a great performance against any Top 6 side this season.


Online Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 06:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 06:26:18 pm
From Gerrard to Redknapp in the space of 8 months....

It just feels reductive as well. I thought he was great on Thursday. I thought he has plenty of times, but because he wasn't as good as he was the start of the season he has "fallen off a cliff"


Online OkieRedman

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2386 on: Today at 06:36:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:24:31 pm
He had the highest pass completion rate of our starting midfield.

So did Henderson on loads of occasions. Can not believe people are still using that nonsense stat.


Online Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2387 on: Today at 06:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:24:31 pm
He had the highest pass completion rate of our starting midfield.

Cherry picking 1 stat, he was poor today.

You are tragic, go back to the Endo thread.


Online PaleBlueDot

  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2388 on: Today at 06:41:03 pm »
Seems like he is the current scapegoat since Gakpo isn't really starting.

Thought he ran his socks off today and I think anyone would struggle when you have two forwards in Nunez and Mo playing like donkeys. Could have done more with his chances I agree.

People are forgetting how good he is but in this system he is running far too much and covering far too much ground. The day he has less defensive responsibilities is the day we see the Szoboszlai from the start of the season.

You guys think it's fluke that he drops a 10/10 every time he plays for Hungary?


Online MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2389 on: Today at 06:42:05 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 06:41:03 pm
Seems like he is the current scapegoat since Gakpo isn't really starting.

Thought he ran his socks off today and I think anyone would struggle when you have two forwards in Nunez and Mo playing like donkeys. Could have done more with his chances I agree.

People are forgetting how good he is but in this system he is running far too much and covering far too much ground. The day he has less defensive responsibilities is the day we see the Szoboszlai from the start of the season.

You guys think it's fluke that he drops a 10/10 every time he plays for Hungary?
Every player is a scapegoat in their own thread... :D


Online duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2390 on: Today at 06:43:13 pm »
Thought he was good first half, looked sharp but hes not quite at the level he was for the first few months, so seems an easy target for those who like that sort of thing



Online Coolie High

  
  
  
  • Posts: 14,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2391 on: Today at 06:44:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:42:05 pm
Every player is a scapegoat in their own thread... :D


 :D
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2392 on: Today at 06:45:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:43:13 pm
Thought he was good first half, looked sharp but hes not quite at the level he was for the first few months, so seems an easy target for those who like that sort of thing

He wasnt good first half he was giving the ball away constantly.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,962
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2393 on: Today at 06:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:45:25 pm
He wasnt good first half he was giving the ball away constantly.
Well its not one Im going to rewatch but that isnt how I remember it. Im sure a stats person can back you up. But he created some good attacking opportunities and went close himself a couple of times

Edit: it appears he wasnt constantly giving the ball away as has already been posted
« Last Edit: Today at 06:49:59 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,888
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2394 on: Today at 06:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:38:22 pm
Cherry picking 1 stat, he was poor today.

You are tragic, go back to the Endo thread.

You said he was sloppy on the ball. I posted that he had the highest pass completion rate of the midfield. What other stat do you use for being sloppy on the ball?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,377
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2395 on: Today at 06:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:47:37 pm
You said he was sloppy on the ball. I posted that he had the highest pass completion rate of the midfield. What other stat do you use for being sloppy on the ball?

Literally his first pass he gave it to them and they got a chance.

He gave it away multiple times first half under minimal pressure, he also kept shooting when better options were on.

Maybe use your eyes, or were they fixed on Endo waiting..
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,888
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2396 on: Today at 06:50:55 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:47:18 pm
Well its not one Im going to rewatch but that isnt how I remember it. Im sure a stats person can back you up. But he created some good attacking opportunities and went close himself a couple of times

They can't.

Szobo 86.5% pass completion and 4 key passes.
Macca 85.9% pass completion and 1 key passes.
Endo 79.1% pass completion and 0 key passes.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,888
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2397 on: Today at 06:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:49:26 pm
Literally his first pass he gave it to them and they got a chance.

He gave it away multiple times first half under minimal pressure, he also kept shooting when better options were on.

Maybe use your eyes, or were they fixed on Endo waiting..

Again.

Szobo 86.5% pass completion and 4 key passes.
Macca 85.9% pass completion and 1 key passes.
Endo 79.1% pass completion and 0 key passes.

The six who has to be conservative in possession can't even complete 4 out of 5 passes and you are blaming Szobo.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2398 on: Today at 06:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:49:26 pm
Literally his first pass he gave it to them and they got a chance.

He gave it away multiple times first half under minimal pressure, he also kept shooting when better options were on.

Maybe use your eyes, or were they fixed on Endo waiting..
I found him to be too tentative and indecisive. He's been playing with a lack of confidence but that's why we have a squad.
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,540
Re: Welcome Dominik Szoboszlai
« Reply #2399 on: Today at 06:52:48 pm »
He just looks....... Lethargic in passing and running. Nothing bad but I'm not sure what his best position is.
Logged
